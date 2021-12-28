ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
12 Information Technology Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

 1 day ago
  • Taoping (NASDAQ:TAOP) stock increased by 11.8% to $2.47 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
  • Addvantage Technologies (NASDAQ:AEY) shares increased by 8.69% to $2.0. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $25.0 million. The company's, Q4 earnings came out yesterday.
  • CooTek (Cayman) (NYSE:CTK) stock moved upwards by 6.02% to $0.56. The company's market cap stands at $37.3 million.
  • JinkoSolar Holding Co (NYSE:JKS) stock moved upwards by 4.38% to $44.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $2.0 billion.
  • Alpha & Omega (NASDAQ:AOSL) stock moved upwards by 4.08% to $64.0. The company's market cap stands at $1.6 billion.
  • Extreme Networks (NASDAQ:EXTR) stock rose 3.24% to $16.55. The company's market cap stands at $2.1 billion.

Losers

  • Powerbridge Technologies (NASDAQ:PBTS) stock decreased by 15.1% to $0.79 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 million.
  • Nxt-ID (NASDAQ:NXTD) stock decreased by 9.12% to $4.29. The company's market cap stands at $38.1 million.
  • Tessco Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS) shares declined by 6.5% to $6.05. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $54.2 million.
  • American Virtual Cloud (NASDAQ:AVCT) shares decreased by 5.06% to $2.44. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $193.2 million.
  • Greenidge Generation Hldg (NASDAQ:GREE) stock fell 4.49% to $18.1. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $735.6 million.
  • Marathon Digital Holdings (NASDAQ:MARA) stock fell 4.29% to $37.71. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $3.8 billion. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/tech-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

Benzinga

Mid-Afternoon Market Update: Dow Jumps 100 Points; Calix Shares Spike Higher

Toward the end of trading Wednesday, the Dow traded up 0.28% to 36,499.77 while the NASDAQ fell 0.10% to 15,766.70. The S&P also rose, gaining 0.13% to 4,792.54. The U.S. has the highest number of coronavirus cases and deaths in the world, reporting a total of 54,148,540 cases with around 842,160 deaths. India confirmed a total of at least 34,808,880 cases and 480,590 deaths, while Brazil reported over 22,254,700 COVID-19 cases with 618,720 deaths. In total, there were at least 283,309,330 cases of COVID-19 worldwide with more than 5,433,640 deaths.
Benzinga

10 Consumer Discretionary Stocks With Whale Alerts In Today's Session

This whale alert can help traders discover the next big trading opportunities. Whales are entities with large sums of money and we track their transactions here at Benzinga on our options activity scanner. Traders will search for circumstances when the market estimation of an option diverges heavily from its normal...
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for Fortinet (FTNT)?

There are no upcoming dividends for Fortinet. When is Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) reporting earnings?. Fortinet’s $Q4 earnings are confirmed for after-market on February 3, 2022. There is no upcoming split for Fortinet. Q. What sector and industry does Fortinet (FTNT) operate in?. A. Fortinet is in the Information Technology sector...
Benzinga

Marvell Technology Whale Trades For December 29

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just...
Benzinga

Current Stock Price for AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ)?

Q Does AI Powered Equity ETF (AIEQ) pay a dividend?. A quarterly cash dividend of $0.00 per share of Class A Common Stock. The quarterly cash dividend was payable on September 27, 2018 to stockholders of record on September 25, 2018. Q. When is AI Powered Equity ETF (ARCA:AIEQ) reporting...
Benzinga

Wednesday's Afternoon Update On Crypto Gainers and Losers

Pulled from Benzinga Pro here’s the list of the top crypto gainers and losers at the time of publication:. Oasis Network (CRYPTO: ROSE) rose 14.74% to $0.39 over the past 24 hours. Oasis Network’s current trading volume totals $313.38 million, a 203.76% increase from its 100-day average volume. As of today, $ROSE’s estimated market cap is $1,369,820,923.00.
Benzinga

What's Going On With ShiftPixy Shares Today?

ShiftPixy Inc (NASDAQ: PIXY) is surging on abnormally-high volume Wednesday. The stock traded as high as $2.75 in premarket trading before pulling back significantly. ShiftPixy's average session volume is about 1.5 million over a 100-day period, according to data from Benzinga Pro. Wednesday's trading volume has already exceeded 85 million at publication time.
Benzinga

Looking At XPeng's Recent Whale Trades

Someone with a lot of money to spend has taken a bearish stance on XPeng (NYSE:XPEV). And retail traders should know. We noticed this today when the big position showed up on publicly available options history that we track here at Benzinga. Whether this is an institution or just a...
Benzinga

Astra Space Stock Falls On Short Report: A Technical Analysis

Astra Space Inc. (NASDAQ: ASTR) shares were trading lower Wednesday after Kerrisdale issued a short report on the stock. Astra Space was down 13.9% at $6.64 ahead of the close Wednesday. Astra Space Daily Chart Analysis. Shares fell below the key $8 level and fell below what traders call a...
Benzinga

Argus Bumps Up Price Targets For Edison, Cintas

Argus analyst Gary Hovis raised Edison International's (NYSE:EIX) price target to $73 (an upside of 7%) from $68 and maintained a Buy rating on the shares. The analyst is optimistic about the company's forward earnings visibility, favorable regulatory environment, and improving financial strength. Hovis notes that Edison is seeing increased...
Benzinga

3 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
MarketWatch

Moderna Inc. stock outperforms market on strong trading day

Shares of Moderna Inc. (MRNA) rose 2.67% to $247.88 Wednesday, on what proved to be an all-around mixed trading session for the stock market, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA) rising 0.25% to 36,488.63 and the NASDAQ Composite Index (COMP) falling 0.10% to 15,766.22. The stock's rise snapped a six-day losing streak. Moderna Inc. closed $249.61 below its 52-week high ($497.49), which the company achieved on August 10th.
Benzinga

5 Stocks To Watch For December 30, 2021

Some of the stocks that may grab investor focus today are:. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE: FCPT) reported acquisition of three Mr. Tire Properties for $2.5 million. The company acquired Red Robin and AT&T outparcel properties for $2.8 million, and Portillo’s restaurant property for $3.3 million. FCPT shares gained 1.6% to close at $29.69 on Wednesday.
Benzinga

45 Biggest Movers From Yesterday

Puxin Limited (NYSE: NEW) shares surged 80% to close at $0.54 on Wednesday after reporting results for the second quarter. United Time Technology Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: UTME) gained 47.4% to settle at $3.39. Pop Culture Group Co., Ltd (NASDAQ: CPOP) jumped 41.1% to settle at $3.26 after gaining more than...
Benzinga

ProShares Seeks To Launch Metaverse-Themed ETF — Apple, Meta And This Chipmaker Would Be Its Largest Holdings

ProShares is looking to launch the ProShares Metaverse Theme exchange-traded fund to capitalize on the trend surrounding virtual places. What Happened: The ProShares Metaverse Theme ETF would track the Solactive Metaverse Theme Index, according to a prospectus filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission, first noted on Bloomberg. One...
Benzinga

$1000 Invested In This Stock 10 Years Ago, Would Be Worth This Much

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) has outperformed the market over the past 10 years by 19.09% on an annualized basis. Buying $1,000 In FTNT: 10 years ago, an investor could have purchased 48.15 shares of Fortinet at the time with $1,000. This investment in FTNT would have produced an average annual return of 33.19%. Currently, Fortinet has a market capitalization of $59.84 billion.
Motley Fool

3 Stocks to Avoid This Week

AMC Entertainment and GameStop have shed more than half of their value since hitting June highs, giving most recent investors a good reason to consider selling for year-end tax-loss harvesting. Robinhood has shed more than half of its value since going public at $38 five months ago. Meme stocks and...
