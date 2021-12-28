ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Presidential Election

Iraq's supreme court ratifies contested election results

By Celine Alkhaldi, Aqeel Najim, CNN, Reuters
 1 day ago

CNN — Iraq's Supreme Court has ratified the results of October's parliamentary election, dealing a blow to Iran-backed factions who have staged protests against the outcome of the vote. The results pave the way for Moqtada al-Sadr -- a firebrand cleric opposed to both Iranian and US influence...

dallassun.com

Israeli role in killing of top Iran commander Soleimani revealed

Former Israel Defense Forces (IDF) intelligence chief Major General Tamir Hayman has admitted the country's role in the assassination of Iranian commander Qassem Soleimani, describing the killing as 'significant and important.?. In an interview with the Israel Intelligence Heritage and Commemoration Center, Hayman, who stepped down in October, revealed Israel's...
MILITARY
The Jewish Press

Yes, Israel Can Attack Iran

Did you ever notice how from time to time a particular theme appears simultaneously in various media? One that I’ve seen a lot of lately is “Israel doesn’t have the ability to destroy Iran’s nuclear program, so we need to find a way to live with it.” Here is yet another example, from security analyst Yossi Melman, writing in Ha’aretz:
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Strike blamed on Israel sets ablaze Syrian port of Latakia

An Israeli air strike hit Syria's Latakia port before dawn on Tuesday, sparking a fire that lit up the Mediterranean seafront in the second such attack on the key cargo hub this month, Syrian state media reported. Since the outbreak of Syria's civil war in 2011, Israel has routinely carried out air strikes on its strife-torn neighbour, mostly targeting Syrian government troops as well as allied Iran-backed forces and Hezbollah fighters. But it is only the second time it has hit the port of Latakia, in the heartland of President Bashar al-Assad's minority Alawite community. "At around 3:21 am, the Israeli enemy carried out an aerial aggression with several missiles from the direction of the Mediterranean... targeting the container yard in Latakia port," Syrian state news agency SANA cited a military source as saying.
MILITARY
americanmilitarynews.com

Iran’s Revolutionary Guards chief says war games were warning to Israel

This article was originally published by Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty and is reprinted with permission. The commander of Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guards Corps (IRGC) says war games conducted this week in the country were intended to send a message to Israel. The military drill, which reportedly included firing ballistic...
MILITARY
The Independent

Israeli PM says not opposed to 'good' nuclear deal with Iran

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said Tuesday he is not opposed to a “good” nuclear deal between Iran and world powers, but voiced skepticism that such an outcome would emerge from the current negotiations.Bennett spoke a day after negotiators from Iran and five world powers resumed talks in Vienna on restoring Tehran’s tattered 2015 nuclear deal. He reiterated that Israel was not bound by any accord, leaving it room to maneuver militarily.“At the end of the day, of course there can be a good deal,” Bennett told Israeli Army Radio. “Is that, at the moment, under the current dynamic,...
MIDDLE EAST
101 WIXX

Israel’s Bennett says firm position needed against Iran in nuclear talks

JERUSALEM (Reuters) – Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Tuesday that world powers should take a more firm position in nuclear talks with Iran. “Of course there can be a good agreement. Of course. We know the parameters. Is that expected to happen now ins the current dynamics? No. Because there needs to be a much firmer position,” Bennett said in an interview with Israel’s Army Radio.
MIDDLE EAST
Reuters

Somali President, PM trade accusations over delays to ongoing elections

MOGADISHU, Dec 26 (Reuters) - Somalia's president and prime minister each accused the other on Sunday of holding up ongoing parliamentary elections, in a spat analysts say may distract the government from its fight against the al Qaeda-linked insurgency al Shabaab. Parliamentary elections began on Nov. 1 and were supposed...
WORLD
albuquerqueexpress.com

Rocket Attack Sparks Major Conflagration at Syrian Port of Latakiya

CAIRO - Syrian media is accusing Israel of a rocket attack that set off a major conflagration in the port area of Latakiya early Tuesday, damaging a large number of shipping containers. Arab media claims that Israel destroyed a number of containers transporting Iranian weapons. Syrian TV showed fire crews...
MIDDLE EAST
The Independent

EXPLAINER: Libya future at stake after failing to hold vote

Libya failed to hold its first presidential election as planned this month, a major blow to international efforts to end a decade of chaos in the oil-rich Mediterranean country.The postponement of the Dec. 24 vote has opened up uncertainty over what comes next in the tenuous peace process, raising worries Libya could slide into new round of violence after more than a year of relative calm. The planned vote was the lynchpin of international peace efforts, and major regional and international powers had for months pushed for it to take place as scheduled.But many inside and outside Libya...
MIDDLE EAST
AFP

Russian court orders rights group Memorial to close

Russia's Supreme Court on Tuesday ordered the closure of Memorial, the country's most prominent rights group that chronicled Stalin-era purges and symbolised post-Soviet democratisation. Supporters say its closure signals the end of an era in Russia's post-Soviet democratisation process, which began 30 years ago this month.
POLITICS
AFP

Iran, Hezbollah aid Yemen rebel strikes: Saudi-led coalition

The Saudi-led coalition on Sunday accused Iran and Hezbollah of helping Yemen's Huthi rebels to launch missiles and drones at the kingdom, where two people were killed. Since the coalition intervened almost seven years ago to support Yemen's government, Saudi Arabia has regularly accused Iran of supplying the Huthis with weapons and Hezbollah of training the insurgents. Tehran denies the charges. Lebanon's Iran-backed Shiite militant movement Hezbollah has previously denied sending fighters or weapons to Yemen. The latest Saudi accusation came as the coalition intensified an aerial bombing campaign against the Iran-backed Huthis in retaliation for deadly attacks on the kingdom.
MIDDLE EAST

