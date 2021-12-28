ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

Israel studies 4th dose of Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine

By Dr. Partha Nandi
FOX 17 News West Michigan
FOX 17 News West Michigan
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48sbAJ_0dXOxaV200

As the world deals with the sudden surge of the highly contagious COVID-19 omicron variant, public health experts say vaccine booster shots are the best way to get added protection.

And now, some countries are already considering a second booster shot.

On Monday, Israel became the first country to start testing a fourth dose of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. The Israeli health ministry wants to see if this second booster will provide better protection from omicron, especially for the elderly, the immunocompromised and for medical workers.

The study will look at the efficacy and safety of this additional booster shot to determine if it is needed in general. The trial is being done on 150 medical personnel who received their first booster dose in August. Since then, tests show their antibody levels have fallen to low levels.

About 45% of Israel’s population has already received a third dose of vaccine. The final approval for a fourth dose will be up to the health ministry’s director general.

Meanwhile, Germany is also looking at possibly rolling out a fourth dose of a vaccine to its most vulnerable people. Omicron is expected to become the dominant strain in that country over the next few weeks.

Currently, 64.5 million people in this country have received a third vaccine dose or booster shot. Nearly 205 million people have received two doses.

U.S. officials say it’s too early to consider a fourth dose for most people. President Joe Biden’s Chief Medical Advisor Dr. Anthony Fauci says they must first determine how long the protection lasts after the Pfizer and Moderna vaccine booster shot.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control agrees the third doses are providing durable protection. However, once data is available on the fourth doses, the CDC will review it to see if there might be a need for an additional booster nationally.

But for now, the CDC is urging vaccinated people to get boosted as soon as they are eligible for added protection against omicron. And of course, if you haven’t been vaccinated yet, the best thing you can do for yourself and your loved ones is roll up your sleeve and get the shot now.

Comments / 0

Related
Daily Mail

Fauci, 81, will get the largest retirement package in federal government history at $350,000 a year when he steps down as Biden's top COVID advisor, records reveal

Anthony Fauci is set to rake in the highest-ever federal government retirement package in U.S. history with his annual payment exceeding $350,000, according to a Forbes estimate. The White House's top COVID adviser, who is 81, has shown no indications that he will retire any time soon after 55 years...
U.S. POLITICS
The US Sun

You must seek emergency medical help if you’re suffering with disturbing Covid symptom – as Omicron surges in US

HEALTH experts have warned people to seek emergency medical help if they begin to suffer from a disturbing Covid symptom as the Omicron variant continues to surge in the US. Pale, gray, or blue-colored skin, lips, or nail beds have been listed by the Centers for Disease Control as among the more severe symptoms of the illness that should be considered an emergency warning sign.
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Anthony Fauci
Person
Joe Biden
Fox News

Termination of unvaccinated health care workers backfires as Biden pledges help amid COVID surge

President Biden is deploying military doctors and health care workers to bolster hospitals amid the spike in omicron variant cases. But in the last few months, thousands of health care workers across the nation have been terminated over refusing to comply with vaccine mandates, leaving health care providers in the lurch with staffing shortages while bracing for more patients.
PUBLIC HEALTH
CNBC

WHO warns new Covid variants could emerge that are fully resistant to vaccines as pandemic drags on

The World Health Organization warned that new coronavirus variants could emerge during the pandemic that render current vaccines useless. "It's possible that new variants could evade our countermeasures and become fully resistant to current vaccines or past infection, necessitating vaccine adaptations," WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said. Reactionary political movements...
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Omicron#Israeli#The Health Ministry
The Atlantic

Our Relationship With COVID Vaccines Is Just Getting Started

Walter Barker has, since the fall of 2020, had five doses of COVID-19 vaccine. He’s already starting to ponder when he might need a sixth. Barker, a 38-year-old office worker in New York, received his first two doses a year ago, as part of an AstraZeneca vaccine trial. But the shots, which haven’t been authorized by the FDA, couldn’t get him into some venues. Sick of having to test every time he went to a Yankees game, Barker nabbed a pair of Moderna injections in the spring. Then, when the government urged boosters, he figured he’d “rather be safe than sorry,” especially because of his Type 2 diabetes—a risk factor for severe COVID. That was vaccine No. 5. Plus, he told me, he’d also caught the actual virus between his AstraZeneca and Moderna shots.
PHARMACEUTICALS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
World
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Pharmaceuticals
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Germany
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Ars Technica

Omicron smashes US case records as experts are still trying to understand it

Average daily COVID-19 cases in the US reached over 267,000 Tuesday, a record high largely driven by an ultratransmissible coronavirus variant that experts are still scrambling to understand. The current seven-day average of 267,305 daily cases has leapt above the previous record of around 250,000 cases, which was set in...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Fox News

Rand Paul pins blame for thousands of monthly COVID deaths on Fauci over longstanding biases

Sen. Rand Paul pinned blame for thousands of monthly coronavirus deaths on Dr. Anthony Fauci over his bias toward vaccines. "I would venture to say that thousands of people die in our country every month now from COVID because [Fauci’s] deemphasized the idea that there are therapeutics," Paul, who is also a physician, said in an interview on the Ron Paul Liberty Report published Monday.
CONGRESS & COURTS
NBC News

First Covid shot recipient in U.S. is now a vaccine activist

She became a vaccine celebrity by accident. Since being hailed as the first person in the United States to get a Covid-19 vaccine, New York nurse Sandra Lindsay has become a prominent face in the country’s biggest-ever vaccination campaign. She has been promoting the shots on panels, in Zoom...
ACCIDENTS
bloomberglaw.com

Pfizer, Merck Pills Hinge on Biden Plan to Expand Covid Testing

Covid-19 testing expansion could be critical to the success of Merck & Co. and Pfizer Inc. ’s newly authorized treatment pills, which require an early diagnosis and administration to effectively reduce the risk of severe cases. Food and Drug Administration clearance of the first two at-home therapies for Covid-19 addresses...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FOX 17 News West Michigan

FOX 17 News West Michigan

17K+
Followers
8K+
Post
3M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Grand Rapids, Michgain news and weather from FOX 17 News West Michigan, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy