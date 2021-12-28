ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Albuquerque

Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Albuquerque

The American economy is increasingly becoming one in which a high school education is simply not enough. Of the 55 million job openings expected from 2010 to 2020, only 36% will require a high school education or less , 30% will require some college or an associate degree, while 35% will require at least a bachelor's degree, according Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workplace.

Attaining an associate degree or better for 25- to 29-year-olds increased from 38% to 46% between 2000 to 2017, while bachelors degree attainment or better increased from 29% to 36%, and attainment of master's degrees or higher grew grown from 5% to 9%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics . While the largest percentage of U.S. workers only hold a high school diploma-with the second-highest percentage belonging to those with baccalaureate degrees-the number of holders of an associate or technical degree is rising.

Fortunately, the number of associate degree-friendly positions is growing. Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Albuquerque using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET .

With many people finding the cost of a four-year education too high, given the rising cost of tuition and stagnant wage growth, it's encouraging to know that there are obtainable, well-paying professions for those with a two-year degree. While a bachelor's degree holder can be expected to make about $500,000 more in lifetime earnings compared with an associate degree holder, the jobs we have listed show the exceptions.

Keep reading to learn about some well-paying gigs you can land with an associate degree.

#30. Dietetic technicians

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $26,930
- #98 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 110

National
- Annual mean salary: $32,920
- Employment: 26,430
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Indianapolis-Carmel-Anderson, IN ($55,310)
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($49,860)
--- Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($46,450)
- Job description: Assist in the provision of food service and nutritional programs, under the supervision of a dietitian. May plan and produce meals based on established guidelines, teach principles of food and nutrition, or counsel individuals.

#29. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $34,060
- #187 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $37,860
- Employment: 109,490
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($56,020)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($53,580)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,440)
- Job description: Perform medical tests in a laboratory environment for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Prepare vaccines and serums for prevention of diseases. Prepare tissue samples, take blood samples, and execute laboratory tests, such as urinalysis and blood counts. Clean and sterilize instruments and materials and maintain equipment and machines. May assist a veterinarian during surgery.

#28. Preschool teachers, except special education

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $36,630
- #106 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,370

National
- Annual mean salary: $36,550
- Employment: 370,940
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Midland, TX ($58,080)
--- Odessa, TX ($54,120)
--- Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV ($52,350)
- Job description: Instruct preschool-aged students, following curricula or lesson plans, in activities designed to promote social, physical, and intellectual growth.

#27. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $39,630
- #207 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 510

National
- Annual mean salary: $44,170
- Employment: 108,470
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,950)
--- Ithaca, NY ($55,450)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,410)
- Job description: Compile and keep personnel records. Record data for each employee, such as address, weekly earnings, absences, amount of sales or production, supervisory reports, and date of and reason for termination. May prepare reports for employment records, file employment records, or search employee files and furnish information to authorized persons.

#26. Broadcast technicians

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $41,030
- #69 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60

National
- Annual mean salary: $49,250
- Employment: 25,960
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($67,430)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($65,510)
--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($63,680)
- Job description: Set up, operate, and maintain the electronic equipment used to acquire, edit, and transmit audio and video for radio or television programs. Control and adjust incoming and outgoing broadcast signals to regulate sound volume, signal strength, and signal clarity. Operate satellite, microwave, or other transmitter equipment to broadcast radio or television programs.

#25. Forest and conservation technicians

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $41,050
- #54 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 140

National
- Annual mean salary: $42,780
- Employment: 30,150
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Utica-Rome, NY ($57,580)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($56,750)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($54,780)
- Job description: Provide technical assistance regarding the conservation of soil, water, forests, or related natural resources. May compile data pertaining to size, content, condition, and other characteristics of forest tracts under the direction of foresters, or train and lead forest workers in forest propagation and fire prevention and suppression. May assist conservation scientists in managing, improving, and protecting rangelands and wildlife habitats.

#24. Paralegals and legal assistants

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $48,760
- #195 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 1,010

National
- Annual mean salary: $56,610
- Employment: 332,720
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Napa, CA ($93,110)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,280)
--- Trenton, NJ ($77,970)
- Job description: Assist lawyers by investigating facts, preparing legal documents, or researching legal precedent. Conduct research to support a legal proceeding, to formulate a defense, or to initiate legal action.

#23. Geological and hydrologic technicians

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $48,910
- #43 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60

National
- Annual mean salary: $61,130
- Employment: 15,580
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($117,170)
--- Tulsa, OK ($89,180)
--- Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($80,250)
- Job description: Assist scientists or engineers in the use of electronic, sonic, or nuclear measuring instruments in laboratory, exploration, and production activities to obtain data indicating resources such as metallic ore, minerals, gas, coal, or petroleum. Analyze mud and drill cuttings. Chart pressure, temperature, and other characteristics of wells or bore holes.

#22. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $49,730
- #157 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 260

National
- Annual mean salary: $56,590
- Employment: 67,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,120)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,230)
--- Warner Robins, GA ($75,840)
- Job description: Apply theory and principles of civil engineering in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of structures and facilities under the direction of engineering staff or physical scientists.

#21. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $51,190
- #125 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 300

National
- Annual mean salary: $60,940
- Employment: 55,980
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($104,430)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,930)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($88,450)
- Job description: Conduct tests on pulmonary or cardiovascular systems of patients for diagnostic, therapeutic, or research purposes. May conduct or assist in electrocardiograms, cardiac catheterizations, pulmonary functions, lung capacity, and similar tests.

#20. Medical equipment repairers

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $51,790
- #87 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 300

National
- Annual mean salary: $55,090
- Employment: 48,510
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($89,250)
--- Modesto, CA ($83,280)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,310)
- Job description: Test, adjust, or repair biomedical or electromedical equipment.

#19. Physical therapist assistants

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $53,750
- #242 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 270

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,440
- Employment: 92,740
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($81,510)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($78,370)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($78,240)
- Job description: Assist physical therapists in providing physical therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in the development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, document the progress of treatment, and modify specific treatments in accordance with patient status and within the scope of treatment plans established by a physical therapist. Generally requires formal training.

#18. Architectural and civil drafters

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $56,550
- #109 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 460

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,120
- Employment: 99,180
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Anchorage, AK ($74,170)
--- Danbury, CT ($72,760)
--- Evansville, IN-KY ($72,370)
- Job description: Prepare detailed drawings of architectural and structural features of buildings or drawings and topographical relief maps used in civil engineering projects, such as highways, bridges, and public works. Use knowledge of building materials, engineering practices, and mathematics to complete drawings.

#17. Computer network support specialists

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $56,870
- #227 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 950

National
- Annual mean salary: $71,040
- Employment: 184,220
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,550)
--- Greeley, CO ($92,240)
--- Barnstable Town, MA ($90,600)
- Job description: Analyze, test, troubleshoot, and evaluate existing network systems, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), cloud networks, servers, and other data communications networks. Perform network maintenance to ensure networks operate correctly with minimal interruption.

#16. Respiratory therapists

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $58,510
- #169 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 350

National
- Annual mean salary: $65,640
- Employment: 131,890
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,200)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($100,710)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($100,080)
- Job description: Assess, treat, and care for patients with breathing disorders. Assume primary responsibility for all respiratory care modalities, including the supervision of respiratory therapy technicians. Initiate and conduct therapeutic procedures; maintain patient records; and select, assemble, check, and operate equipment.

#15. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $59,280
- #14 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 140

National
- Annual mean salary: $50,960
- Employment: 31,860
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($74,530)
--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($72,010)
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($70,850)
- Job description: Perform laboratory and field tests to monitor the environment and investigate sources of pollution, including those that affect health, under the direction of an environmental scientist, engineer, or other specialist. May collect samples of gases, soil, water, and other materials for testing.

#14. Occupational therapy assistants

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $61,180
- #103 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80

National
- Annual mean salary: $63,420
- Employment: 42,750
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($89,380)
--- McAllen-Edinburg-Mission, TX ($86,850)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($84,370)
- Job description: Assist occupational therapists in providing occupational therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, direct activity programs, and document the progress of treatments. Generally requires formal training.

#13. Mechanical drafters

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $61,750
- #65 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 30

National
- Annual mean salary: $61,490
- Employment: 51,620
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($105,360)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($80,820)
--- Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($78,680)
- Job description: Prepare detailed working diagrams of machinery and mechanical devices, including dimensions, fastening methods, and other engineering information.

#12. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $61,910
- #121 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 680

National
- Annual mean salary: $64,840
- Employment: 206,720
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($120,270)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,250)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,850)
- Job description: Take x-rays and CAT scans or administer nonradioactive materials into patient's bloodstream for diagnostic or research purposes. Includes radiologic technologists and technicians who specialize in other scanning modalities.

#11. Web developers and digital interface designers

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $64,710
- #142 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 180

National
- Annual mean salary: $85,490
- Employment: 156,220
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($138,070)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,910)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,440)
- Job description: Develop and implement websites, web applications, application databases, and interactive web interfaces. Evaluate code to ensure that it is properly structured, meets industry standards, and is compatible with browsers and devices. Optimize website performance, scalability, and server-side code and processes. May develop website infrastructure and integrate websites with other computer applications.

#10. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $65,640
- #112 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 510

National
- Annual mean salary: $68,310
- Employment: 115,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bakersfield, CA ($90,130)
--- Salinas, CA ($87,550)
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($85,190)
- Job description: Apply electrical and electronic theory and related knowledge, usually under the direction of engineering staff, to design, build, repair, adjust, and modify electrical components, circuitry, controls, and machinery for subsequent evaluation and use by engineering staff in making engineering design decisions.

#9. Aerospace engineering and operations technologists and technicians

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $69,240
- #18 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60

National
- Annual mean salary: $70,680
- Employment: 11,900
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Crestview-Fort Walton Beach-Destin, FL ($98,130)
--- Oklahoma City, OK ($96,370)
--- California-Lexington Park, MD ($90,030)
- Job description: Operate, install, adjust, and maintain integrated computer/communications systems, consoles, simulators, and other data acquisition, test, and measurement instruments and equipment, which are used to launch, track, position, and evaluate air and space vehicles. May record and interpret test data.

#8. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $72,190
- #71 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90

National
- Annual mean salary: $75,960
- Employment: 39,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($140,980)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,590)
--- Modesto, CA ($112,080)
- Job description: Operate Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners. Monitor patient safety and comfort, and view images of area being scanned to ensure quality of pictures. May administer gadolinium contrast dosage intravenously. May interview patient, explain MRI procedures, and position patient on examining table. May enter into the computer data such as patient history, anatomical area to be scanned, orientation specified, and position of entry.

#7. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $73,010
- #109 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 310

National
- Annual mean salary: $77,790
- Employment: 73,920
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($138,130)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($126,610)
--- Stockton-Lodi, CA ($121,710)
- Job description: Produce ultrasonic recordings of internal organs for use by physicians. Includes vascular technologists.

#6. Nuclear medicine technologists

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $75,750
- #60 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70

National
- Annual mean salary: $82,080
- Employment: 17,510
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($139,410)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($136,650)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($135,660)
- Job description: Prepare, administer, and measure radioactive isotopes in therapeutic, diagnostic, and tracer studies using a variety of radioisotope equipment. Prepare stock solutions of radioactive materials and calculate doses to be administered by radiologists. Subject patients to radiation. Execute blood volume, red cell survival, and fat absorption studies following standard laboratory techniques.

#5. Dental hygienists

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $75,990
- #133 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 490

National
- Annual mean salary: $78,050
- Employment: 194,830
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($133,730)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,340)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($118,980)
- Job description: Administer oral hygiene care to patients. Assess patient oral hygiene problems or needs and maintain health records. Advise patients on oral health maintenance and disease prevention. May provide advanced care such as providing fluoride treatment or administering topical anesthesia.

#4. Electrical and electronics drafters

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $80,310
- #4 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 230

National
- Annual mean salary: $65,720
- Employment: 23,020
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,960)
--- Colorado Springs, CO ($83,220)
--- New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($82,680)
- Job description: Prepare wiring diagrams, circuit board assembly diagrams, and layout drawings used for the manufacture, installation, or repair of electrical equipment.

#3. Mechanical engineering technologists and technicians

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $81,560
- #3 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 80

National
- Annual mean salary: $60,880
- Employment: 39,880
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($83,570)
--- Beaumont-Port Arthur, TX ($83,310)
--- Albuquerque, NM ($81,560)
- Job description: Apply theory and principles of mechanical engineering to modify, develop, test, or adjust machinery and equipment under direction of engineering staff or physical scientists.

#2. Radiation therapists

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $81,770
- #52 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40

National
- Annual mean salary: $94,300
- Employment: 17,390
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($150,950)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($145,420)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($141,130)
- Job description: Provide radiation therapy to patients as prescribed by a radiation oncologist according to established practices and standards. Duties may include reviewing prescription and diagnosis; acting as liaison with physician and supportive care personnel; preparing equipment, such as immobilization, treatment, and protection devices; and maintaining records, reports, and files. May assist in dosimetry procedures and tumor localization.

#1. Industrial engineering technologists and technicians

Albuquerque, NM
- Annual mean salary: $81,910
- #3 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,920
- Employment: 62,980
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($94,500)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($84,600)
--- Albuquerque, NM ($81,910)
- Job description: Apply engineering theory and principles to problems of industrial layout or manufacturing production, usually under the direction of engineering staff. May perform time and motion studies on worker operations in a variety of industries for purposes such as establishing standard production rates or improving efficiency.

