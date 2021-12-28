ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Milwaukee, WI

From food truck to 3rd Street Market Hall: Paper Plane Pizza

By TMJ4 Web Staff
TMJ4 News
TMJ4 News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4T9asy_0dXOzkOi00

The 3rd Street Market Hall is continuously growing and encouraging entrepreneurship by providing a space for local vendors to reach a wider audience.

And now, Paper Plane Pizza , a Midwest-based pizza food truck, is part of the team of vendors. Paper Plane Pizza will offer pizzas by the slice with the option to buy an entire pie.

They plan on sourcing most of their ingredients from Wisconsin and will use Milwaukee brand Usinger's sausages, according to our partners at the Milwaukee Business Journal . The founders started the food truck business in Chicago, which is currently closed due to the cold weather. Paper Plane Pizza made its debut at its new location last week at the United for Waukesha event hosted by the 3rd Street Market Hall.

They hope to open early 2022.

Report a typo or error // Submit a news tip

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wisconsin Business
Local
Wisconsin Lifestyle
Milwaukee, WI
Business
State
Wisconsin State
Milwaukee, WI
Lifestyle
City
Waukesha, WI
Local
Wisconsin Food & Drinks
Milwaukee, WI
Food & Drinks
Local
Wisconsin Restaurants
Milwaukee, WI
Restaurants
City
Milwaukee, WI
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Pizza Delivery#Market Hall#Food Drink#Paper Plane Pizza#Usinger
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Restaurants
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entrepreneurship
TMJ4 News

TMJ4 News

15K+
Followers
6K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Milwaukee, Wisconsin news and weather from TMJ4 News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy