Shake Shack: Buy One, Get One Free ShackBurgers

Flights are stressful. Holiday flights even more so. Addressing the not-so-merry meltdown moments that may come at many airports this week, Shake Shack decided to do something about it, helping to keep the holiday spirit alive by offering free fries to make things better. The food chain even created their own take on "Jingle Bells" (done with NYC-based acapella group GroundStone) that they uploaded to YouTube to announce the special promotion: "Oh, if you can't fly, please don't cry. Shake Shack saves the day. We sympathize, so here's free fries for your darn flight delay. Hey!"
