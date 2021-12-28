Tipton Man Injured in Cole County Crash

This article is compiled from the Sedalia Police Department reports. Monday evening, Sedalia Police were dispatched to the 800 block of East 11th Street in reference to a disturbance. During the course of the investigation, it was discovered one of the parties had two outstanding Failure to Appear warrants out of Pettis County on original charges of Failing to Register a Motor Vehicle and Operating a Motor Vehicle Without Maintaining Financial Responsibility. Amanda C. Nicholson, 42, of Sedalia, was arrested for her warrants and was determined to be the primary aggressor. Nicholson was transported to the Pettis County Jail where she was placed on a 24 hour hold. Total bond on the Failure to Appear warrants was set at $236.00 cash only. A request for the charge of Domestic Assault in the 4th Degree has been submitted to the prosecutor.

SEDALIA, MO ・ 1 DAY AGO