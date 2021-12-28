ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Texas singer-guitarist Robert Earl Keen cancels Bass Hall concert because of Covid

By Curt Lewis
 1 day ago

Texas singer-guitarist Robert Earl Keen has canceled the remaining stops on his "Road to Christmas" concerts because of a Covid outbreak among his band and crew.

This includes the Thursday night event at Bass Hall in Fort Worth. Bass Hall says no action is necessary for ticket holders who purchased their tickets through the Bass Hall website or the Bass Hall Box Office. You will receive a refund for the face value of your tickets to your original method of payment.

