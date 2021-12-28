ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Celebrations

And Now It’s Almost Time for One of My Least Favorite Times of Year

By Rob Creighton
 1 day ago
Enjoy this week. This time between Christmas and New Year's is one of those weeks where many of us can slow down a little and catch our breath. Christmas is behind us. New Year's Eve is still in front of us. As is the promise of a better year. Or at...

Sedalia, MO
Awesome 92.3 is the home of Sedalias Greatest Hits through the decades! Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

