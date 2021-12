There are many things that come to mind when you think of the holidays: wreaths, ornaments, a crackling fire, candy canes, gingerbread cookies, Christmas trees, festive food, holiday movies, gifts, snow. However, the holiday season isn't complete without holiday cookies. After all, who doesn't like the smell of freshly baked holiday cookies? The classic freshly baked chocolate chip cookie smell is a nostalgic hit to the senses. What you may not know is that when it comes to holiday cookies, there are more varieties than you may even be aware of. Just the way different countries have their own way of doing Christmas dinner, the same goes for the variety of holiday cookies that span the globe.

FOOD & DRINKS ・ 7 DAYS AGO