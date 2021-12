MyCryptoCity, an Idle-tycoon-themed mobile app based on Solana infrastructure, announced the dates for its token sales, allowing early investors to join the project. According to MyCryptoCity, the token sale will begin on January 1, 2022, and run until January 26, 2022. The event will see investors take purchase its native token, MYCTY. Notably, the project will only allow investors who have whitelisted and passed their Know Your Client (KYC) to participate in the token sale. Notably, there are 10 million tokens available for the token sale, about 5% of the maximum total supply, with each token selling at $0.07.

