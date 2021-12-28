ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Highest paying jobs that require a 2 year degree in Atlantic City

By Frederick Reese
 1 day ago

Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

The American economy is increasingly becoming one in which a high school education is simply not enough. Of the 55 million job openings expected from 2010 to 2020, only 36% will require a high school education or less , 30% will require some college or an associate degree, while 35% will require at least a bachelor's degree, according Georgetown University's Center on Education and the Workplace.

Attaining an associate degree or better for 25- to 29-year-olds increased from 38% to 46% between 2000 to 2017, while bachelors degree attainment or better increased from 29% to 36%, and attainment of master's degrees or higher grew grown from 5% to 9%, according to the National Center for Education Statistics . While the largest percentage of U.S. workers only hold a high school diploma—with the second-highest percentage belonging to those with baccalaureate degrees—the number of holders of an associate or technical degree is rising.

Fortunately, the number of associate degree-friendly positions is growing. Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying jobs that require a 2-year degree in Atlantic City using data from the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics .

With many people finding the cost of a four-year education too high, given the rising cost of tuition and stagnant wage growth, it's encouraging to know that there are obtainable, well-paying professions for those with a two-year degree. While a bachelor's degree holder can be expected to make about $500,000 more in lifetime earnings compared with an associate degree holder, the jobs we have listed show the exceptions.

Keep reading to learn about some well-paying gigs you can land with an associate degree.

Maria Sbytova // Shutterstock

#17. Veterinary technologists and technicians

Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ
- Annual mean salary: $34,210
- Employment: 50

National
- Annual mean salary: $36,670
- Employment: 110,650

CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#16. Preschool teachers, except special education

Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ
- Annual mean salary: $39,050
- Employment: 560

National
- Annual mean salary: $34,650
- Employment: 431,350

Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#15. Human resources assistants, except payroll and timekeeping

Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ
- Annual mean salary: $41,150
- Employment: 190

National
- Annual mean salary: $42,620
- Employment: 117,340

GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#14. Paralegals and legal assistants

Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ
- Annual mean salary: $48,050
- Employment: 270

National
- Annual mean salary: $55,020
- Employment: 329,870

Hitdelight // Shutterstock

#13. Architectural and civil drafters

Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ
- Annual mean salary: $52,880
- Employment: 110

National
- Annual mean salary: $58,080
- Employment: 98,800

photodiem // Shutterstock

#12. Environmental science and protection technicians, including health

Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ
- Annual mean salary: $55,090
- Employment: 50

National
- Annual mean salary: $50,760
- Employment: 32,620

Rawpixel.com //Shutterstock

#11. Web developers and digital interface designers

Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ
- Annual mean salary: $61,880
- Employment: 50

National
- Annual mean salary: $82,370
- Employment: 148,340

Kitawit Jitaton // Shutterstock

#10. Radio, cellular, and tower equipment installers and repairers

Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ
- Annual mean salary: $61,900
- Employment: data not available

National
- Annual mean salary: $57,820
- Employment: 14,370

lenetstan // Shutterstock

#9. Radiologic technologists and technicians

Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ
- Annual mean salary: $64,760
- Employment: 240

National
- Annual mean salary: $63,120
- Employment: 207,360

Halfpoint // Shutterstock

#8. Cardiovascular technologists and technicians

Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ
- Annual mean salary: $70,210
- Employment: 40

National
- Annual mean salary: $59,600
- Employment: 56,110

anyaivanova // Shutterstock

#7. Electrical and electronic engineering technologists and technicians

Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ
- Annual mean salary: $74,520
- Employment: 50

National
- Annual mean salary: $66,240
- Employment: 122,550

Canva

#6. Magnetic resonance imaging technologists

Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ
- Annual mean salary: $76,040
- Employment: 40

National
- Annual mean salary: $74,270
- Employment: 37,900

Dmytro Zinkevych // Shutterstock

#5. Respiratory therapists

Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ
- Annual mean salary: $78,620
- Employment: 130

National
- Annual mean salary: $63,950
- Employment: 132,090

SofikoS // Shutterstock

#4. Diagnostic medical sonographers

Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ
- Annual mean salary: $82,680
- Employment: 90

National
- Annual mean salary: $75,780
- Employment: 72,790

Arjuna Kodisinghe // Shutterstock

#3. Computer network support specialists

Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ
- Annual mean salary: $83,640
- Employment: 50

National
- Annual mean salary: $68,860
- Employment: 185,430

Canva

#2. Dental hygienists

Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ
- Annual mean salary: $86,550
- Employment: 230

National
- Annual mean salary: $77,230
- Employment: 221,560

Burben // Shutterstock

#1. Air traffic controllers

Atlantic City-Hammonton, NJ
- Annual mean salary: $108,860
- Employment: 50

National
- Annual mean salary: $120,140
- Employment: 22,090

