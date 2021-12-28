The Best Crocs Collaborations of 2021 Feature Faux-Fur, Ranch Dressing & Heels

No matter how you feel about the controversial shoe, Crocs proved in 2021 that they are here to stay.

Even throughout a pandemic and global supply chain slowdowns, the clog maker stood out among its footwear competitors in 2021. Throughout the year, Crocs reported standout financial quarters and even earned the Shoe of the Year award for the Crocs Classic Clog at the 2021 Footwear News Achievement Awards.

Though the company has been around for nearly 20 years, the clogs are still a bit divisive among consumers. However, due to the brand’s various collaborations, something new and fresh is constantly being dropped. Here are the best Crocs collabs from 2021.

Crocs x Kurt Geiger

The London-based brand partnered on a collection, including everything from black faux-fur to rainbow Jibbitz to platform soles.

Justin Bieber x Crocs

Last March, the singer paired up with Crocs for the second time with a launch of lavender clogs with Jibbitz charms, including Drew House mascot Theodore the Teddy Bear and other characters.

Hidden Valley Ranch x Crocs

Crocs teamed up with Hidden Valley Ranch , proving they can even make a food-themed shoe. The collab included Jibbitz charms themed around foods ranch is commonly eaten with, such as pizza, french fries, vegetables and chicken wings.

Crocs x Salehe Bembury

Salehe Bembury x Crocs’ unique design marked the first time that Crocs created a new upper for a collaboration. The Pollex clog was so popular that resale prices hiked up to $600.

Cruella x Crocs

To honor the new “Cruella” film earlier this year, Crocs released a collection featuring three new styles with a twist on the brand’s Classic Clog, Classic Platform Clog and Classic Bae Clog, a design with a 2.4-inch lift.

Balenciaga x Crocs Hard Platform

Balenciaga and Crocs teamed up again with a surprising platform style as part of the fashion house’s “Red Carpet” collection. The “Hard” Crocs platform included silver metal rivets and a Balenciaga nameplate on the front.

Balenciaga x Crocs 80MM Mule

The Hard Platform wasn’t the only style that Crocs and Balenciaga collaborated with this year. The heeled mule debuted as part of Balenciaga’s spring ’22 collection, and it left the internet in a frenzy.

Space Jam x Crocs

To celebrate the new version of “Space Jam,” the movie and Crocs teamed up with two new styles complete with galaxy print and basketball Jibbitz charms.

