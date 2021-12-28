The Actor Who Played ZuZu in “It’s A Wonderful Life” Attended UCM

“It’s A Wonderful Life” is a 1946 holiday film that over the decades has become a beloved classic. The story focuses on George Bailey, a man disillusioned with life. After years of delaying his dreams and ambitious for the sake of others, George is left saddened by his circumstances, resentful of others’ success and frustrated at the failure he perceives himself to be. All of these feelings culminate with George contemplating suicide on Christmas Eve. Clarence, a guardian angel, is sent from heaven to save George. Over the course of the film, George is reminded of the love and support of his family and shown the positive impact his kindness and compassion has had on the community. Clarence succeeds in convincing George life is worth living and the movie ends happily.

