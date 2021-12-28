ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jobs

Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Asheville

By Stacker
Stacker
Stacker
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Q9TWD_0dXOxkKI00
Anze Furlan // Shutterstock

Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Asheville

The American economy is increasingly becoming one in which a high school education is simply not enough. Of the 55 million job openings expected from 2010 to 2020, only 36% will require a high school education or less , 30% will require some college or an associate degree, while 35% will require at least a bachelor's degree, according Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workplace.

Attaining an associate degree or better for 25- to 29-year-olds increased from 38% to 46% between 2000 to 2017, while bachelors degree attainment or better increased from 29% to 36%, and attainment of master's degrees or higher grew grown from 5% to 9%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics . While the largest percentage of U.S. workers only hold a high school diploma-with the second-highest percentage belonging to those with baccalaureate degrees-the number of holders of an associate or technical degree is rising.

Fortunately, the number of associate degree-friendly positions is growing. Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Asheville using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics . Jobs are ranked by 2020 annual mean wage. Job descriptions are from O*NET .

With many people finding the cost of a four-year education too high, given the rising cost of tuition and stagnant wage growth, it's encouraging to know that there are obtainable, well-paying professions for those with a two-year degree. While a bachelor's degree holder can be expected to make about $500,000 more in lifetime earnings compared with an associate degree holder, the jobs we have listed show the exceptions.

Keep reading to learn about some well-paying gigs you can land with an associate degree.

You may also like: Highest-paying jobs in Asheville

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=343MaP_0dXOxkKI00
CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#21. Preschool teachers, except special education

Asheville, NC
- Annual mean salary: $26,240
- #334 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 420

National
- Annual mean salary: $36,550
- Employment: 370,940
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Midland, TX ($58,080)
--- Odessa, TX ($54,120)
--- Hagerstown-Martinsburg, MD-WV ($52,350)
- Job description: Instruct preschool-aged students, following curricula or lesson plans, in activities designed to promote social, physical, and intellectual growth.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1nFbuD_0dXOxkKI00
Maria Sbytova // Shutterstock

#20. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Asheville, NC
- Annual mean salary: $37,870
- #97 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $37,860
- Employment: 109,490
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Harrisburg-Carlisle, PA ($56,020)
--- Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($53,580)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($53,440)
- Job description: Perform medical tests in a laboratory environment for use in the treatment and diagnosis of diseases in animals. Prepare vaccines and serums for prevention of diseases. Prepare tissue samples, take blood samples, and execute laboratory tests, such as urinalysis and blood counts. Clean and sterilize instruments and materials and maintain equipment and machines. May assist a veterinarian during surgery.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=11H0ei_0dXOxkKI00
Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#19. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

Asheville, NC
- Annual mean salary: $41,570
- #148 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 120

National
- Annual mean salary: $44,170
- Employment: 108,470
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($55,950)
--- Ithaca, NY ($55,450)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($55,410)
- Job description: Compile and keep personnel records. Record data for each employee, such as address, weekly earnings, absences, amount of sales or production, supervisory reports, and date of and reason for termination. May prepare reports for employment records, file employment records, or search employee files and furnish information to authorized persons.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1D4WTT_0dXOxkKI00
Queryzo // Wikimedia Commons

#18. Forest and conservation technicians

Asheville, NC
- Annual mean salary: $47,150
- #17 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40

National
- Annual mean salary: $42,780
- Employment: 30,150
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Utica-Rome, NY ($57,580)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($56,750)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($54,780)
- Job description: Provide technical assistance regarding the conservation of soil, water, forests, or related natural resources. May compile data pertaining to size, content, condition, and other characteristics of forest tracts under the direction of foresters, or train and lead forest workers in forest propagation and fire prevention and suppression. May assist conservation scientists in managing, improving, and protecting rangelands and wildlife habitats.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=10tKWN_0dXOxkKI00
GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#17. Paralegals and legal assistants

Asheville, NC
- Annual mean salary: $49,710
- #175 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 520

National
- Annual mean salary: $56,610
- Employment: 332,720
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Napa, CA ($93,110)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($90,280)
--- Trenton, NJ ($77,970)
- Job description: Assist lawyers by investigating facts, preparing legal documents, or researching legal precedent. Conduct research to support a legal proceeding, to formulate a defense, or to initiate legal action.

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Asheville for high school graduates

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3isYKz_0dXOxkKI00
Canva

#16. Civil engineering technologists and technicians

Asheville, NC
- Annual mean salary: $50,180
- #154 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 220

National
- Annual mean salary: $56,590
- Employment: 67,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($87,120)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($76,230)
--- Warner Robins, GA ($75,840)
- Job description: Apply theory and principles of civil engineering in planning, designing, and overseeing construction and maintenance of structures and facilities under the direction of engineering staff or physical scientists.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ATKli_0dXOxkKI00
Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#15. Computer network support specialists

Asheville, NC
- Annual mean salary: $50,370
- #274 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 70

National
- Annual mean salary: $71,040
- Employment: 184,220
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($92,550)
--- Greeley, CO ($92,240)
--- Barnstable Town, MA ($90,600)
- Job description: Analyze, test, troubleshoot, and evaluate existing network systems, such as local area networks (LAN), wide area networks (WAN), cloud networks, servers, and other data communications networks. Perform network maintenance to ensure networks operate correctly with minimal interruption.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Ad9ji_0dXOxkKI00
Gearstd // Shutterstock

#14. Mechanical drafters

Asheville, NC
- Annual mean salary: $51,170
- #172 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100

National
- Annual mean salary: $61,490
- Employment: 51,620
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($105,360)
--- San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($80,820)
--- Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($78,680)
- Job description: Prepare detailed working diagrams of machinery and mechanical devices, including dimensions, fastening methods, and other engineering information.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=47hdR8_0dXOxkKI00
Hitdelight // Shutterstock

#13. Architectural and civil drafters

Asheville, NC
- Annual mean salary: $51,870
- #199 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 100

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,120
- Employment: 99,180
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Anchorage, AK ($74,170)
--- Danbury, CT ($72,760)
--- Evansville, IN-KY ($72,370)
- Job description: Prepare detailed drawings of architectural and structural features of buildings or drawings and topographical relief maps used in civil engineering projects, such as highways, bridges, and public works. Use knowledge of building materials, engineering practices, and mathematics to complete drawings.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QeW2v_0dXOxkKI00
Halfpoint // Shutterstock

#12. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

Asheville, NC
- Annual mean salary: $52,760
- #121 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90

National
- Annual mean salary: $60,940
- Employment: 55,980
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($104,430)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($89,930)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($88,450)
- Job description: Conduct tests on pulmonary or cardiovascular systems of patients for diagnostic, therapeutic, or research purposes. May conduct or assist in electrocardiograms, cardiac catheterizations, pulmonary functions, lung capacity, and similar tests.

You may also like: Highest-rated restaurants in Asheville, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4abjVF_0dXOxkKI00
Canva

#11. Industrial engineering technologists and technicians

Asheville, NC
- Annual mean salary: $53,380
- #131 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 150

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,920
- Employment: 62,980
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Gulfport-Biloxi-Pascagoula, MS ($94,500)
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($84,600)
--- Albuquerque, NM ($81,910)
- Job description: Apply engineering theory and principles to problems of industrial layout or manufacturing production, usually under the direction of engineering staff. May perform time and motion studies on worker operations in a variety of industries for purposes such as establishing standard production rates or improving efficiency.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Efr1W_0dXOxkKI00
Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#10. Web developers and digital interface designers

Asheville, NC
- Annual mean salary: $53,640
- #211 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 140

National
- Annual mean salary: $85,490
- Employment: 156,220
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($138,070)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($113,910)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,440)
- Job description: Develop and implement websites, web applications, application databases, and interactive web interfaces. Evaluate code to ensure that it is properly structured, meets industry standards, and is compatible with browsers and devices. Optimize website performance, scalability, and server-side code and processes. May develop website infrastructure and integrate websites with other computer applications.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3WgHKU_0dXOxkKI00
Kitawit Jitaton // Shutterstock

#9. Radio, cellular, and tower equipment installers and repairers

Asheville, NC
- Annual mean salary: $54,030
- #30 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $60,790
- Employment: 13,210
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,610)
--- Spokane-Spokane Valley, WA ($93,380)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($84,670)
- Job description: Repair, install, or maintain mobile or stationary radio transmitting, broadcasting, and receiving equipment, and two-way radio communications systems used in cellular telecommunications, mobile broadband, ship-to-shore, aircraft-to-ground communications, and radio equipment in service and emergency vehicles. May test and analyze network coverage.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2VAQhW_0dXOxkKI00
lenetstan // Shutterstock

#8. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Asheville, NC
- Annual mean salary: $54,210
- #264 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 480

National
- Annual mean salary: $64,840
- Employment: 206,720
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($120,270)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($116,250)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,850)
- Job description: Take x-rays and CAT scans or administer nonradioactive materials into patient's bloodstream for diagnostic or research purposes. Includes radiologic technologists and technicians who specialize in other scanning modalities.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QKyMH_0dXOxkKI00
Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#7. Respiratory therapists

Asheville, NC
- Annual mean salary: $56,970
- #192 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 200

National
- Annual mean salary: $65,640
- Employment: 131,890
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($104,200)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($100,710)
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($100,080)
- Job description: Assess, treat, and care for patients with breathing disorders. Assume primary responsibility for all respiratory care modalities, including the supervision of respiratory therapy technicians. Initiate and conduct therapeutic procedures; maintain patient records; and select, assemble, check, and operate equipment.

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Asheville, according to Tripadvisor

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1lOqiC_0dXOxkKI00
Canva

#6. Physical therapist assistants

Asheville, NC
- Annual mean salary: $59,040
- #147 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 220

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,440
- Employment: 92,740
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Houston-The Woodlands-Sugar Land, TX ($81,510)
--- Sacramento--Roseville--Arden-Arcade, CA ($78,370)
--- Visalia-Porterville, CA ($78,240)
- Job description: Assist physical therapists in providing physical therapy treatments and procedures. May, in accordance with state laws, assist in the development of treatment plans, carry out routine functions, document the progress of treatment, and modify specific treatments in accordance with patient status and within the scope of treatment plans established by a physical therapist. Generally requires formal training.

Anze Furlan // Shutterstock

#5. Morticians, undertakers, and funeral arrangers

Asheville, NC
- Annual mean salary: $61,960
- #24 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,000
- Employment: 24,560
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($93,870)
--- New Haven, CT ($89,570)
--- Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($81,970)
- Job description: Perform various tasks to arrange and direct individual funeral services, such as coordinating transportation of body to mortuary, interviewing family or other authorized person to arrange details, selecting pallbearers, aiding with the selection of officials for religious rites, and providing transportation for mourners.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0LlfUO_0dXOxkKI00
Canva

#4. Dental hygienists

Asheville, NC
- Annual mean salary: $62,660
- #312 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 410

National
- Annual mean salary: $78,050
- Employment: 194,830
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Santa Maria-Santa Barbara, CA ($133,730)
--- San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($120,340)
--- Santa Rosa, CA ($118,980)
- Job description: Administer oral hygiene care to patients. Assess patient oral hygiene problems or needs and maintain health records. Advise patients on oral health maintenance and disease prevention. May provide advanced care such as providing fluoride treatment or administering topical anesthesia.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0zmtwi_0dXOxkKI00
Lighthunter // Shutterstock

#3. Medical equipment repairers

Asheville, NC
- Annual mean salary: $65,920
- #15 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 90

National
- Annual mean salary: $55,090
- Employment: 48,510
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($89,250)
--- Modesto, CA ($83,280)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($74,310)
- Job description: Test, adjust, or repair biomedical or electromedical equipment.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Wql6Z_0dXOxkKI00
anyaivanova // Shutterstock

#2. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Asheville, NC
- Annual mean salary: $70,280
- #71 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 60

National
- Annual mean salary: $68,310
- Employment: 115,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Bakersfield, CA ($90,130)
--- Salinas, CA ($87,550)
--- Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($85,190)
- Job description: Apply electrical and electronic theory and related knowledge, usually under the direction of engineering staff, to design, build, repair, adjust, and modify electrical components, circuitry, controls, and machinery for subsequent evaluation and use by engineering staff in making engineering design decisions.

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Asheville that require a bachelor's degree

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HQkaM_0dXOxkKI00
Canva

#1. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

Asheville, NC
- Annual mean salary: $72,230
- #69 highest pay among all metros
- Employment: 40

National
- Annual mean salary: $75,960
- Employment: 39,270
- Metros with highest average pay:
--- Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($140,980)
--- San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,590)
--- Modesto, CA ($112,080)
- Job description: Operate Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) scanners. Monitor patient safety and comfort, and view images of area being scanned to ensure quality of pictures. May administer gadolinium contrast dosage intravenously. May interview patient, explain MRI procedures, and position patient on examining table. May enter into the computer data such as patient history, anatomical area to be scanned, orientation specified, and position of entry.

Comments / 0

Related
24/7 Wall St.

Here’s How Life Expectancy in Florida Compares to the Nation

Life expectancy is one of the most important and commonly cited indicators of population health — and in the United States, life expectancy is falling at a historic rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.5 years in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War […]
FLORIDA STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Restaurants#American#Georgetown University#Center On Education
24/7 Wall St.

The Richest Town in Every State

The effects of COVID-19 on American workers — unemployment, reduced incomes, and even a fall into poverty for many — are all too familiar in many parts of the United States. However, while the pandemic has had some impact everywhere, there are some highly affluent parts of the country where people are so wealthy that […]
POLITICS
Fast Company

A record number of U.S. states are hiking the minimum wage in 2022—but only 2 will pay $15 an hour

Some 81 different states, cities, and counties will hike their minimum wage in 2022—a single-year record if we’re counting just government-mandated pay increases, the National Employment Law Project says in a new report. Yet by the end of the year, only two of these states and 47 cities and counties will have hit the $15-per-hour threshold that labor activists have been pushing for since 2012. It’s a reminder that even where workers are seeing wages climb, the pace is often very, very slow. (One anti-poverty activist in California, Joe Sanberg, just filed an $18-per-hour minimum wage ballot initiative, arguing, “now we have to move the ball forward and farther.”) The federal minimum wage, $7.25, hasn’t changed since 2009.
POLITICS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Preschool
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Jobs
pullmanradio.com

Idaho leads country in Population Growth Rate in 2021

Idaho’s annual population growth led the other 49 states and Washington, D.C., in percent increase for the fifth consecutive year. From 2020 to 2021 the state saw a 2.9% increase in population. The state gained 53,151 new residents – the ninth-largest numeric change in the nation – for a new population estimate of 1.9 million.
IDAHO STATE
24/7 Wall St.

Population Growth in America’s Largest Cities Since 2000

In 2000, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, the United States had a population of 281.4 million people. By 2020, that number had increased to 331.4 million. Almost every major city experienced substantial growth in that time, although the rates varied enormously.  Reviewing data from the U.S. Census Bureau’s American Community Survey, 24/7 Wall St. […]
IMMIGRATION
24/7 Wall St.

Here’s How Life Expectancy in West Virginia Compares to the Nation

Life expectancy is one of the most important and commonly cited indicators of population health — and in the United States, life expectancy is falling at a historic rate. According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, life expectancy at birth declined by 1.5 years in 2020, the largest one-year decline since World War […]
HEALTH
Stacker

Stacker

17K+
Followers
13K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Stacker is on a mission to produce and distribute engaging data journalism. Founded in 2017, Stacker combines data analysis with rich editorial context, drawing on authoritative sources and subject matter experts to drive storytelling.

 http://www.stacker.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy