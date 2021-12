Because of Covid issues, the Dallas Stars' next two games have been postponed.

Dallas was scheduled to play Colorado in a home-and-home series beginning Wednesday in Denver followed by a game against the Avalanche on New Year's Eve at the American Airlines Center.

The NHL has now postponed 70 games league-wide over Coronavirus concerns.

