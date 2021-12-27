ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shenhe, rerun of Ganyu and Zhongli and the new Enkanomiya area – Nerd4.life

By Kim Lee
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWith a live broadcast on Twitch, miHoYo presented the news coming with the expected Update 2.4 by Genshin Impact. The update will, among other things, introduce Shenhe and Yun Jin as playable characters, the new area Enkanomiya and will see the return of the banners of Zhongli, Xiao and...

Genshin Impact 2.4: New Shenhe in-game screenshots have been revealed

The addition of a new character is probably the most exciting thing a casual Genshin Impact player is looking forward to, especially in the latter stages of the game when there aren't as many quests and events to enjoy. The official Genshin Impact Twitter account has finally revealed the official...
the new episode will use the Unreal Engine, probably the 5 – Nerd4.life

The new Mass Effect will use theUnreal Engine, probably the Unreal Engine 5, given the timing of the development, as in fact confirmed by Brenon Holmes on Twitter, one of the producers of the game. Holmes’ message leaves room for few interpretations, given that it is a job announcement in which talented programmers with experience with the graphics engine of Epic Games, version 4 or 5, are sought to work on the new Mass Effect. Clearer than that.
Shenhe & Yun Jin Banner, Ganyu, Zhongli, & Xiao Rerun Appear in Genshin Impact 2.4

The new banner featuring Shenhe and Yun Jin and rerun banners for Ganyu, Xiao, and Zhongli will appear in Genshin Impact 2.4. These appeared during the December 26, 2021 Special Program. They will kick off after the new update arrives. The current banner until then involves Itto and Gorou. As far as the schedule goes, the Shenhe and Yunjin banner will appear first alongside a Xiao rerun. Then in the second phase, Ganyu and Zhongli rerun banners will appear.
Genshin Impact: New region Enkanomiya will arrive in update 2.4

The release of a new character is one of the most exciting things in the world of Genshin Impact. However, the arrival of a new region can be just as exciting since exploring is one of the game's main features. Luckily, miHoYo's recent Genshin Impact 2.4 Livestream event has announced...
All Genshin Impact Cryo characters: Ayaka, Ganyu, Shenhe, more

Don’t get baited by the cold, Genshin Impact’s Cryo characters can still set the battlefield ablaze in Teyvat. Some are very useful supports, but many pack an icy punch that chills the heart of even the most steadfast enemy. Here’s every Cryo character in Genshin Impact ⁠— both currently-released and upcoming.
Sonic Frontiers, preview – Nerd4.life

Among the many announcements of the evening dedicated to The Game Awards, SEGA’s blue hedgehog has carved out more space for itself because it even had two. Let’s say that Sonic hasn’t been in great shape lately. The last game that tried to reinvent it in 3D was Sonic Forces, which didn’t do as well as we hoped, and its 2D counterpart, Sonic Mania, turned out to be a good title, but too derivative.
Genshin Impact Gets New Trailer All About New Character Shenhe

Following the reveal of Version 2.4 of Genshin Impact, developer MiHoYo released a new trailer featuring one of the new characters that will come with the update. Specifically, we take a look at Shenhe, with the video providing a glimpse into her backstory. We know that she will become available...
New Genshin Impact Trailer Introduces Shenhe, The Cool-Headed Adeptus Aprentice

Developer miHoYo has released a new Genshin Impact teaser trailer introducing us to a brand new character coming out in the upcoming Version 2.4. In the teaser trailer, we’re introduced to Shenhe, an apprentice of the adepti who comes from a branch family of a clan of exorcists. In the trailer, we see that she suffers from nightmares of her past before Cloud Retainer took her in as a disciple.
10 videogame pearls of 2021 that you (perhaps) missed

It is easy, at times, for gamers to keep their eyes focused solely on showcase productions. We are talking about the so-called AAA, those video games of great appeal that attract attention, know how to stay in the spotlight and are talked about until the moment of their release. Behind...
everyone wants the helmet with cat ears – Nerd4.life

Among the paid cosmetic characterizations of Halo Infinite there is one that is going crazy in the community, it seems: it is the cat-style customization for the Spartan armor, aptly named “Meowlnir Helmet”, which has become something of a trend on Twitter as well. The helmet is located...
here are the titles as a gift in January

While on the net we wonder about the veracity of the latest rumors about the Tomb Raider Trilogy as a gift on the Epic Store, on the pages of a German portal there is a complete list of the next free games to download on PC in January with Prime Gaming, the accessible service. to all Amazon Prime subscribers.
300 Primogem free thanks to the new promotional codes – Nerd4.life

During the course of the live on Twitch dedicated to the news of Update 2.4 of Genshin Impact, miHoYo as usual has provided a number of new promotional codes to redeem for get free 300 Primogem and other bonuses. Between a novelty and the other of the new awaited update,...
Fortnite Servers Go Down, Millions Of Gamers And Their Parents At Wit’s End

Tragedy struck millions of homes across the world today, as one of the world’s most popular online games went offline for several hours. Fortnite, which boasts more than 350 million players worldwide, was offline for several hours, thanks to an unknown glitch. The timing couldn’t have been worse for parents, whose gaming-obsessed offspring are home for winter school breaks and spending hours on their passion. Developer Epic Games posted to Twitter that its team was investigating a problem with the game’s servers. “Fortnite is currently unavailable and players are unable to log-in while we investigate an issue. We’ll provide more info when we have a solution to bring services back online.” The problem has now been solved and the game is back up and running. “Fortnite game servers are back online and the Winterfest continues!” The problem occurred when gamers were unable to log in to the game. Several reported that they received a message warning them, “You do not have permission to play Fortnite.” The Epic Games Store also had issues. Naturally, the large player base had time on its hands. Professional Fortnite player Sypher PK joked that he might run for president since his favorite time-suck has vanished.  
