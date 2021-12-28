‘There Are No Safe States’: 2021’s Terrible Weather Could Hike Home Insurance Costs

Everyone who buys a house has the importance of homeowners insurance impressed upon them. But what about renters? Placed in a position where often the security of their dwelling isn’t fully in their hands, renters are in a precarious spot when it comes to protecting their property and belongings. Renters insurance is designed to provide financial protection against losses due to accidents, weather, theft, and vandalism, just as homeowners insurance is. In fact, without insurance, renting an apartment is a risk, as renters don’t often have control over the safety measures in place to protect their belongings. Policies are set for a period of time, usually a year, and include an up-front premium and a deductible before the renter is recompensed for the loss, but in the case of a significant burglary or disaster, it can make the difference between being able to replace critical possessions and not. Renters insurance does, however, come at a cost, which can vary based on a number of factors. Understanding the components of the coverage and cost can help you decide if it’s right for your situation.

ECONOMY ・ 14 HOURS AGO