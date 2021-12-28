Police looking for vandals after theft, flooding at Pflugerville middle school

PFLUGERVILLE, Texas (KXAN) — Police in Pflugerville are looking for three people connected with vandalism at a middle school Dec. 23.

Pflugerville Independent School District police said the trio of vandals broke into Bohls Middle School off Pleasanton Parkway around 2:30 a.m. Multiple areas of the campus were vandalized, police said, and eye wash stations in science labs were turned on, which led to flooding. Police said the suspects also stole items from the school.

The suspects were recorded by surveillance cameras while inside the school, and they were wearing ski masks.

Pflugerville ISD is offering a $5,000 reward for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the people responsible. Anyone with information can email tips@pfisd.net.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KXAN Austin.