DUI Arrest For Boca Raton Physical Therapist

Powerline And Palmetto Traffic Stop Leads To Overnight Jail Stay.

Emily Rade, Courtesy Palm Beach County Jail.

BY: STAFF REPORT | BocaNewsNow.com

BOCA RATON, FL (BocaNewsNow.com) (Copyright © 2021 MetroDesk Media, LLC) — A Boca Raton physical therapist was released from the Palm Beach County Jail early Tuesday morning following her overnight arrest for DUI.

Emily Rade of Heritage Club Circle in Delray Beach was stopped in the area of Powerline Road and Palmetto Park Road while driving a black 2017 BMW at 10:30 p.m. Monday. The Palm Beach County Sheriff’s Office made the traffic stop.

While the arrest report continues to be processed, tickets reviewed by BocaNewsNow.com reveal that Rade refused to provide a breath alcohol sample. She is now charged with Driving Under the Influence, Refusal to Submit to Chemical or Physical Test, and Willfully Refusing To Accept and Sign Citation. Specifics of the arrest will be released when the affidavit of probable cause is processed.

Rade was booked into the Palm Beach County Jail at 11:52 p.m. Monday and released on her own recognizance at 6:50 a.m. Tuesday. She is set to be arraigned on January 20th.

