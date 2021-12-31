ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shopping

COVID test kits on Amazon are in stock, but they’re selling out fast

By Maren Estrada
BGR.com
BGR.com
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3dcECb_0dXOvL6900

So many people right now are looking for COVID test kits on Amazon and other online retailers. That makes sense, of course, since they’re sold out in local stores across much of the country.

The coronavirus pandemic is spiking yet again, and this time the numbers are off the charts. In the past week alone, we’ve had multiple days with more than 300,000 new daily cases reported. There were even two days recently when we recorded more than 500,000 new COVID-19 cases in the US alone.

The bad news is that the numbers were soaring even before everyone got together for the Christmas holiday. So many people traveled and gathered indoors, so case numbers are going to spike even higher now. With that in mind, we scoured Amazon for all the best COVID test kits in stock now.

Best-selling options like the On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test , the BD Veritor at-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit , and the iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test are in stock and ready to ship out now. There’s no telling how long they’ll be available though, so you may want to hurry and stock up while you can.



On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, 2 Tests Per Pack, Test Results in 10 Minutes, F…

Price: $24.99
You Save: $15.11 (38%)
Buy Now

COVID test kits Amazon has in stock now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nXVRK_0dXOvL6900

We all knew this was going to happen. Anytime there’s a holiday, COVID-19 case numbers spike. Combined with winter weather across most of the country, the Christmas and holiday season was bound to cause a huge spike in case numbers.

The good news is that so many people are now vaccinated. That means severe cases and deaths aren’t spiking as aggressively as new cases. But the bad news is that at-home COVID-19 tests are very difficult to find in stores right now. In my area of Northern New Jersey, for example, they’re impossible to find.

Thankfully, I found a bunch of COVID test kits on Amazon last week. I ordered a few since I had been exposed the prior week. Incredibly, On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test were delivered just a few days later. Like similar tests, it’s very easy to use. And best of all, you get your COVID-19 test results in just 15 minutes.

That’s one of several COVID rapid tests you can order right now at Amazon. And the Amazon COVID-19 PCR Test Collection Kit is also in stock right now.

Here, we’ve rounded up the best-selling COVID home test kits that are in stock at Amazon now and ready to ship out quickly. They all have emergency FDA authorization for use at home, and they’re all best-selling options at Amazon.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4JgWxe_0dXOvL6900

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, 2 Tests per Pack,FDA EUA Authorized OTC at-Home Self Test,…

Price: $17.98 ($8.99/Count)
Buy Now

Best COVID rapid tests and PCR tests in stock now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40HG7w_0dXOvL6900

On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test

Incredibly, the On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test isn’t just a COVID test kit in stock at Amazon. It’s also somehow discounted right now!

These best-selling COVID-19 at-home antigen test kits ship out very quickly. They’re also easy to use and accurate.



On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, 2 Tests Per Pack, Test Results in 10 Minutes, F…

Price: $24.99
You Save: $15.11 (38%)
Buy Now


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3sjUUa_0dXOvL6900

On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Antigen Self-Test, Bulk Pack: 20 Box Multipack, 2 Tests per Box, T…

Price: Price too low to display
Buy Now

BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit

The BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit is the cheapest digital COVID rapid test on Amazon. And just like the On/Go tests above, 2-packs have a surprising discount right now.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Je3BQ_0dXOvL6900

BD Veritor at-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit, Rapid Digital Results in 15 Minutes to Compatible…

Price: $34.90
You Save: $5.09 (13%)
Buy Now

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test

The iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test is the cheapest option on Amazon. Yet the manufacturer says it’s just as accurate as other popular rapid tests.

These tend to sell out fast, so grab a few while you can.



iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, 2 Tests per Pack,FDA EUA Authorized OTC at-Home Self Test,…

Price: $17.98 ($8.99/Count)
Buy Now

Lucira Check It COVID-19 Test Kit

If you don’t mind spending a little more money, the Lucira Check It COVID-19 Test Kit is a great option. The manufacturer claims that it’s “98% accurate at detecting SARS-CoV-2 compared to one of the best lab PCR tests”.

Grab one now and you’ll find a $14 Amazon coupon.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OMmnd_0dXOvL6900

Lucira Check It COVID-19 Test Kit, The Only FDA EUA Single-use PCR Quality Molecular Test, Easy…

Price: $75.00
You Save: $14.00 (16%)
Buy Now

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test

These are probably the most sought-after COVID tests, which explains why they keep selling out. Amazon has some stock of Abbott’s BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test right now though, so hurry and you might get lucky.



BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test, COVID Test With 15-Minute Results Without Sending to a Lab…

Price: $23.99
Buy Now

Amazon COVID-19 Test Collection Kit

If you want a PCR test instead of an at-home rapid test, the Amazon COVID-19 Test Collection Kit is the best-selling option on Amazon. Just remember, you need to send this one via UPS to get results — it’s not a 15-minute rapid test.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PjLPw_0dXOvL6900

Amazon COVID-19 Test Collection Kit DTC — Sample processed in lab — Results in 24 hours from la…

Price: $39.99
Buy Now

Go here to see this month’s best deals online !

The post COVID test kits on Amazon are in stock, but they’re selling out fast appeared first on BGR .

Comments / 2

Related
BGR.com

10 Amazon finds under $30 each that people are obsessed with

When you hunt for deals on Amazon, you’re probably often looking for popular products like Apple AirPods and Instant Pots. Yes, it’s great to save some money on best-sellers like those, but you’re not going to wow anyone with them. There are so many cool gadgets on Amazon. And some of the best Amazon finds cost under $30! There are tons of items on Amazon that have the potential to be a total game-changer for you. But you’ll never even come across them if you don’t know where to look. For example, have you seen this awesome galaxy star projector that...
ELECTRONICS
BGR.com

If you bought this at Amazon in the past year, there’s a recall you need to see

Fire hazard is the kind of safety issue that will generate product recalls, and we witnessed a few such actions recently. Amazon has a product of its own that poses a fire risk, so the retailer issued a recall for some of the AmazonBasics Memory Foam Mattresses that it had been selling online for nearly a year. If you happen to be sleeping on one of the mattresses in the recall, you should take action immediately and contact Amazon to settle the matter.
AMAZON
BGR.com

This $34 Amazon find should be in every single person’s kitchen

Sometimes you find kitchen gadgets on Amazon that catch your eye right away. And once you finally get your hands on them, you wonder how you ever lived without them. It might be something sophisticated like an Instant Pot. Or, it might be simpler like the ThermoPro wireless meat thermometer that Amazon shoppers can’t stop raving about. If you don’t already have one, get it while it’s on sale at the lowest price of 2021. And now, we have a new one you should add to your list. It’s called the Sinceller Automatic Electric Jar Opener, and it’s one of the...
SHOPPING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pcr#Antigen Test#Covid#The Bd Veritor#Digital#Ihealth
CNET

Free COVID test kits coming soon: Here's where and how to get yours

For the most up-to-date news and information about the coronavirus pandemic, visit the WHO and CDC websites. If you find yourself buying rapid COVID-19 rest kits regularly, you'll soon be able to get them for free. Under President Joe Biden's new plan, private health insurance companies will be required to reimburse Americans when they buy a test kit. That means at-home test kits -- which can easily cost $25 apiece -- will essentially be free when people claim the reimbursement through their insurance.
PUBLIC HEALTH
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Amazon
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
People

Amazon's Outlet Store Has a Hidden Section of 'Super Discounts' with New Deals — and They're All $10 and Under

Calling all holiday shoppers! Amazon has a huge assortment of gifts under $10 — if you know where to look. Amazon's Outlet store is packed with fresh deals, including an especially impressive selection of Super Discounts, which are all going for $10 or less. Just like the outlet store, this section offers savings on overstocked kitchen supplies, electronics, beauty products, fashion finds, and more. Offers include markdowns on popular brands, like Hanes, Cuisinart, and Burt's Bees, and many of the featured products have earned thousands of five-star ratings.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Motley Fool

If You'd Invested $5,000 in Amazon in 2015, This Is How Much You Would Have Today

Amazon’s stock has risen nearly 1,000% since the beginning of 2015. AWS sparked the company’s second growth spurt. Amazon might not replicate those gains over the next seven years, but it’s still a rock-solid investment. Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) has generated massive multibagger gains since its initial public offering...
STOCKS
Us Weekly

Almost Gone! This Perfect Crossbody Bag Is Just $8 at Amazon Right Now

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. It’s time to act fast. We know you’re ready, but now is really your time to make some moves and snag what might just be the deal of the day. It’s an Amazon Lightning Deal, however, which means there is an extremely limited time to shop — and that the deal might be totally claimed soon!
BEAUTY & FASHION
People

Amazon's Hidden Overstock Outlet Has Customer-Loved Furniture for Up to 72% Off

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. While it's true that you can buy just about anything from Amazon, the retailer still has a few tricks up its sleeve. For instance, one of Amazon's best-kept secrets is a hidden outlet filled with massive discounts in just about every category, including electronics and musical instruments. And right now, the furniture department is packed with huge markdowns that you're not going to want to miss.
SHOPPING
SPY

Here Are 16 Places To Buy N95 Face Masks Online in 2021 (Updated)

March 2021 marked the one-year anniversary of the COVID-19 shutdown here in the United States, but it felt more like the 10th anniversary to us. And while mass vaccination is giving many of us reason to feel optimistic again, this is a terrible time to let down your guard. Anecdotally, the SPY team knows a number of people who have contracted COVID-19 recently in New York, California, New Jersey and elsewhere. The latest COVID-19 variant, Omicron, is sweeping through major cities like wildfire right now, and as a result, it’s becoming harder and harder to find N95 face masks for sale...
SHOPPING
People

Amazon Just Dropped Thousands of Christmas Deals for Up to 57% Off — Here Are the 36 Best

Products in this story are independently selected and featured editorially. If you make a purchase using these links we may earn commission. If you've procrastinated holiday shopping — or simply need a last-minute gift — don't fret: Amazon just dropped thousands of Christmas deals to help you out, including major discounts (up to 57 percent off!) on items from beloved brands.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Daily Mail

Amazon is shutting down its Alexa.com platform which ranks the world's most popular websites and offers SEO and competitor analysis tools after 25 years due to declining popularity

Amazon is shutting down Alexa.com – it’s global website ranking system – after 25 years of service. The system, unrelated to the firm’s voice assistant, has been monitoring traffic online to list the most popular websites around the globe since 1996. Amazon released a statement Thursday...
INTERNET
B98.5

Amazon Selling New Homes For Less Than $11,000, And Free Shipping

When you think about buying a new home, Amazon probably doesn't top your list of places to look but, maybe it should be, especially with the real estate market being so crazy. Modular as well as prefabbed homes are selling like hot cakes on the mega online retailer! Many they can't even keep in-stock, they sell out as fast as they get posted!
LIFESTYLE
BGR.com

BGR.com

287K+
Followers
6K+
Post
109M+
Views
ABOUT

Your guide to the most interesting stories in tech, entertainment, lifestyle, science, and more.

Comments / 0

Community Policy