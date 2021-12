Investigators in Lower Paxton Township are looking for a man who hasn’t made contact with anyone since days before Christmas, when he may have been in a crash. 61-year-old Stephen Salazar is believed to have been in a crash at 5:30 p.m. on Dec. 23, in the area of Interstate 83 northbound and the 2nd Street Exit, police said. He has not been seen or heard from since.

LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, PA ・ 10 HOURS AGO