Pelicans Void Anthony Tolliver's 10-Day After Testing Positive For COVID-19

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics are getting a few reinforcements for Wednesday night’s game against the L.A. Clippers. Only six players have been ruled out for the contest, which is a vast improvement for Boston during the team’s COVID-19 outbreak. Compare that to last Friday, when 14 players were listed on Boston’s injury report ahead of a Christmas Day matchup with the Bucks. A dozen of those players were in Health & Safety Protocol at the time. That number is now down to six. Unfortunately, star forward Jayson Tatum is among those six players and is set to miss his second...

NBA ・ 21 HOURS AGO