7 Financials Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
 1 day ago
  • Reliance Global Group (NASDAQ:RELI) stock increased by 16.2% to $6.17 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $67.5 million.

Losers

  • MoneyLion (NYSE:ML) shares declined by 4.2% to $3.61 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $828.0 million.
  • Eqonex (NASDAQ:EQOS) shares declined by 2.8% to $2.09. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $81.6 million.
  • Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) shares decreased by 2.76% to $2.47. The company's market cap stands at $43.8 billion.
  • Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) shares fell 2.38% to $159.0. The company's market cap stands at $4.8 billion.
  • Two Harbors Investment (NYSE:TWO) shares declined by 2.3% to $5.95. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Coinbase Global (NASDAQ:COIN) stock decreased by 2.24% to $274.01. The company's market cap stands at $58.9 billion.

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Our mission is to connect the world with news, data and education that makes the path to financial prosperity easier for everyone, everyday.

