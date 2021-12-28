ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Theater & Dance

David Byrne reworks Broadway's 'American Utopia' instead of canceling for COVID

By Karen Butler
UPI News
UPI News
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=43keDc_0dXOvkyC00

Dec. 28 (UPI) -- Singer-songwriter David Byrne has announced he is reworking his Broadway show, American Utopia, instead of outright canceling performances because of breakthrough cases of COVID-19.

Numerous Broadway shows, including The Lion King, The Music Man and Moulin Rouge have temporarily closed or go on with understudies due to positive tests among their casts and crews.

Several members of Byrne's band for American Utopia are also out sick, but Byrne said, starting Tuesday, he and the show's remaining musicians will play a few songs from the show as well as tracks from his days in the Talking Heads new wave band and his own solo albums.

"LIFE DURING CHRISTMASTIME: @davidbyrneofficial offers American Utopia fans a surprise with all-new set list including some beloved old favorites. THIS WEEK ONLY. DAVID BYRNE'S AMERICAN UTOPIA: UNCHAINED. TICKETS AVAILABLE NOW," Byrne posted on the show's Instagram account Monday.

In a video, he described this moment as an opportunity to create something special and honor his commitment to audiences by making what he described as "lemonade from COVID lemons."

Comments / 0

Related
Deadline

‘Moulin Rouge!’ Cancels Tonight’s Performance After Audience Seated; ‘Jagged Little Pill’, ‘Mrs. Doubtfire’, ‘MJ’, ‘Hamilton’ & ‘Tina’ Pause Schedules As Broadway Responds To Latest Covid Surge – Update

UPDATED with latest cancellations: The audience at tonight’s performance of Broadway’s Moulin Rouge! was seated and waiting for the music to start when the show was canceled due to a positive Covid test result within the company. The result apparently had been received just prior to curtain. The audience was ushered out of the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. Producers are expected to announce an updated schedule performance Friday. The cancellation was just the latest — though certainly the most dramatic — in Broadway’s new wave of Covid-caused pauses this week. Jagged Little Pill, the musical of Alanis Morissette songs at Broadway’s Broadhurst Theatre, has...
THEATER & DANCE
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Waitress’ and ‘Thoughts of a Colored Man’ Close on Broadway Amid COVID Surge

Waitress, the musical based on the 2007 film starring Keri Russell, and Keenan Scott II’s historic play Thoughts of a Colored Man, have ended their Broadway runs. The producer for both shows shared statements Thursday, just a day ahead of Christmas Eve, announcing their respective closings. Waitress and Thoughts of a Colored Man now join Tony-winning Jagged Little Pill and family comedy Chicken & Biscuits as productions that have ended their runs this fall due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic. Numerous other productions including Hamilton, Hadestown and The Lion King have also canceled shows through Christmas due to a surge in COVID...
THEATER & DANCE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
David Byrne
San Diego weekly Reader

Stills and Nash saw what David Byrne missed

Since 1991, Kearny High grad Marc Intravaia has been collaborating musically with Eve Selis, who won Best Americana or Country at the 2008 San Diego Music Awards. “The best thing about maintaining a musical collaboration with someone for so long,” says Intravaia, “is that you and your collaborator can work and create pretty seamlessly, because there is an innate connection built on trust and honesty. The hardest thing about collaborating for so long is that each partner can grow in different directions, as we have.”
SAN DIEGO, CA
CBS New York

Several Broadway Shows Announce Cancellations In Response To COVID Surge

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — The lights are temporarily dimming for several shows on Broadway due to the recent spike in COVID-19 cases in New York City. Out of an abundance of caution, the following productions have canceled performances this week: “Hamilton,” canceled through Dec. 26 pic.twitter.com/E6sRyQ5aK9 — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) December 20, 2021 “Hadestown,” canceled through Dec. 27 pic.twitter.com/ySWJzO99F8 — Hadestown (@hadestown) December 21, 2021 “Aint Too Proud,” canceled through Dec. 26 pic.twitter.com/jyM6J07woC — Ain't Too Proud (@AintTooProud) December 21, 2021 “Dear Evan Hansen,” canceled through Dec. 26 Performances of DEAR EVAN HANSEN from 12/20-12/26 have unfortunately been canceled out of an abundance of caution surrounding Covid-19, as the health, safety, and wellbeing...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
erienewsnow.com

These are some of the Broadway performances canceled over Covid-19

Several Broadway shows were forced to cancel performances this week due to positive Covid-19 tests among the cast or crew, a setback for the industry that comes just months after it raised the curtain on an 18-month shutdown due to the pandemic. Since its return, Broadway has required eligible audiences,...
THEATER & DANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Utopia#Covid#Broadway#Performing#Musical Theater#The Music Man#Moulin Rouge#Davidbyrneofficial#American#Unchained#Advertisement View#Americanutopia
New Haven Register

Broadway Shows Suffer Wave of COVID Cancellations

Broadway is being hit with a wave of cancellations as COVID-19 cases surge in New York City. “Mrs. Doubtfire: The Musical” announced Thursday that it will go on hiatus from Dec. 16 through Dec. 19 due to the detection of a positive COVID test in its company. The show is expected to resume performances on Dec. 21.
THEATER & DANCE
WEKU

Broadway shows, newly reopened after COVID, face new cancellations

NEW YORK — Many stages on both Broadway and the West End have been forced to go dark once more as the live theater community grapples with backstage outbreaks of the coronavirus and its variants, temporarily closing everything from London's revival of Cabaret starring Eddie Redmayne to mighty Hamilton in New York.
THEATER & DANCE
Washington Times

Broadway struggles with COVID-19 surge; cancellations common

The winter spike in COVID-19 is exacting a heavy toll on Broadway, with top shows announcing cancellations due to cases among cast and crew. It’s a major setback for a part of the New York City economy that was shuttered during the first year of the pandemic and made a triumphant return in September.
THEATER & DANCE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Deadline

Broadway’s ‘Hamilton’ & ‘Moulin Rouge!’ Cancel Friday Performances Due To Covid

Both Moulin Rouge! and Hamilton have canceled their Broadway performances for tonight, Friday Dec. 17, due to breakthrough Covid cases or positive test results. “Out of an abundance of caution, tonight’s performance of Moulin Rouge! The Musical on Broadway has been cancelled due to the detection of positive COVID test results in the company,” the Moulin Rouge! producers said in a statement. The show is expected to resume on Saturday, December 18 at 2 p.m. at the Al Hirschfeld Theatre. The audience at last night’s performance was seated and waiting for the music to start when the show was canceled. The positive test result or results apparently had been received just prior to curtain. Hamilton had previously canceled this week’s Wednesday perfformance due to a breakthrough case. The cancellations are the latest in Broadway’s new wave of Covid-caused pauses this week. Jagged Little Pill, Mrs. Doubtfire, MJ and Tina – The Tina Turner Musical all canceled performances this week due to the surge in Covid cases. pic.twitter.com/Flgl7vepxu — Hamilton (@HamiltonMusical) December 17, 2021
THEATER & DANCE
brooklynvegan.com

David Byrne’s American Utopia resuming with modified show during Omicron surge

After being postponed by COVID, David Byrne's American Utopia returned to Broadway this fall for its second run, but more recently they've again been forced to cancel shows as the Omicron variant surges and multiple company members have tested positive. Byrne has now announced that instead of remaining shut down until the whole company is out of isolation, they are going to resume the show in modified form, starting on Tuesday, December 28 at St. James Theatre.
THEATER & DANCE
liveforlivemusic.com

David Byrne’s ‘American Utopia: Unchained’ Performance Features Rare Songs, Modified Setlist [Videos]

David Byrne brought his modified, “Unchained” version of the American Utopia Broadway show to St. James Theatre in New York City on Tuesday night for the first of six showings. Byrne announced the temporary American Utopia: Unchained performances on Monday after several members of the company, band, and crew tested positive for COVID-19.
MUSIC
UPI News

UPI News

Washington, DC
243K+
Followers
47K+
Post
78M+
Views
ABOUT

United Press International is a leading provider of news, photos and information to millions of readers around the globe via UPI.com and its licensing services. With a history of reliable reporting dating back to 1907, today's UPI is a credible source for the most important stories of the day

 https://www.upi.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy