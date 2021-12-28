From food truck to 3rd Street Market Hall: Paper Plane Pizza

The 3rd Street Market Hall is continuously growing and encouraging entrepreneurship by providing a space for local vendors to reach a wider audience.

And now, Paper Plane Pizza , a Midwest-based pizza food truck, is part of the team of vendors. Paper Plane Pizza will offer pizzas by the slice with the option to buy an entire pie.

They plan on sourcing most of their ingredients from Wisconsin and will use Milwaukee brand Usinger's sausages, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal . The founders started the food truck business in Chicago, which is currently closed due to the cold weather. Paper Plane Pizza made its debut at its new location last week at the United for Waukesha event hosted by the 3rd Street Market Hall.

They hope to open early 2022.

