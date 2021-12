We use affiliate links. If you buy something through the links on this page, we may earn a commission at no cost to you. Learn more. REVIEW – My husband has struggled with back pain since he fell down a flight of stairs as a teenager. One thing that always seemed to help was a back massage. While I was happy to oblige, my hands quickly got too tired to apply the right amount of pressure to release the knots in his muscles. The Yunmai Technology Slim Elegant Massage Gun prevents this from happening. With the massager, I’m able to easily apply pressure to his knots without tiring my hands. It also allows him to be able to massage himself which gives him the ability to ease his muscle strain on his own.

