Restaurants

Shake Shack: Buy One, Get One Free ShackBurgers

By Gretchen
moneysavingmom.com
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleHere’s a frugal lunch or dinner idea from Shake Shack!. Through January...

moneysavingmom.com

Comments / 0

Mashed

McDonald's Is Giving Away Free Big Macs. Here's How To Get One

On December 13, the team behind the McDonald's Twitter account decided to go all out. "If [Mariah Carey] retweets this everyone gets a free Big Mac," the chain tweeted. Shortly afterwards, Carey did just that, writing on her own account, as she quoted the tweet, "You're welcome." So, McDonald's made...
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Offering Free McChicken Sandwiches Today

It's day 40ish in the long Christmas song season. It'd be hard to crown a king or queen of the season, but your list would raise eyebrows if it didn't include "All I Want For Christmas Is You" as a candidate. Less worn out at this point is McDonald's 12 days of deals promotion. Though, that too involves Mariah Carey. She's inescapable.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Handing Out Free Double Cheeseburgers Today

It feels like every day this month has been a Mariah Carey promotion at McDonald's at this point. Yet, I'm told this is only day number 10 of the ballyhoo. McDonald's is in the midst of 12 straight days of discounts tied to Carey's favorite menu items. Each day features an item you can get for free if you spend just $1 in the McD's mobile app. On Wednesday, December 22, you can grab a free Double Cheeseburger when you make that $1 purchase. Just click into the deal on the app, and lunch is served.
RESTAURANTS
Woman's World

Philadelphia Cream Cheese Is Giving Out $20 Digital Coupons for a Free Dessert – Here’s How to Get One

Cream cheese is a staple baking ingredient during the holiday season. From Swiss rolls and carrot cake to truffles and cheesecake, it can take any dessert to the next level. This year, however, a massive cream cheese shortage has hit the U.S. — meaning many of us might have to go without our favorite cheese-filled desserts. Hoping to sweeten this bitter news a bit, Kraft — the maker of Philadelphia cream cheese — has announced it’s giving away $20 “digital rewards” that customers can use to get a free dessert.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
moneytalksnews.com

Watches at eBay: Buy 2, get 1 free

Apply coupon code "TWOGETONEFREE" to get this deal, with a maximum discount of $1,000. Men's watches start at $40, and women's watches start at $45. Shop Now at eBay Tips Sold by Watches Half Price via eBay. Most items will get free shipping. Check individual product pages for shipping info. Refurbished items also carry a warranty backed by Watches Half Price. Information is on product pages.
SHOPPING
moneysavingmom.com

Yankee Candle Coupon: Buy 2 Candles, Get 2 Free

If you love Yankee Candles, be sure to use this coupon!. Yankee Candle is offering Buy 2 Candles, Get 2 Free when you use the promo code GLOW1221 at checkout! This is valid on all full price large jar or tumbler candles. Valid through December 23, 2021. Thanks, Freebie Radar!
SHOPPING
yourmileagemayvary.net

Shake Shack Offering Free Fries If You Have Delayed/Cancelled Flight

Joe and I have been married for close to 20 years and we knew each other for over 10 years before that. In all that time, we have never, ever traveled during Christmas. It’s just way too crazy busy for us. That being said, we know that lots of...
Thrillist

Everyone Gets Free Chocolate Chip Cookies at McDonald's on Christmas Eve

McDonald's ran 12 days of discounts on Mariah Carey's favorite fast food. Christmas Eve is the last day of the run. McDonald's is finally ready to wrap up its 12 straight days of Mariah Carey-inspired deals. There has been a different offer every day, and it'll all come to a sad halt on Christmas Eve.
RESTAURANTS
FanSided

Starbucks is bringing back their Meatless Monday deal in January 2022

In March of 2020, Starbucks first introduced the world to their more comprehensive breakfast menu, featuring the Impossible Breakfast Sandwich, their Spinach, Feta, & Egg White Wrap, and even Sous Vide Egg Bites. And following that introduction, the company offered customers a chance to try these menu items with a special deal they called Meatless Monday.
RESTAURANTS
SPY

Get 16 Free Meals from HelloFresh With This New Year’s Resolutions Deal (Limited Time Offer)

If you’re keeping tabs on that calendar of yours, you know that 2021 is coming to a close. That means a brand new year is right around the corner, and with it always comes an onslaught of “new year, new you” messaging from everyone, from your personal trainer at the gym to your mother-in-law. This year, instead of being pulled in a million different directions for what you “could” or “should” be and feeling the need to set unrealistic goals for yourself, we’re looking to put control back in your hands. Instead of a crash diet post-holidays or a sudden drastic...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Thrillist

Krispy Kreme's New Year's Deal Will Give You 24 Donuts for $12

A new year is upon us, and to celebrate Krispy Kreme has put together a new donut deal. As a part of their "Raise a Glaze" promotion, the brand is offering two-dozen glazed donuts for only $12. The deal pans out to 50 cents per donut, which is a sweet way to ring in 2022.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

Popeyes Is Giving Away Free Food for 12 Days Straight

The 12 days of Christmas might've had gold rings and a partridge in a pear tree, but you know what it didn't have? Fried chicken sandwiches and Cajun fries. To celebrate the holiday season, the venerated New Orleans-based fast food chain is kicking things off with the 12 Days of Popeyes.
RESTAURANTS
Thrillist

McDonald's Is Handing Out Free 6-Piece Chicken McNuggets Today

Another day, another Mariah Carey-inspired deal from McDonald's. The golden arches are running 12 straight days of deals (and merch) picked by the singer. It's a weird hook for the fast food chain, but it is a promotion that can land you lunch on the cheap. On Thursday, December 16...
RESTAURANTS
Mashed

Here's How To Get Free Shake Shack If Your Holiday Flight Is Delayed

Flights are stressful. Holiday flights even more so. Addressing the not-so-merry meltdown moments that may come at many airports this week, Shake Shack decided to do something about it, helping to keep the holiday spirit alive by offering free fries to make things better. The food chain even created their own take on "Jingle Bells" (done with NYC-based acapella group GroundStone) that they uploaded to YouTube to announce the special promotion: "Oh, if you can't fly, please don't cry. Shake Shack saves the day. We sympathize, so here's free fries for your darn flight delay. Hey!"
LIFESTYLE
FanSided

Grubhub is celebrating the new year with 6 foodie deals on New Year’s Day

In honor of the dawn of 2022 and a new year, Grubhub is celebrating with one of our favorite things – a foodie deal from six different places. Considering we are always looking for a deal, we are pretty excited by any news we get in that features a discount on things we want to eat anyway. And if that means getting the foods delivered to our doors, while also saving money, then we are truly here for this!
RESTAURANTS
Popculture

McDonald's Offering $1 and $2 Menu Items for a Limited Time

McDonald's Canada customers can stay warm this holiday season with a cup of coffee for cheap thanks to a new offer from the company's app. A medium Hot or Iced Coffee is available for just $1, while a medium Latte or Cappuccino for only $2. The deals were launched just a few weeks after McDonald's Canada started a new rewards program for orders placed through the McDonald's app.
RESTAURANTS

