ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Movies

The Actor Who Played ZuZu in “It’s A Wonderful Life” Attended UCM

By Rob Creighton
Awesome 92.3
Awesome 92.3
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

By the time actress Karolyn Grimes wound up in Missouri, her acting career, had come to an end. Yet, her iconic role as ZuZu in "It's A Wonderful Life" would put her back in the spotlight long after leaving Hollywood. I wish I could say Grimes lived a storybook...

awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hopewell Valley News

A Chat With Jimmy Hawkins of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

IT'S A WONDERFUL LIFE Pictured: (clockwise from top left) James Stewart, Donna Reed, Larry Simms, Karolyn Grimes, Jimmy Hawkins PHOTO: PROVIDED BY RKO PICTURES. Dec. 20, 2021, will mark the 75th anniversary of the release of Frank Capra’s beloved and timeless 1946 fantasy It’s a Wonderful Life, which NBC will be re-airing on Christmas Eve (this Friday).
MOVIES
Denton Record-Chronicle

'It's a Wonderful Life' Production Stills

Rewinding the magic: ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ actors celebrate 75th anniversary with new special edition disc. Karolyn "Zuzu" Grimes, left, and Jimmy "Tommy" Hawkins are two of about ten surviving cast members of the 'It's a Wonderful Life.' The Frank Capra holiday classic turned 75 this week, and Paramount Home Entertainment has a special anniversary Blu-ray release to celebrate. Stars recall their experience.
MOVIES
Denton Record-Chronicle

Rewinding the magic: ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’ actors celebrate 75th anniversary with new special edition disc

“Every time a bell rings, an angel gets his wings.”. Ah, every time we hear that line, a listener gets their smile, right?. What a joy It’s a Wonderful Life is. Frank Capra’s holiday classic truly is one of the most remarkable stories ever told — and it’s hard to believe it has made 75 trips around the sun as of this week.
MOVIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
State
Missouri State
Fairfield Sun Times

Great American Stories: 'It's a Wonderful Life'

On this date in 1946, "It's a Wonderful Life" was screened for the first time at the Globe Theatre in New York City. Audiences weren't quite sure what to make of the film, even though it starred Jimmy Stewart and Donna Reed and was directed by Frank Capra. Perhaps the economic jeopardy of life in Depression-era small towns was still all too real. Or maybe the specter of sons and husbands returning from the front reminded audiences of how many American fighting men had not come back from Europe or the Pacific.
MOVIES
kuic.com

It’s A Wonderful CAR From “It’s A Wonderful Life”!

Frank Capra’s multiple-Oscar-winning 1946 Holiday Classic It’s A Wonderful Life, starring Jimmy Stewart, Donna Reed and Lionel Barrymore, features Stewart’s character, George Bailey, driving — and crashing — a 1919 Dodge Brothers touring car in the imaginary town of Bedford Falls…it’s one of the pivotal scenes in the movie, making this classic vehicle a minor “star” in the film. Well, that car had a starring role again in the 75th Anniversary edition of the “It’s A Wonderful Life Festival” in Seneca Falls, New York, as reported by FingerLakes1.com. The car, which was completely restored in 2010, was displayed at James Chrysler Dodge Jeep & Ram throughout the annual festival. In an ultra cool move, the car was reunited with Karolyn Grimes, Jimmy Hawkins, and Carol Coombs, the actors who portrayed the Bailey children (Zuzu, Tommy and Janie, respectively) in the movie! Happy New Year to them…and you all! Here’s to a better 2022 🙂
CARS
Antelope Valley Press

Why you should watch ‘It’s a Wonderful Life’

My sister and I visited Bedford Falls over the summer. OK, the central New York town we visited is actually Seneca Falls, but residents there have long insisted — and no one has refuted it — that it was the inspiration for Bedford Falls in the Christmas classic, “It’s a Wonderful Life.”
MOVIES
Time Out Global

Wait, is ‘Die Hard’ a remake of ‘It’s a Wonderful Life?’

Questioning whether Die Hard is a Christmas movie (it is) has become the holiday version of ‘is a hot dog a sandwich?’ (it’s not).The debate has transitioned from Christmas dinner banter to the go-to blather of pub-bores everywhere. When something’s a ‘hot topic’ for three decades, it goes colder than yesterday’s hot chocolate. The debate is over. Time to discuss the yuletide merits of The Last Boy Scout.
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jimmy Stewart
Person
Karolyn Grimes
Person
Frank Capra
The Atlantic

The Mournful Heart of It’s a Wonderful Life

It’s a Wonderful Life is an odd candidate for the “heartwarming Christmas classic” category. The film’s plot pivots around its main character’s consideration of suicide. And the story of George Bailey, a family man beset by troubles both financial and existential, does not get notably Christmas-y until its final seconds. “I didn’t even think of it as a Christmas story when I first ran across it,” the director, Frank Capra, would later say. “I just liked the idea.”
MOVIES
Outsider.com

‘Gunsmoke’ Star Bruce Boxleitner Explained How James Arness Helped Him Land Role on Another Project

In an interview with A Word on Westerns, Bruce Boxleitner recounted his days on Gunsmoke and How The West Was Won. The last season of Gunsmoke left him questioning why he was on the set of How The West Was Won. Turns out, James Arness helped him land his role on the iconic Western film. Boxleitner thought he was still doing theater acting during the audition and was amazed when he got the part.
MOVIES
expressnews.com

Mary Bailey is the true hero of 'It's a Wonderful Life'

Hark! I bring you glad tidings, and also the only correct interpretation of the granddaddy of all Christmas classics, which every American must, by law, catch a snippet of each holiday season. Mary Bailey is the true hero of "It's a Wonderful Life." This is not how the movie is...
MOVIES
midfloridanewspapers.com

'It’s A Wonderful Life': Jimmy Steward’s influence

“It’s A Wonderful Life” is a 1946 holiday film that over the decades has become a beloved classic. The story focuses on George Bailey, a man disillusioned with life. After years of delaying his dreams and ambitious for the sake of others, George is left saddened by his circumstances, resentful of others’ success and frustrated at the failure he perceives himself to be. All of these feelings culminate with George contemplating suicide on Christmas Eve. Clarence, a guardian angel, is sent from heaven to save George. Over the course of the film, George is reminded of the love and support of his family and shown the positive impact his kindness and compassion has had on the community. Clarence succeeds in convincing George life is worth living and the movie ends happily.
HIGHLANDS COUNTY, FL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Actor#Ucm#Cult Classic#Film Star#The Washington Post#The Post
Popculture

'It's A Wonderful Life' Was Once Considered Controversial by the FBI

The beloved holiday classic It's A Wonderful Life was not always revered by fans and critics the way it is today. Aside from the film's lack of initial box office success, the movie was initially considered communist propaganda by the FBI for a decade after its release in 1946. The film is no longer looked at in that light, and airs every year on NBC.
MOVIES
country1037fm.com

Star Of Legendary Sitcom Found Dead

One of the biggest and most successful sitcoms of the 1970s/80s was “Happy Days.” As was the case in those days, to capitalize on that success, “spinoff” shows were developed from the original. “Happy Days” spawned “Mork and Mindy” (making a star of Robin Williams) and “Laverne and Shirley.” Cindy Williams and Penny Marshall (pictured above) starred in this brilliant comedy of two, single girls in Milwaukee working at a brewery and navigating life. Cindy’s (Shirley) boyfriend on the show was a dancer/singer/boxer, “Carmine ‘The Big Ragu’ Ragusa.” He was played by Eddie Mekka.
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Movies
NewsBreak
Celebrities
enstarz.com

Tom Hanks Divorcing Rita Wilson? Hollywood Couple's Marriage Reportedly In Trouble Because Of Son Chet

Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson are reportedly on the verge of splitting due to their son Chet's worsening behavior. Far from what the Hollywood ex-couples went through, Hanks and Wilson reportedly began hitting rock bottom because of their son, Chet. Despite their over three decades of marriage, the couple never had any marital issues except for the things Chet does that jeopardize their relationship.
RELATIONSHIPS
Outsider.com

Matthew McConaughey and His Wife Stun at Premiere for New Movie

Matthew McConaughey stepped out on the red carpet looking mighty spiffy. McConaughey and his wife Camila Alves attended the Sunday premiere of his new film Sing 2. The event took place in Los Angeles, California at the Greek Theatre. McConaughey had a tan suit with a black shirt and slicked back hair. Meanwhile, Alves stunned in a beige gown with numerous tiers.
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Mariah Carey, Kids, And Boyfriend Share Christmas Swimming Tradition In Candid Video

With Christmas fast approaching, Mariah Carey set off on a holiday vacation with her boyfriend Bryan Tanaka and her ten-year-old twins Moroccan and Monroe Cannon. The quartet headed to Aspen, Colorado to indulge in a holiday tradition together. When it comes to some aspects of her personal life, Carey has kept things private, like when she first started dating Tanaka and requested, “Can we just keep that private between us? Me and my boyfriend don’t want to do that.” On this occasion, however, she offered followers a charming look into her family life just in time for the holidays.
CELEBRITIES
Awesome 92.3

Awesome 92.3

Sedalia, MO
3K+
Followers
6K+
Post
554K+
Views
ABOUT

Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

 https://awesome923.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy