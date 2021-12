It seems that hip-hop legends Eminem and Dr. Dre have been working on something new together in the studio. Over the weekend, a new snippet of an unreleased collaborative track has been released by the longtime rapper-producer duo. An Eminem subreddit page has posted a short IG clip that is no longer available on the platform of Dre in the beginning while Eminem follows rapping, “Like a Satanic cult, it’s an old ritual slaughtering goats bitch/You’re f*ckin’ with the original flow’s sick and anybody can get it, COVID.”

