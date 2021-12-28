Looking Ahead: Liberty Theatre to unveil capital campaign in early 2022

The Project Forward capital campaign at Manning Regional Healthcare Center (MRHC) has received generous donations as 2021 comes to a close. The total raised to date is nearly $700,000, and this includes two major donations, $35,000 from AGP and $10,000 from Home Mutual Insurance of Carroll County. These are representative of the high level of continued support from the Manning area, particularly the business community. “We have always done annual community donations in the past that have been pretty low key,” says Director of Marketing for AGP, Wayne Johnson. “However, our new CEO, Chris Schaffer, has wanted to take a little bit different approach. We have traditionally picked three or four communities to contribute to significant projects and would rotate from year to year. Now, we wish to focus on area where are plants are operating and take care of those communities.” Additional donations to the Project Forward campaign include $50,000 from Warren and Sue Puck and $10,000 from AMVC. “AMVC has been welcomed in the Manning community for 31 years, and Manning is a large part of our business,” says Bob Blomme, managing partner. “We are happy to participate in forward-thinking projects that benefit the families and communities we call home.” The capital campaign supports an expansion to the Senior Life Solutions program, renovation of the hospital pharmacy and the addition of a negative pressure isolation room. All three are now complete and in use. Due to COVID, an in-person open house has not been possible, but virtual tours of the new spaces are available on the MRHC Facebook and YouTube pages, links to which are included below.

CARROLL COUNTY, IA ・ 8 DAYS AGO