12 Health Care Stocks Moving In Tuesday's Pre-Market Session

By Benzinga Insights
 1 day ago
  • BiondVax Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BVXV) shares moved upwards by 41.2% to $3.29 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $47.1 million.
  • Monopar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MNPR) shares rose 11.35% to $3.53. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $44.4 million.
  • Allied Healthcare Prods (NASDAQ:AHPI) stock rose 10.66% to $6.64. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $26.6 million.
  • Aethlon Medical (NASDAQ:AEMD) shares increased by 8.01% to $2.29. The company's market cap stands at $35.2 million.
  • 9 Meters Biopharma (NASDAQ:NMTR) shares increased by 7.93% to $1.02. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $260.7 million.
  • BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) stock rose 7.38% to $12.22. The company's market cap stands at $1.7 billion.

Losers

  • Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:KNSA) shares fell 16.3% to $10.45 during Tuesday's pre-market session. The company's market cap stands at $719.8 million.
  • Baudax Bio (NASDAQ:BXRX) stock fell 13.5% to $0.28. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $23.2 million.
  • Microbot Medical (NASDAQ:MBOT) stock decreased by 11.85% to $7.89. The company's market cap stands at $56.0 million.
  • Genetic Technologies (NASDAQ:GENE) shares decreased by 7.08% to $1.97. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $30.2 million.
  • Celularity (NASDAQ:CELU) stock decreased by 6.96% to $4.66. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $575.5 million.
  • Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) shares fell 4.59% to $1.25. The market value of their outstanding shares is at $71.8 million. See Also: www.benzinga.com/money/best-healthcare-stocks/

This article was generated by Benzinga's automated content engine and reviewed by an editor.

