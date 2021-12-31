COVID test kits on Amazon are in stock, but they’re selling out fast

So many people right now are looking for COVID test kits on Amazon and other online retailers. That makes sense, of course, since they’re sold out in local stores across much of the country.

The coronavirus pandemic is spiking yet again, and this time the numbers are off the charts. In the past week alone, we’ve had multiple days with more than 300,000 new daily cases reported. There were even two days recently when we recorded more than 500,000 new COVID-19 cases in the US alone.

The bad news is that the numbers were soaring even before everyone got together for the Christmas holiday. So many people traveled and gathered indoors, so case numbers are going to spike even higher now. With that in mind, we scoured Amazon for all the best COVID test kits in stock now.

Best-selling options like the On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test , the BD Veritor at-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit , and the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test are in stock and ready to ship out now. There’s no telling how long they’ll be available though, so you may want to hurry and stock up while you can.







Price: $24.99

You Save: $15.11 (38%)

Buy Now

COVID test kits Amazon has in stock now

We all knew this was going to happen. Anytime there’s a holiday, COVID-19 case numbers spike. Combined with winter weather across most of the country, the Christmas and holiday season was bound to cause a huge spike in case numbers.

The good news is that so many people are now vaccinated. That means severe cases and deaths aren’t spiking as aggressively as new cases. But the bad news is that at-home COVID-19 tests are very difficult to find in stores right now. In my area of Northern New Jersey, for example, they’re impossible to find.

Thankfully, I found a bunch of COVID test kits on Amazon last week. I ordered a few since I had been exposed the prior week. Incredibly, On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test were delivered just a few days later. Like similar tests, it’s very easy to use. And best of all, you get your COVID-19 test results in just 15 minutes.

That’s one of several COVID rapid tests you can order right now at Amazon. And the Amazon COVID-19 PCR Test Collection Kit is also in stock right now.

Here, we’ve rounded up the best-selling COVID home test kits that are in stock at Amazon now and ready to ship out quickly. They all have emergency FDA authorization for use at home, and they’re all best-selling options at Amazon.







Price: $17.98 ($8.99/Count)

Buy Now

Best COVID rapid tests and PCR tests in stock now

On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test

Incredibly, the On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test isn’t just a COVID test kit in stock at Amazon. It’s also somehow discounted right now!

These best-selling COVID-19 at-home antigen test kits ship out very quickly. They’re also easy to use and accurate.







Price: $24.99

You Save: $15.11 (38%)

Buy Now







Price: Price too low to display

Buy Now

BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit

The BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit is the cheapest digital COVID rapid test on Amazon. And just like the On/Go tests above, 2-packs have a surprising discount right now.







Price: $34.90

You Save: $5.09 (13%)

Buy Now

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test

The iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test is the cheapest option on Amazon. Yet the manufacturer says it’s just as accurate as other popular rapid tests.

These tend to sell out fast, so grab a few while you can.







Price: $17.98 ($8.99/Count)

Buy Now

Lucira Check It COVID-19 Test Kit

If you don’t mind spending a little more money, the Lucira Check It COVID-19 Test Kit is a great option. The manufacturer claims that it’s “98% accurate at detecting SARS-CoV-2 compared to one of the best lab PCR tests”.

Grab one now and you’ll find a $14 Amazon coupon.







Price: $75.00

You Save: $14.00 (16%)

Buy Now

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test

These are probably the most sought-after COVID tests, which explains why they keep selling out. Amazon has some stock of Abbott’s BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test right now though, so hurry and you might get lucky.







Price: $23.99

Buy Now

Amazon COVID-19 Test Collection Kit

If you want a PCR test instead of an at-home rapid test, the Amazon COVID-19 Test Collection Kit is the best-selling option on Amazon. Just remember, you need to send this one via UPS to get results — it’s not a 15-minute rapid test.







Price: $39.99

Buy Now

Go here to see this month’s best deals online !

The post COVID test kits on Amazon are in stock, but they’re selling out fast appeared first on BGR .