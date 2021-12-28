ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
WWE

Jeff Hardy Believed There Was A Chance At A Hardy Boyz Reunion Before WWE Release

By Jeremy Lambert
 1 day ago

Jeff Hardy believes the Hardy Boyz would ride again. Matt & Jeff Hardy surprised the world when they returned to WWE at WrestleMania 33, winning the Raw Tag Team Championships in a four-way ladder match. Matt departed WWE in March 2020 while Jeff remained with the company. Jeff ended...

wrestlinginc.com

Jeff Hardy Recalls “Terrifying” SWAT Raid On His Home

Jeff Hardy says one moment stands out as the lowest in his tumultuous life and career in professional wrestling. But he says it also proved to be a turning point that led to better days. Hardy was arrested after a SWAT team raided his home in 2009. It happened just...
WWE
thefocus.news

Who is Jeff Hardy's family as wife Beth Britt reacts to his WWE release?

Wrestling star Jeff Hardy has been released from his WWE contract, with The New York Post reporting the wrestler was offered an option to attend rehab but declined. His wife Beth Britt revealed the news and provided an update statement via social media. Meet the family of the former WWE...
WWE
Wrestling World

Kurt Angle opens up on Jeff Hardy

It's been a few weeks since the news of Jeff Hardy's release. The three-time world champion was fired from WWE following an accident at a live event in Texas. According to some reconstructions, the 'Charismatic Enigma' rejected Vince McMahon's proposal to go to rehabilitation again to solve his well-known problems.
WWE
Fightful

Karrion Kross Details WWE Main Roster Call Up, Finding Out His Character Would Change

Karrion Kross made an immediate impact in NXT, winning the NXT Championship four months from his in-ring debut. Kross, alongside Scarlett, were heavily featured in NXT, picking up victories over Tommaso Ciampa, Bronson Reed, and Keith Lee. An injury following the bout with Lee forced Kross to vacate the title, but upon his return in December 2020, he quickly regained the title by defeating Finn Balor at WWE NXT TakeOver: Stand & Deliver.
WWE
State
Texas State
Fightful

Christian Cage Is Sure Jeff Hardy To AEW Will Happen 'At Some Point'

Christian Cage believes Jeff Hardy will eventually end up in AEW. Christian and Jeff will always be connected due to their ladder and TLC matches during the Attitude Era alongside their teammates Edge and Matt Hardy. Christian and Matt are currently in AEW, and have rekindled their feud in the promotion, and with Jeff being a free agent following his WWE release, Christian believes Jeff will be in AEW at some point.
WWE
PWMania

Christian Cage Comments On Jeff Hardy Possibly Joining AEW

Christian Cage did an interview with Shakiel Mahjouri for ET Canada and here are the highlights that were passed along:. It’s a gift. It really is. To get my career back, to be able to take it back after losing it for seven years is pretty special. And you know, for me at this stage, I just wanted the right platform where I could finish my career the way that I wanted to. I wanted to do it on the biggest stages. The place that would give me the best opportunities — and along with that, being able to help out the generation coming up behind me. AEW is the perfect fit for me in that respect. Having one conversation with Tony [Khan] about it, I wasn’t even halfway through the conversation with him and I was like, ‘this is the place for me.’ It was based solely on him. Obviously, he had assembled a great roster of talent, but more than anything I wanted to work for him. I wanted to be a part of AEW and help it grow. It’s amazing that not even a full year, even from where I started to where right now, with Byan Danielson showing up and CM Punk showing up and just game-changing stuff. It’s a destination where performers want to be in AEW, they want to be a part of this and they see what we’re doing on a weekly basis. For me, this is the most fun, and this is the most excited I’ve been in my long career.
WWE
wrestlinginc.com

Kurt Angle Believes Jeff Hardy Needs To “Look Himself In The Mirror”

During the latest episode of The Kurt Angle Show, the former WWE Champion spoke about Jeff Hardy and his release from WWE. Following Jeff’s release, his brother Matt issued a statement and said The Hardys want to end their careers together. Kurt Angle mentioned how he’s experienced similar troubles in his career to Jeff’s with addiction and gave some words of advice to the Charismatic Enigma.
WWE
Person
Xavier Woods
Person
Roman Reigns
Person
Jeff Hardy
Person
Drew Mcintyre
Person
Rey Mysterio
firstsportz.com

How many times did Triple H marry?

WWE legend Paul Michael Levesque, famous by his ring name Triple H, is currently working as a creator and executive producer of NXT. His wrestling career in WWE took an interesting turn when he started dating the daughter of the WWE company’s boss. This WWE Hall of Fame superstar finally tied the knot with her in 2003. Now, let us find out how many times he did marry.
RELATIONSHIPS
firstsportz.com

Who was Seth Rollins with before marrying Becky Lynch?

On December 4, 2020, Seth Rollins, who is currently married to Becky Lynch, welcomed his baby girl, Roux. Since January 2019, the former Universal Champion has started dating the Irish celebrity. But who did the former shield member date before marrying Becky? Let’s have a look. Seth Rollins’ ex-fiance...
CELEBRITIES
Maryland Daily Record

Shawn Michaels Net Worth 2021, Age, Height, Weight, Biography, Wiki and Career Details

Siblings: Randy Hickenbottom, Scott Hickenbottom, Shari Hickenbottom. Wife/Spouse Name: Rebecca Curci Hickenbottom (m. 1999), Theresa Lynn Wood (m. 1988–1994) Profession: Professional Wrestler, Actor, Television Presenter. Net Worth: $18 Million. Last Updated: December 2021. Shawn Michaels is a former professional wrestler and television presenter who is regarded as one of the...
CELEBRITIES
PWMania

Report On Omos Being Sent Home From RAW

Omos was reportedly sent home from Monday’s WWE RAW taping in Detroit. WWE had Omos vs. AJ Styles announced for RAW in the first big singles match between the former tag team partners. However, Styles ended up defeating Apollo Crews after an angle with Crews and Commander Azeez, and...
WWE
#The Hardy Boyz#Combat#Metro#Drew Mcintyre King#Roman Reigns The Usos
stillrealtous.com

WWE Star Reportedly Done With The Company

WWE has seen a lot of departures this year due to contract expirations, releases and more, and now it looks like another familiar name has parted ways with the company. PWInsider reports that Jimmy Wang Yang is already done with WWE following his short tryout as a producer. Yang started his producer tryout back in October and after several weeks he has decided that the position is not for him.
WWE
WWE

Corporal Kirchner passes away

We are saddened to learn that Michael Penzel, better known as Corporal Kirchner and beloved by fans all over the world, passed away yesterday at the age of 64. Our sincerest thoughts are with his family, friends and those affected by his passing. After serving as a paratrooper in the...
WWE
ClutchPoints

Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021

Stephanie McMahon is a retired professional wrestler and the current Chief Brand Officer of the WWE. She still regularly appears in various episodes of Raw, Smackdown and NXT. She is a fourth-generation wrestling promoter as a member of the McMahon family, and she has been in the business since her teenage years. In this article, we will take a look at Stephanie McMahon’s net worth in 2021.
CELEBRITIES
Wrestling World

Roman Reigns' left a WWE show

In recent days, WWE's grappling with a major defection of its roster due to numerous internal infections from covid-19, with the number one company in the world that has never found itself having to face such a situation, in the last two years of pandemic. If initially the names of...
WWE
The Independent

Tyron Woodley’s coach responds to fix claims in Jake Paul fight

Tyron Woodley’s coach Din Thomas has laughed off rumours his fighter’s bout against Jake Paul was a fix.Woodley was knocked out in the sixth round by Paul in December, his second defeat to the YouTuber-turned-boxer. The former UFC champion dropped his left hand which left him open to be dropped by Paul. The mistake is being pointed to by fans as evidence the fight was rigged.But Thomas has hit back, saying on Sirius XM: “That whole theory, it makes me laugh. Because being in his camp, I know how serious it was. It was serious like Tyron really wanted...
UFC
firstsportz.com

Why did Dwayne Johnson get his tattoo?

American actor, businessman, producer, Dwayne Johnson is famously known by his ring name ‘The Rock’ in the WWE universe. Former WWE wrestler ‘The Rock’ has a rich cultural heritage and that gets reflected by his passion for tattoos. In his long career in WWE from 1996 to 2019, ‘The Rock’ gained huge fame for his enigmatic character, promo cutting ability, and wrestling prowess. To his colossal character, his tattoos, especially on his chest and shoulders, add an extra dimension. In Survivor Series 1998, Dwyane Johnson won the WWF Championship by gaining a victory over the legend Mankind.
WWE
