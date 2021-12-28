ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Milwaukee

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ATKli_0dXOy5S500
Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Milwaukee

The American economy is increasingly becoming one in which a high school education is simply not enough. Of the 55 million job openings expected from 2010 to 2020, only 36% will require a high school education or less , 30% will require some college or an associate degree, while 35% will require at least a bachelor's degree, according Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workplace.

Attaining an associate degree or better for 25- to 29-year-olds increased from 38% to 46% between 2000 to 2017, while bachelors degree attainment or better increased from 29% to 36%, and attainment of master's degrees or higher grew grown from 5% to 9%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics . While the largest percentage of U.S. workers only hold a high school diploma-with the second-highest percentage belonging to those with baccalaureate degrees-the number of holders of an associate or technical degree is rising.

Fortunately, the number of associate degree-friendly positions is growing. Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Milwaukee using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET .

With many people finding the cost of a four-year education too high, given the rising cost of tuition and stagnant wage growth, it's encouraging to know that there are obtainable, well-paying professions for those with a two-year degree. While a bachelor's degree holder can be expected to make about $500,000 more in lifetime earnings compared with an associate degree holder, the jobs we have listed show the exceptions.

Keep reading to learn about some well-paying gigs you can land with an associate degree.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343MaP_0dXOy5S500
CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#34. Preschool teachers, except special education

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $27,910
- #303 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 3,600

National
- Annual mean salary: $36,550
- Employment: 370,940
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Midland, TX ($58,080)
--- Odessa, TX ($54,120)
--- Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV ($52,350)
- Job description: Instruct preschool-aged students, following curricula or lesson plans, in activities designed to promote social, physical, and intellectual growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2hTfcY_0dXOy5S500
Canva

#33. Dietetic technicians

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $33,530
- #39 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70

National
- Annual mean salary: $32,920
- Employment: 26,430
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($55,310)
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($49,860)
--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($46,450)
- Job description: Assist in the provision of food service and nutritional programs, under the supervision of a dietitian. May plan and produce meals based on established guidelines, teach principles of food and nutrition, or counsel individuals.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nFbuD_0dXOy5S500
Maria Sbytova // Shutterstock

#32. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $34,580
- #169 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 540

National
- Annual mean salary: $37,860
- Employment: 109,490
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($56,020)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($53,580)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,440)
- Job description: Perform medical tests in a laboratory environment for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Prepare vaccines and serums for prevention of diseases. Prepare tissue samples, take blood samples, and execute laboratory tests, such as urinalysis and blood counts. Clean and sterilize instruments and materials and maintain equipment and machines. May assist a veterinarian during surgery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=31tMM1_0dXOy5S500
Andrei Agape // Shutterstock

#31. Avionics technicians

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $41,220
- #58 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60

National
- Annual mean salary: $69,180
- Employment: 21,390
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($93,050)
--- Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($89,050)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($87,190)
- Job description: Install, inspect, test, adjust, or repair avionics equipment, such as radar, radio, navigation, and missile control systems in aircraft or space vehicles.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11H0ei_0dXOy5S500
Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#30. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $42,830
- #112 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 550

National
- Annual mean salary: $44,170
- Employment: 108,470
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,950)
--- Ithaca, NY ($55,450)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,410)
- Job description: Compile and keep personnel records. Record data for each employee, such as address, weekly earnings, absences, amount of sales or production, supervisory reports, and date of and reason for termination. May prepare reports for employment records, file employment records, or search employee files and furnish information to authorized persons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3IaWBd_0dXOy5S500
Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#29. Broadcast technicians

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $47,870
- #39 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110

National
- Annual mean salary: $49,250
- Employment: 25,960
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($67,430)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($65,510)
--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($63,680)
- Job description: Set up, operate, and maintain the electronic equipment used to acquire, edit, and transmit audio and video for radio or television programs. Control and adjust incoming and outgoing broadcast signals to regulate sound volume, signal strength, and signal clarity. Operate satellite, microwave, or other transmitter equipment to broadcast radio or television programs.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tKWN_0dXOy5S500
GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#28. Paralegals and legal assistants

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $51,210
- #155 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,980

National
- Annual mean salary: $56,610
- Employment: 332,720
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Napa, CA ($93,110)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,280)
--- Trenton, NJ ($77,970)
- Job description: Assist lawyers by investigating facts, preparing legal documents, or researching legal precedent. Conduct research to support a legal proceeding, to formulate a defense, or to initiate legal action.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D4WTT_0dXOy5S500
Queryzo // Wikimedia Commons

#27. Forest and conservation technicians

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $51,900
- #6 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180

National
- Annual mean salary: $42,780
- Employment: 30,150
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Utica-Rome, NY ($57,580)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($56,750)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($54,780)
- Job description: Provide technical assistance regarding the conservation of soil, water, forests, or related natural resources. May compile data pertaining to size, content, condition, and other characteristics of forest tracts under the direction of foresters, or train and lead forest workers in forest propagation and fire prevention and suppression. May assist conservation scientists in managing, improving, and protecting rangelands and wildlife habitats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jQczq_0dXOy5S500
Dragon Images // Shutterstock

#26. Chemical technicians

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $52,810
- #69 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 280

National
- Annual mean salary: $53,700
- Employment: 63,490
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Billings, MT ($85,460)
--- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($75,430)
--- Baton Rouge, LA ($74,780)
- Job description: Conduct chemical and physical laboratory tests to assist scientists in making qualitative and quantitative analyses of solids, liquids, and gaseous materials for research and development of new products or processes, quality control, maintenance of environmental standards, and other work involving experimental, theoretical, or practical application of chemistry and related sciences.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3isYKz_0dXOy5S500
Canva

#25. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $54,950
- #111 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 540

National
- Annual mean salary: $56,590
- Employment: 67,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,120)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,230)
--- Warner Robins, GA ($75,840)
- Job description: Apply theory and principles of civil engineering in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of structures and facilities under the direction of engineering staff or physical scientists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abjVF_0dXOy5S500
Canva

#24. Industrial engineering technologists and technicians

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $55,040
- #111 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 350

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,920
- Employment: 62,980
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($94,500)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($84,600)
--- Albuquerque, NM ($81,910)
- Job description: Apply engineering theory and principles to problems of industrial layout or manufacturing production, usually under the direction of engineering staff. May perform time and motion studies on worker operations in a variety of industries for purposes such as establishing standard production rates or improving efficiency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hdR8_0dXOy5S500
Hitdelight // Shutterstock

#23. Architectural and civil drafters

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $55,220
- #145 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 650

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,120
- Employment: 99,180
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Anchorage, AK ($74,170)
--- Danbury, CT ($72,760)
--- Evansville, IN-KY ($72,370)
- Job description: Prepare detailed drawings of architectural and structural features of buildings or drawings and topographical relief maps used in civil engineering projects, such as highways, bridges, and public works. Use knowledge of building materials, engineering practices, and mathematics to complete drawings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOqiC_0dXOy5S500
Canva

#22. Physical therapist assistants

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $55,670
- #210 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 350

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,440
- Employment: 92,740
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($81,510)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($78,370)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($78,240)
- Job description: Assist physical therapists in providing physical therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in the development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, document the progress of treatment, and modify specific treatments in accordance with patient status and within the scope of treatment plans established by a physical therapist. Generally requires formal training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9TWD_0dXOy5S500
Anze Furlan // Shutterstock

#21. Morticians, undertakers, and funeral arrangers

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $56,020
- #45 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 170

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,000
- Employment: 24,560
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($93,870)
--- New Haven, CT ($89,570)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($81,970)
- Job description: Perform various tasks to arrange and direct individual funeral services, such as coordinating transportation of body to mortuary, interviewing family or other authorized person to arrange details, selecting pallbearers, aiding with the selection of officials for religious rites, and providing transportation for mourners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wql6Z_0dXOy5S500
anyaivanova // Shutterstock

#20. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $57,170
- #196 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 480

National
- Annual mean salary: $68,310
- Employment: 115,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bakersfield, CA ($90,130)
--- Salinas, CA ($87,550)
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($85,190)
- Job description: Apply electrical and electronic theory and related knowledge, usually under the direction of engineering staff, to design, build, repair, adjust, and modify electrical components, circuitry, controls, and machinery for subsequent evaluation and use by engineering staff in making engineering design decisions.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2T1kZN_0dXOy5S500
Canva

#19. Electrical and electronics drafters

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $57,200
- #73 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90

National
- Annual mean salary: $65,720
- Employment: 23,020
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,960)
--- Colorado Springs, CO ($83,220)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($82,680)
- Job description: Prepare wiring diagrams, circuit board assembly diagrams, and layout drawings used for the manufacture, installation, or repair of electrical equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HrXuw_0dXOy5S500
photodiem // Shutterstock

#18. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $57,390
- #21 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80

National
- Annual mean salary: $50,960
- Employment: 31,860
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($74,530)
--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($72,010)
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($70,850)
- Job description: Perform laboratory and field tests to monitor the environment and investigate sources of pollution, including those that affect health, under the direction of an environmental scientist, engineer, or other specialist. May collect samples of gases, soil, water, and other materials for testing.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ad9ji_0dXOy5S500
Gearstd // Shutterstock

#17. Mechanical drafters

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $57,470
- #113 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 710

National
- Annual mean salary: $61,490
- Employment: 51,620
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($105,360)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($80,820)
--- Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($78,680)
- Job description: Prepare detailed working diagrams of machinery and mechanical devices, including dimensions, fastening methods, and other engineering information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zmtwi_0dXOy5S500
Lighthunter // Shutterstock

#16. Medical equipment repairers

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $57,530
- #42 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 370

National
- Annual mean salary: $55,090
- Employment: 48,510
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($89,250)
--- Modesto, CA ($83,280)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,310)
- Job description: Test, adjust, or repair biomedical or electromedical equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0t1LR6_0dXOy5S500
Canva

#15. Occupational therapy assistants

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $59,050
- #123 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180

National
- Annual mean salary: $63,420
- Employment: 42,750
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($89,380)
--- McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($86,850)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($84,370)
- Job description: Assist occupational therapists in providing occupational therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, direct activity programs, and document the progress of treatments. Generally requires formal training.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2LH6rD_0dXOy5S500
Oil and Gas Photographer // Shutterstock

#14. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $59,440
- #66 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 670

National
- Annual mean salary: $60,880
- Employment: 39,880
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($83,570)
--- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($83,310)
--- Albuquerque, NM ($81,560)
- Job description: Apply theory and principles of mechanical engineering to modify, develop, test, or adjust machinery and equipment under direction of engineering staff or physical scientists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=22Xdrr_0dXOy5S500
GOLFX // Shutterstock

#13. Desktop publishers

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $60,970
- #7 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60

National
- Annual mean salary: $50,600
- Employment: 7,090
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,130)
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($72,550)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($68,660)
- Job description: Format typescript and graphic elements using computer software to produce publication-ready material.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KQVzh_0dXOy5S500
Canva

#12. Environmental engineering technologists and technicians

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $61,980
- #18 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80

National
- Annual mean salary: $56,570
- Employment: 17,070
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($80,200)
--- Anchorage, AK ($76,450)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($75,350)
- Job description: Apply theory and principles of environmental engineering to modify, test, and operate equipment and devices used in the prevention, control, and remediation of environmental problems, including waste treatment and site remediation, under the direction of engineering staff or scientists. May assist in the development of environmental remediation devices.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAQhW_0dXOy5S500
lenetstan // Shutterstock

#11. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $64,560
- #94 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,390

National
- Annual mean salary: $64,840
- Employment: 206,720
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($120,270)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,250)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,850)
- Job description: Take x-rays and CAT scans or administer nonradioactive materials into patient's bloodstream for diagnostic or research purposes. Includes radiologic technologists and technicians who specialize in other scanning modalities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QeW2v_0dXOy5S500
Halfpoint // Shutterstock

#10. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $66,410
- #43 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 310

National
- Annual mean salary: $60,940
- Employment: 55,980
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($104,430)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,930)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($88,450)
- Job description: Conduct tests on pulmonary or cardiovascular systems of patients for diagnostic, therapeutic, or research purposes. May conduct or assist in electrocardiograms, cardiac catheterizations, pulmonary functions, lung capacity, and similar tests.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKyMH_0dXOy5S500
Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#9. Respiratory therapists

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $68,340
- #54 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 690

National
- Annual mean salary: $65,640
- Employment: 131,890
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,200)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($100,710)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($100,080)
- Job description: Assess, treat, and care for patients with breathing disorders. Assume primary responsibility for all respiratory care modalities, including the supervision of respiratory therapy technicians. Initiate and conduct therapeutic procedures; maintain patient records; and select, assemble, check, and operate equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Efr1W_0dXOy5S500
Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#8. Web developers and digital interface designers

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $69,640
- #96 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,120

National
- Annual mean salary: $85,490
- Employment: 156,220
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($138,070)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,910)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,440)
- Job description: Develop and implement websites, web applications, application databases, and interactive web interfaces. Evaluate code to ensure that it is properly structured, meets industry standards, and is compatible with browsers and devices. Optimize website performance, scalability, and server-side code and processes. May develop website infrastructure and integrate websites with other computer applications.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LlfUO_0dXOy5S500
Canva

#7. Dental hygienists

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $69,810
- #217 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,120

National
- Annual mean salary: $78,050
- Employment: 194,830
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($133,730)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,340)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($118,980)
- Job description: Administer oral hygiene care to patients. Assess patient oral hygiene problems or needs and maintain health records. Advise patients on oral health maintenance and disease prevention. May provide advanced care such as providing fluoride treatment or administering topical anesthesia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQkaM_0dXOy5S500
Canva

#6. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $70,230
- #88 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 360

National
- Annual mean salary: $75,960
- Employment: 39,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($140,980)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,590)
--- Modesto, CA ($112,080)
- Job description: Operate Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners. Monitor patient safety and comfort, and view images of area being scanned to ensure quality of pictures. May administer gadolinium contrast dosage intravenously. May interview patient, explain MRI procedures, and position patient on examining table. May enter into the computer data such as patient history, anatomical area to be scanned, orientation specified, and position of entry.

Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#5. Computer network support specialists

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $73,310
- #59 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 900

National
- Annual mean salary: $71,040
- Employment: 184,220
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,550)
--- Greeley, CO ($92,240)
--- Barnstable Town, MA ($90,600)
- Job description: Analyze, test, troubleshoot, and evaluate existing network systems, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), cloud networks, servers, and other data communications networks. Perform network maintenance to ensure networks operate correctly with minimal interruption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3TIBiz_0dXOy5S500
Canva

#4. Radiation therapists

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $81,970
- #50 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 200

National
- Annual mean salary: $94,300
- Employment: 17,390
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($150,950)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($145,420)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,130)
- Job description: Provide radiation therapy to patients as prescribed by a radiation oncologist according to established practices and standards. Duties may include reviewing prescription and diagnosis; acting as liaison with physician and supportive care personnel; preparing equipment, such as immobilization, treatment, and protection devices; and maintaining records, reports, and files. May assist in dosimetry procedures and tumor localization.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pf5cX_0dXOy5S500
Canva

#3. Nuclear medicine technologists

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $83,250
- #31 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 130

National
- Annual mean salary: $82,080
- Employment: 17,510
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($139,410)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,650)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($135,660)
- Job description: Prepare, administer, and measure radioactive isotopes in therapeutic, diagnostic, and tracer studies using a variety of radioisotope equipment. Prepare stock solutions of radioactive materials and calculate doses to be administered by radiologists. Subject patients to radiation. Execute blood volume, red cell survival, and fat absorption studies following standard laboratory techniques.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3NNfgo_0dXOy5S500
SofikoS // Shutterstock

#2. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $89,380
- #33 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 520

National
- Annual mean salary: $77,790
- Employment: 73,920
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($138,130)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($126,610)
--- Stockton-Lodi, CA ($121,710)
- Job description: Produce ultrasonic recordings of internal organs for use by physicians. Includes vascular technologists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3g3oh1_0dXOy5S500
Burben // Shutterstock

#1. Air traffic controllers

Milwaukee-Waukesha-West Allis, WI
- Annual mean salary: $114,660
- #23 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $127,440
- Employment: 22,190
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($157,220)
--- Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($155,420)
--- Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($152,840)
- Job description: Control air traffic on and within vicinity of airport, and movement of air traffic between altitude sectors and control centers, according to established procedures and policies. Authorize, regulate, and control commercial airline flights according to government or company regulations to expedite and ensure flight safety.

