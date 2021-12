Jackson Health System, Miami-Dade’s public hospital network, has ended visitations for most of its patients again as COVID-19 cases rise during the holiday season. The tighter restrictions went into effect Tuesday morning with the “high risk level.” Earlier this month, the hospital reduced visitations to one healthy guest for most patients and ended visits to adult patients in the ER due to concerns over the omicron variant.

MIAMI, FL ・ 1 DAY AGO