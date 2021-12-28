ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Apparel

The Best Crocs Collaborations of 2021 Feature Faux-Fur, Ranch Dressing & Heels

By Tara Larson
Footwear News
Footwear News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0wzMW0_0dXOy02S00

No matter how you feel about the controversial shoe, Crocs proved in 2021 that they are here to stay.

Even throughout a pandemic and global supply chain slowdowns, the clog maker stood out among its footwear competitors in 2021. Throughout the year, Crocs reported standout financial quarters and even earned the Shoe of the Year award for the Crocs Classic Clog at the 2021 Footwear News Achievement Awards.

Though the company has been around for nearly 20 years, the clogs are still a bit divisive among consumers. However, due to the brand’s various collaborations, something new and fresh is constantly being dropped. Here are the best Crocs collabs from 2021.

Crocs x Kurt Geiger

The London-based brand partnered on a collection, including everything from black faux-fur to rainbow Jibbitz to platform soles.

Justin Bieber x Crocs

Last March, the singer paired up with Crocs for the second time with a launch of lavender clogs with Jibbitz charms, including Drew House mascot Theodore the Teddy Bear and other characters.

Hidden Valley Ranch x Crocs

Crocs teamed up with Hidden Valley Ranch , proving they can even make a food-themed shoe. The collab included Jibbitz charms themed around foods ranch is commonly eaten with, such as pizza, french fries, vegetables and chicken wings.

Crocs x Salehe Bembury

Salehe Bembury x Crocs’ unique design marked the first time that Crocs created a new upper for a collaboration. The Pollex clog was so popular that resale prices hiked up to $600.

Cruella x Crocs

To honor the new “Cruella” film earlier this year, Crocs released a collection featuring three new styles with a twist on the brand’s Classic Clog, Classic Platform Clog and Classic Bae Clog, a design with a 2.4-inch lift.

Balenciaga x Crocs Hard Platform

Balenciaga and Crocs teamed up again with a surprising platform style as part of the fashion house’s “Red Carpet” collection. The “Hard” Crocs platform included silver metal rivets and a Balenciaga nameplate on the front.

Balenciaga x Crocs 80MM Mule

The Hard Platform wasn’t the only style that Crocs and Balenciaga collaborated with this year. The heeled mule debuted as part of Balenciaga’s spring ’22 collection, and it left the internet in a frenzy.

Space Jam x Crocs

To celebrate the new version of “Space Jam,” the movie and Crocs teamed up with two new styles complete with galaxy print and basketball Jibbitz charms.

See more Crocs Collabs .

Comments / 1

Related
Footwear News

Gucci’s North Face Collaboration Is Back for Round Two

Gucci and The North Face are back together once again for an unexpected second drop of their hype-worthy collaboration. Much like the archival ‘70s designs from the first drop, chapter two of the collection by the Alessandro Michele-led Italian fashion house and the outerwear giant continues to have a significant outdoor influence, but this time with a ‘90s edge. The extensive 130-piece, cross-category collection for men and women comprises of ready-to-wear, soft accessories, luggage, and shoes, including many pieces like hiking boots, multi-pocketed backpacks, and insulated jackets that reinforce its outdoor purpose. Bright colors and several floral prints created in partnership with...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Lori Harvey Looks Chic for Winter Modeling a Burberry Puffer, Leather Pants & Chunky Boots

Lori Harvey is showing off how to do winter with Burberry. In a new outerwear look for the iconic British luxury fashion house, the 24-year-old can be seen modeling a chic checked puffer jacket over a black cropped top paired with skintight black leather pants and chunky black boots featuring a chunky platform. You can shop a similar style made of supple leather and lambskin for $1,050 on burberry.com. Photos, which she shared with her followers on Instagram, also show her sporting a black leather shoulder bag. View this post on Instagram A post shared by Lori Harvey (@loriharvey)   This isn’t the...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Paris and Nicky Hilton Get Fashionably Festive on Santa’s Lap in Matching Cocktail Dresses & Shimmering Heels

With two more days until Christmas, celebs have been in the holiday mood all week. Paris Hilton shows that even she can glitter while sitting next to Santa and his Christmas magic. The socialite posted a photo on Instagram yesterday alongside her sister, Nicky Hilton, having fun with Santa Claus while in festive yet very chic cocktail dresses. For Paris’ ensemble, she sported a silver glittery flowy frock that featured bishop sleeves, a flouncy hemline and a plunging neckline from Retrofête. And for her sister’s look, she wore a red garment that matched the details of Paris’ attire. View this...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
People

Dozens of Nike Sneakers Are Marked Down at Nordstrom Rack Right Now, and Prices Start at Just $30

If there's one athletic brand that's instantly recognizable and universally loved, it's Nike. The sportswear giant has led the charge with functional, durable, and stylish athletic gear since the '60s, all marked with that iconic swoosh. Everyone from Olympic athletes to A-list actresses to average Joes have relied on Nike to deliver comfortable running shoes, sweat-wicking workout wear, and convenient gym bags for decades. And right now, you can snag all of those tried and true products for less at Nordstrom Rack.
SHOPPING
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Justin Bieber
hypebeast.com

Jordan Brand Revives the Classic Air Jordan 11 "Cool Grey" In This Week's Best Footwear Drops

School is almost out for winter break, the weather is starting to drastically become colder and everyone is starting to really delve into the festive spirit for the upcoming Christmas and New Year holidays. And in case you were thinking of blessing a friend, loved one or family member with some new kicks this holly jolly season you’re in luck because all of your favorite footwear brands like Jordan Brand,
APPAREL
SneakerFiles

Nike Air Huarache Releasing in Black, Grey, and Neon Green

We have showcased several exciting colorways of the Air Huarache, including the OG ’Slate’ pair scheduled to return. If you’re not a fan of the original colorways, don’t worry, Nike will have plenty of new themes to offer. One of the upcoming Nike Air Huarache releases features a mixture of...
APPAREL
hypebeast.com

Salehe Bembury and Crocs Take Centre Stage In This Week's Best Footwear Drops

When it comes to festive gifts, nothing quite beats unwrapping a box-fresh pair of sneakers on the big day. And while many things gradually draw to a sombre close as Christmas looms, luckily for those who still have presents to buy, the merry-go-round of footwear continues to spin at pace with releases from the likes of Salehe Bembury, Crocs and a trio of.
APPAREL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Crocs#Fur#Ranch Dressing#Collab#Design#Jibbitz#Drew House#Hidden Valley Ranch X#French#Red Carpet
Footwear News

Olivia Culpo Shows Off a Holiday Cocktail Dress With Pointy Pumps & Switches to Chic Business-Casual Neutrals

Olivia Culpo shows how to make your holiday style versatile. The socialite posted a video on Instagram yesterday that showed her giving a tutorial on how to have more fun when it comes to your festive outfits. Culpo donned two chic ensembles. The first encompassed a white turtleneck, caramel-colored trousers and matching pumps, and a brown oversized coat that featured a belt tie. The second getup consisted of a black asymmetrical sheer midriff top that incorporated ruffling and ruching, paired with a matching tulle skirt. She accessorized with a black rectangle clutch and pointed-toe pumps. View this post on Instagram A...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Us Weekly

So Many Pairs of UGGs Just Got Marked Down at Nordstrom

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Shoe shopping! It’s only one of our absolute favorite activities on the planet. And why wouldn’t it be? The shopping itself is fun enough, but it also ends with a new pair of chic, comfy, outfit-making shoes ready to go in our closet.
APPAREL
hotnewhiphop.com

Moneybagg Yo Flexes $25K Louis Vuitton Coat

Moneybagg Yo has had a stellar year, making a huge jump into the mainstream with his album A Gangsta's Pain, which garnered the 16th most units sold of any album in 2021. He is truly in his money bag, as this month was the five year anniversary of when he made his first million dollars. Now that he has leveled up and has the cash to show for it, Moneybagg decided to splurge on a brand new white Louis Vuitton fur coat. As he showed it off on Instagram, he included a tribute hashtag for the late Virgil Abloh, who was the creative director of Louis Vuitton: "I See A Million Next To A Shark I Probably Dive In #RipVirgilAbloh"
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
In Style

Nordstrom Is Having a Huge Sale on These Insta-Famous Handbags

There's no blouse, trouser, or boot that can match the sheer power a handbag has. A great bag can set the tone for your whole outfit, whether that means excusing a t-shirt at a fancy event or tragically underselling a phenomenal dress with an ill-matched fanny pack. The stakes are high, but prices can be, too.
RETAIL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Pizza
NewsBreak
Beauty & Fashion
NewsBreak
Fashion
NewsBreak
Apparel
Footwear News

Olivia Jade Does ‘Matrix’-Inspo in Long Leather Coat and Thigh-High Platform Boots for Dinner

Olivia Jade brought out sleek ’90s vibes for dinner in West Hollywood, Calif., this week. While at Craig’s restaurant, the YouTuber donned a black top with a red plaid miniskirt. The outfit gained further vintage inspiration from a black leather coat, which included sharp lapels and a flared hem. Jade accessorized with a black top-handle bag, as well as delicate short gold and pearl necklaces. For footwear, the “Dancing With the Stars” contestant gave her ensemble a grunge twist with thigh-high boots. The sleek black style featured patent leather uppers, as well as rounded toes. The pair gave Jade an added height boost...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Footwear News

Vanessa Hudgens Gives Cutout Dress a Grunge Makeover in Extra-Chunky Platform Boots

Vanessa Hudgens gave the cutout dress trend a utilitarian edge with her latest outfit. The “Princess Switch” star posed with boyfriend Cole Tucker and friend Vince Rossi, wearing a white Ronny Kobo midi dress. The $348 Chryssa style featured a mock-neck silhouette with long sleeves. The dress also included a circular front cutout, framed by two triangular slits that created a geometric look. Hudgens brought her penchant for ’70s and ’90s style to the outfit, pairing it with a black-and-white swirl-printed coat and large gold Janna Conner statement earrings. View this post on Instagram A post shared by 🔮Vanessa Hudgens🔮 (@vanessahudgens) For...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Beyoncé Twinned With Her Daughters in a Houndstooth Set and Super Sleek Chunky Shoes From the Halls of Ivy Collection

Beyoncé mastered the fashion mogul mother look in her latest Instagram post. The hitmaker shared a photo yesterday twinning with her two daughters Blue Ivy, 9, and Rumi, 4, sporting styles from the new highly anticipated Ivy Park drop, “Halls of Ivy.” View this post on Instagram A post shared by Beyoncé (@beyonce) The trio matched in houndstooth, a staple pattern of the new collection that launched yesterday on Adidas.com. The 40-year-old has a knack for the celebrity favorite comfort meets style aesthetic. She posed for the camera in the Allover Print Zip Bra 2.0 and matching 3-Stripes Seam tights as...
BEAUTY & FASHION
sneakernews.com

The Nike Blazer Mid Jumbo Appears In “White/Green”

The Nike Blazer Mid has experienced handfuls of iterations since first launching in the 1970s. For its latest variation, the first Nike Basketball sneaker goes full-on fashionable thanks to the jumbo swooshes found at its profiles. Unquestionably inspired by the Off-White collaboration introduced by the late Virgil Abloh in 2017,...
APPAREL
Footwear News

Beyonce Sparkles in Gucci x Balenciaga Blazer and Hypebeast Stocking Boots

Beyonce took head-to-toe glamour to new heights in her latest Instagram outfit post. While posing with husband Jay-Z, the “Flawless” singer wore a full outfit from Gucci’s “Aria” collection. The ensemble, a “hacked’ collaboration with Balenciaga, featured the French brand’s “Hourglass” blazer in a silver tone. The style featured exaggerated hip proportions, as well as sharp shoulders, lapels and large black button closures. However, its greatest statement came from allover crystals, as well as both “Gucci” and “Balenciaga” logos revamped in black crystals. Beyonce elevated her look’s sparkle with a crystal-covered clutch shaped like a human heart from the same collection,...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Spike Lee Re-Wears Neon Cannes Film Festival Suit Courtside with Custom Nike Air Jordan Sneakers

Spike Lee made a bold style statement while sitting courtside at a basketball game this week. While attending a New York Knicks basketball game between the Brooklyn Nets and the New York Knicks, the “Do The Right Thing” director shone in a neon pink double-breasted suit and buttoned white shirt by Louis Vuitton. Designed by the late Virgil Abloh, the ensemble was there very same outfit Lee wore to the 2021 Cannes Film Festival.The colorful set was paired with his signature fedora, a black and gold watch, round orange glasses and a stack of colorful bracelets. The star also carried a brown...
DESIGNERS & COLLECTIONS
Footwear News

Footwear News

75K+
Followers
12K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

Footwear News is a leading shoe magazine bringing you the latest in shoe industry business, trends, runway and street fashion as well as key influencers.

 https://footwearnews.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy