Pete Carroll Advocates Against Major Rebuild For Seahawks

 1 day ago

Pete Carroll is advocating for a retool instead of a rebuild for the Seattle Seahawks. "Not for one reason at all am I thinking that we have...

The Big Lead

5 NFL Coaches Most Likely to Be Fired After This Season

The NFL season is rapidly drawing to a close, which means some teams are gearing up for the postseason, while others are shifting their focus to the offseason. It also means we're just a few weeks away from some head coaches getting fired. The Las Vegas Raiders and Jacksonville Jaguars...
ClutchPoints

Seahawks HC Pete Carroll dumbfounded by crucial Russell Wilson, Jason Myers gaffes

The Seattle Seahawks got officially eliminated from the playoff race with a 25-24 loss at home to the Chicago Bears in Week 16. But even with the Seahawks‘ chances to make the trip to the postseason already extremely dim regardless of the outcome of that game, losing to the Bears in front of their home fans was a bitter pill to swallow for Pete Carroll, who spent some time talking about the errors and missed opportunities by Russell Wilson and Jason Myers.
FanSided

Chicago Bears Rumors: A very big day coming at Halas Hall

For the moment, the Chicago Bears could enjoy a rarely-seen win. Veteran quarterback Nick Foles took the start for Chicago against the Seattle Seahawks in Week 16 and led an improbable, late, game-winning drive. With the Bears down by seven, Foles swiftly led the Bears offense down the field and...
FanSided

Aaron Rodgers trade proposal: NFL insider reveals wild deal sending No. 12, Davante Adams to Broncos

NFL insider Peter King revealed a blockbuster trade proposal that would send Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers and WR Davante Adams to the Broncos. If Rodgers were traded to the Broncos, it would make sense for Adams to follow when he’s a free agent, hence the Packers wanting to cash in on the battery while they have the chance. For now, though, it would appear No. 12 is intent on staying in Green Bay, especially assuming the Packers go on a playoff run in early 2022.
houstonianonline.com

After a rare losing season, Pete Carroll says the Seattle Seahawks need retooling, not ‘restarting this whole thing’

SEATTLE — As the Seattle Seahawks wrap up their worst season in more than a decade, coach Pete Carroll doesn’t think a “reboot” is in order. “It’s not for one reason at all that we have to restart this whole thing and create a new philosophy and a new approach and all of that,” he told 710 ESPN Seattle on Monday. “I don’t think so. I think we have the core of the things we need. We have to build on it, we have to support it better and we have to keep growing and moving forward. Nobody stands still, but there is a basis for doing things.”
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FanSided

Chicago Bears QB Nick Foles gives subtle jab to Matt Nagy

When the Chicago Bears took the field on Sunday afternoon, their season was already mathematically over. The playoffs were no longer an option at 4-10, therefore this team was playing for pride. Make no mistake, though. The Bears were not playing for their head coach. No matter what anyone has...
On3.com

Pete Carroll addresses job security with Seahawks after second consecutive loss

Pete Carroll’s tenure with the Seattle Seahawks has reached the highest of highs, but in 2021, things have taken a turn for the worst. Carroll, 70, took over as the Seahawks’ head coach in 2010, inheriting a team that had gone 9-23 in the past two seasons combined, and he turned it around to the tune of a 7-9 season his first year at the helm. A mere three years later, Carrol led the Seahawks to a 13-3 record and Super Bowl victory, and he nearly repeated the impressive feat in 2014, winning the NFC again but falling just short of the New England Patriots in the Super Bowl. He’s amassed a 191-117 record in 12 years with the Seahawks, but Seattle’s 5-10 record — which featured back-to-back losses to the Los Angeles Rams last week and to the Chicago Bears on Sunday — will be the worst of his tenure. But Carroll is far from worried about his job security.
FanSided

Pete Carroll: 3 reasons for Seattle Seahawks to bring him back

As this disappointing season draws to a close, there is one man in the Seattle Seahawks organization whose name draws more attention every day. Whether it’s people who are calling for his head or those who rush in to defend him on the basis of his successful tenure in Seattle, Pete Carroll is the hot name in the public eye.
ClutchPoints

Pete Carroll issues strong response to idea of blowing Seahawks up

There have been some questions about whether the Seattle Seahawks should go into a rebuild mode and decide to move on from head coach Pete Carroll and franchise quarterback Russell Wilson. The Seahawks have not been playing great football at all this season, but they have had some unfortunate injuries and they do play in the toughest division in all of football.
MyNorthwest.com

Hasselbeck: What’s up with Russell Wilson, why Seahawks need to retain Pete Carroll

Each Wednesday during the NFL season, former Seahawks quarterback Matt Hasselbeck joins 710 ESPN Seattle’s Mike Salk for The Matt Hasselbeck Show to break down the Hawks and the world of football from 9-10 a.m. This week, the conversation focused a lot on current Seahawks QB Russell Wilson’s struggles...
MyNorthwest.com

Heaps: One play shows disconnect between Seahawks’ Russell Wilson, Pete Carroll

The Seahawks suffered their worst loss of a tough 2021 season by blowing a 10-point fourth quarter lead to the lowly Chicago Bears on Sunday, and after the 25-24 defeat, it was clear that head coach Pete Carroll and quarterback Russell Wilson weren’t on the same page in one of the game’s key moments.
