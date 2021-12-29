ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
COVID test kits and rapid tests are in stock now at Amazon

By Maren Estrada
So many people right now are looking for COVID test kits at Amazon and other online retailers. That makes sense, of course, since they’re sold out in local stores across much of the country.

The coronavirus pandemic is spiking yet again, and this time the numbers are off the charts. In the past week alone, we’ve had multiple days with more than 200,000 new daily cases reported. There was even one day recently when we recorded more than 300,000 new COVID-19 cases in the US alone.

Sadly, those were the numbers even before everyone got together for the Christmas holiday. So many people traveled and gathered indoors, so the numbers are going to start spiking even higher. With that in mind, we scoured Amazon for all the best COVID test kits in stock now.

Best-selling options like the On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test and BD Veritor at-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit are in stock and ready to ship out now. There's no telling how long they'll be available though, so you may want to hurry and stock up while you can.



COVID test kits Amazon has in stock now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0nXVRK_0dXOvL6900

We all knew this was going to happen. Anytime there’s a holiday, COVID-19 case numbers spike. Combined with winter weather across most of the country, the Christmas and holiday season was bound to cause a huge spike in case numbers.

The good news is that so many people are now vaccinated. That means severe cases and deaths aren’t spiking as aggressively as new cases. But the bad news is that at-home COVID-19 tests are very difficult to find in stores right now. In my area of Northern New Jersey, for example, they’re impossible to find.

Thankfully, I found a bunch of COVID test kits on Amazon last week. I ordered a few since I had been exposed the prior week. Incredibly, On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test were delivered just a few days later. Like similar tests, it’s very easy to use. And best of all, you get your COVID-19 test results in just 15 minutes.

That’s one of several COVID rapid tests you can order right now at Amazon. And the Amazon COVID-19 PCR Test Collection Kit is also in stock right now.

Here, we’ve rounded up the best-selling COVID home test kits that are in stock at Amazon now and ready to ship out quickly. They all have emergency FDA authorization for use at home, and they’re all best-selling options at Amazon.

Best COVID rapid tests and PCR tests in stock now

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=40HG7w_0dXOvL6900

On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test

Incredibly, the On/Go at-Home COVID-19 Rapid Self-Test isn’t just a COVID test kit in stock at Amazon. It’s also somehow discounted right now!

These best-selling COVID-19 at-home antigen test kits ship out very quickly. They're also easy to use and accurate.



iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test

The iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test is the cheapest option on Amazon. Yet the manufacturer says it’s just as accurate as other popular rapid tests.

These tend to sell out fast, so grab a few while you can.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3OJA9Q_0dXOvL6900

iHealth COVID-19 Antigen Rapid Test, 2 Tests per Pack,FDA EUA Authorized OTC at-Home Self Test,…

Price: $17.98 ($8.99/Count)
Buy Now

BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test

These are probably the most sought-after COVID tests, which explains why they keep selling out. Amazon has some stock of Abbott's BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test right now though, so hurry and you might get lucky.



BinaxNOW COVID-19 Antigen Self Test, COVID Test With 15-Minute Results Without Sending to a Lab…

Price: $23.99
Buy Now

Lucira Check It COVID-19 Test Kit

If you don’t mind spending a little more money, the Lucira Check It COVID-19 Test Kit is a great option. The manufacturer claims that it’s “98% accurate at detecting SARS-CoV-2 compared to one of the best lab PCR tests”.

Grab one now and you'll find a $14 Amazon coupon.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2OMmnd_0dXOvL6900

Lucira Check It COVID-19 Test Kit, The Only FDA EUA Single-use PCR Quality Molecular Test, Easy…

Price: $75.00
You Save: $14.00 (16%)
Buy Now

BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit

The BD Veritor At-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit is the cheapest digital COVID rapid test on Amazon. And just like the On/Go tests above, 2-packs have a surprising discount right now.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Je3BQ_0dXOvL6900

BD Veritor at-Home COVID-19 Digital Test Kit, Rapid Digital Results in 15 Minutes to Compatible…

Price: $36.74
Buy Now

Amazon COVID-19 Test Collection Kit

If you want a PCR test instead of an at-home rapid test, the Amazon COVID-19 Test Collection Kit is the best-selling option on Amazon. Just remember, you need to send this one via UPS to get results — it's not a 15-minute rapid test.


https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3PjLPw_0dXOvL6900

Amazon COVID-19 Test Collection Kit DTC — Sample processed in lab — Results in 24 hours from la…

Price: $39.99
Buy Now

The post COVID test kits and rapid tests are in stock now at Amazon appeared first on BGR .

