Four Dead, Three Injured In Denver-Area 'Shooting Spree'

Denver tattoo artist and muralist Alicia Cardenas died after Lyndon James Mcleod opened fire at the tattoo shop she owned, Sol Tribe Custom Tattoo and Body Piercing, on 1st and Broadway, her father, Alfredo Cardenas, confirmed Tuesday. Five other people died in the shooting, which spanned across Denver and Lakewood,...
UPDATE: Lakewood police say a shooting victim from Hyatt House, Sarah Steck, died from her injuries on Tuesday. She is now the 5th victim in this shooting spree.
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police say one of their officers was involved in a shooting in the Belmar shopping area on Monday night. Police officials say this crime spree started with deadly shootings in Denver.
“We have every reason to believe that several instances in Denver are connected, that happened before our incidents here in Lakewood,” said John Romero, spokesman for Lakewood Police.
In total, five people were killed, including the suspect.
LPD working an officer involved...
WEST ORANGE, N.J. (CBSNewYork) — A suspect was arrested not long after he allegedly shot an off-duty police officer on Monday afternoon.
The West Orange store where the violence erupted was supposed to stay open until 10 p.m., but workers closed the place down early, CBS2’s Cory James reported.
Carlos Rivera showed James where the shooting took place inside Krauszer’s Food Store on Valley Road.
Authorities said that officer, who just happened to be inside the convenience store at around 3 p.m., stepped in to stop a robbery.
Rivera was working in the cooler when the fight broke out.
When asked how long the altercation...
A gunman who went on a shooting rampage through several business districts in and around Denver was targeting at least some of his victims, authorities said Tuesday. The suspect in the Monday night shootings killed five people, including one who succumbed to her injuries Tuesday, police said. The gunman also died Monday after exchanging gunfire with officers in a shopping area in the Denver suburb of Lakewood, police said.
Video released Monday showed Los Angeles police firing at a man suspected of assaulting customers last week at a clothing store, a shooting that also killed a 14-year-old girl hiding in a dressing room who was struck by a bullet that went through a wall. Surveillance video showed the suspect...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia Police are investigating a homicide in Logan on Wednesday. Authorities say a 32-year-old man suffered head trauma during an altercation and died.
It happened inside a home on North 29th Street just before 9 p.m. Tuesday.
The victim was pronounced dead at the scene.
One person was taken into custody.
LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police say a second person tragically died as a result of a crime spree that started in Denver and spread to Lakewood on Dec. 27. Lakewood police officials say Sarah Steck, 28, was a front desk clerk at Hyatt House hotel in Belmar.
(credit: Sarah Steck Alternative Designs)
She was shot by the suspect, identified as Lyndon McLeod, after he spoke to her briefly, police say. Steck later died at the hospital on Tuesday.
While police believe there’s a connection between McLeod and the other victims, they believe Steck was merely in the wrong place at the wrong time.
(credit: Jackie Montoya)
Police believe McLeod had previous interactions with the hotel, not Steck.
#BREAKING: Police say Lyndon McLeod is the suspect in the Denver-Lakewood shooting spree that left five people dead. The 5th victim is a hotel clerk from Hyatt House hotel in Lakewood. She died from her injuries this afternoon. https://t.co/7IsGU4Xkbw
— Mekialaya White (@Mekialaya) December 28, 2021
Steck is one of five victims who were shot and killed by McLeod, police say. The suspect also died.
A fundraiser in honor of Steck will be on Jan. 8 at the Tobacco Leaf in Lakewood.
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A 44-year-old mother is in critical condition after she was struck by stray gunfire in Kensington Monday night. It happened around 7:15 p.m. at B and Cambria Streets.
Philadelphia police say two people fired more than 40 shots, hitting two men and the mother, who was out on her porch.
A 20-year-old man was shot in the chest and the mother was shot in the back. They are both in critical condition.
A 46-year-old man who was shot in the leg is in stable condition.
No arrests have been made.
For a list of gun violence resources in Philadelphia, click here.
A gunman terrorized two Colorado cities on Monday, killing four people and injuring three, according to officials in both Denver and Lakewood. The suspect died in a shoot out with police in Lakewood, though a law enforcement spokesman say it is not clear if officers struck the man with gunfire or whether he died by his own hand. The investigation is ongoing.
HOUSTON — One person was killed and 14 injured, three of them critically, after a gunman opened fire in suburban Houston during a family celebration, the Harris County Sheriff's Office confirmed to a local television station. KTRK-TV reported that the shooting occurred in Baytown when a mother was holding...
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two men were shot and killed outside Club Risqué in Philadelphia’s Wissinoming neighborhood Tuesday morning, becoming the latest victims in the city’s gun violence crisis. The shooting occurred on the 5900 block of Tacony Street just after 2 a.m.
Police say the shooting stemmed from a physical altercation outside of Club Risqué.
A 32-year-old man was standing outside of the club with three other men when another man walked past the club, which led to a verbal altercation. After that, the 32-year-old and his three friends assaulted the man, police say.
But the man being assaulted had a friend nearby....
James McLeod, aka Roman McClay - the gunman behind the deadly mass shooting in and around Denver - has been described on social media as a "white supremacist" who also harbored hatred toward women. And the folks making these claims came with receipts.
The Los Angeles police chief has pledged to release video Monday of a shooting last week where a 14-year-old girl was killed when officers fired on an assault suspect and a bullet went through the wall and struck the girl as she was in a clothing store dressing room.Police also fatally shot the suspect, Daniel Elena Lopez, 24, Thursday morning at a Burlington store in the North Hollywood area of the San Fernando Valley. The Los Angeles County coroner identified the girl, Valentina Orellana-Peralta, and Elena Lopez. LAPD Chief Michel Moore said the agency would release 911 calls, radio...
Two men have been arrested on suspicion of murder following the death of a man found with stab injuries in a Leicester street.Leicestershire Police said they were called to Evington Road near the junction with Hamilton Street at 12.32am on Monday after receiving reports of an injured man.The victim, who is in his 40s, was found to have suffered stab wound injuries and was taken to hospital by ambulance, but was pronounced dead at hospital just after 1am.Police said a 33-year-old man and a 35-year-old man, both of Leicester, were arrested on Monday evening on suspicion of murder. Both currently...
A Pennsylvania man has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly shot and killed his girlfriend on Christmas night, police said. At about 6:30 p.m., Hagerstown Police responded to a call for a woman who'd been shot at her Maryland home, according to a post on the police department's official Facebook page.
Comments / 0