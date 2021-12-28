ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middle East

Israeli PM Says Not Opposed To ‘good’ Nuclear Deal With Iran

By Fred Cruz
kurv.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the article(AP) — Israel’s prime minister says he doesn’t oppose a “good” nuclear deal between Iran and world powers. Naftali Bennett spoke on Tuesday, a...

www.kurv.com

Comments / 0

Related
dallassun.com

Iran condemns Israel's raid on Syrian port

Tehran [Iran], December 29 (ANI/Xinhua): Iran's Foreign Ministry on Wednesday condemned Israel's recent attack on Syria's port of Latakia. "The leaders of the Zionist regime (of Israel) do not stand the stability, security and tranquility of the region," Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh said according to the ministry's website. This...
MIDDLE EAST
kfgo.com

Russia, U.S. coordinate on Iran nuclear talks in Vienna, envoy says

BERLIN (Reuters) – The Russian envoy to the Iran nuclear talks said on Wednesday that he had met with his U.S. counterpart in Vienna, where the eighth round of negotiations is taking place. Russia’s Mikhail Ulyanov wrote on Twitter that he had met with the U.S. special envoy to...
WORLD
AFP

Strike blamed on Israel sets ablaze Syrian port of Latakia

An Israeli air strike hit Syria's Latakia port before dawn on Tuesday, sparking a fire that lit up the Mediterranean seafront in the second such attack on the key cargo hub this month, Syrian state media reported. Since the outbreak of Syria's civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out air strikes on its strife-torn neighbour, mostly targeting Syrian government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters. But it is only the second time it has hit the port of Latakia, in the heartland of President Bashar al-Assad's minority Alawite community. "At around 3:21 am, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression with several missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean... targeting the container yard in Latakia port," Syrian state news agency SANA cited a military source as saying.
MILITARY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Iran Nuclear Deal#Ap#Israeli Army Radio
Reuters

Germany, France, Britain, U.S. discuss Ukraine crisis, Iran nuclear talks

BERLIN, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The foreign ministers of Germany, France, Britain and the United States discussed the situation at the Ukrainian border and upcoming dialogue formats with Russia, Germany's foreign ministry said on Twitter on Wednesday. The four foreign ministers also discussed the latest round of international talks in...
POLITICS
AFP

Palestinian president makes rare Israel visit for talks

Israel unveiled a package of "confidence-building measures" for the occupied West Bank on Wednesday, after Defence Minister Benny Gantz hosted talks with Palestinian president Mahmud Abbas on his first visit in years. Abbas, leading a high-ranking delegation on his first visit to Israel for an official meeting since 2010, held talks with Gantz at his home in the central town of Rosh HaAyin, according to Israeli sources and media. "We discussed the implementation of economic and civilian measures, and emphasised the importance of deepening security coordination and preventing terror and violence -- for the well-being of both Israelis and Palestinians," Gantz said after the meeting on Tuesday evening. On Wednesday, Israel's defence ministry announced "confidence-building measures" with the Palestinian Authority (PA).
MIDDLE EAST
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Middle East
The Jewish Press

After Gantz-Abbas Meeting, Israel Announces Further Concessions to PA

Israel announced a series of “confidence-building measures,” concessions to the Palestinian Authority (PA) on Wednesday, approved by Minister of Defense Benny Gantz following his meeting with PA Chairman Mahmoud Abbas. Gantz met on Tuesday night with Abbas at his home in Rosh Ha’Ayin for “a discussion on a...
MIDDLE EAST
abc17news.com

Israel approves measures for Palestinians after leaders meet

JERUSALEM (AP) — Israel’s defense minister has approved a raft of measures aimed at improving relations with the Palestinians following a rare meeting with Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas in Israel. Defense Minister Benny Gantz’s office said Wednesday that he approved “confidence-building measures” including the transfer of tax payments to the Palestinian Authority. Also approved were the authorization of hundreds of permits for Palestinian merchants and VIPs and residency status for thousands of Palestinians in the West Bank and Gaza Strip. Gantz met with Abbas at his private residence in a Tel Aviv suburb late Tuesday night. It was the first time Abbas met an Israeli official inside Israel since 2010.
MIDDLE EAST
wtvbam.com

Iranian and Russian officials strike positive tone on nuclear talks

(Reuters) – Iran and Russia both gave upbeat views on Tuesday about talks that kicked off this week to salvage Tehran’s 2015 nuclear deal with global powers, although Western nations have said the negotiations are going too slowly. Iranian Foreign Minister Hossein Amirabdollahian said a deal was possible...
MIDDLE EAST
Gazette

Iran, Russia upbeat about progress of nuclear talks in Vienna

DUBAI (Reuters) -Iran and Russia sounded upbeat about talks on salvaging the 2015 Iran nuclear deal on Tuesday, with Tehran saying an accord was possible if other parties showed "good faith" and a Russian negotiator reporting "indisputable progress". Iran and the United States resumed the indirect talks in Vienna on...
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Syria denounces Israeli plans to double number of Golan settlers

BEIRUT, Dec 27 (Reuters) - Syria on Monday condemned Israeli plans to double within five years the number of Jewish settlers in the Golan Heights captured from Syria in 1967 as a "dangerous and unprecedented escalation", Syrian state media reported. Israel's cabinet approved a blueprint on Sunday to build some...
MIDDLE EAST
atlanticcitynews.net

Mideast in Pictures: Israeli missile attack hits Syrian seaport

LATAKIA, Syria, Dec. 29 (Xinhua) -- Israel launched a missile attack at the commercial seaport of Syria's coastal city of Latakia on early Tuesday, leaving damages to the container terminal and caused a huge fire. It is the second such Israeli attack hitting the Syrian port this month following the...
MILITARY
Washington Post

Israeli minister gets 24/7 guard, blames Jewish extremists

JERUSALEM — Israel’s government minister for public security on Monday said he is now under round-the-clock protection after coming under threats from Jewish extremists. Omer Barlev also accused members of Prime Minister Naftali Bennett’s pro-settler Yemina party of contributing to the fraught atmosphere. Barlev sparked an uproar...
MIDDLE EAST
The Jewish Press

UN Secretary General Throws Shade on Israel from Lebanon

The United Nations Secretary General, Antonio Guterres, visited Lebanon on December 20, 2021 to show support for the country as it continued fail on multiple fronts. Already floundering due to an economic crisis, Lebanon’s falling fortunes are being exacerbated by the pandemic since March 2020, the explosion in the port that damaged much of the capital in August 2020 and infighting between various factions that make up the country’s political landscape and demographic mix.
MIDDLE EAST

Comments / 0

Community Policy