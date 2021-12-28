Four Dead, Three Injured In Denver-Area 'Shooting Spree'

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (CBS4) – Lakewood police say a second person tragically died as a result of a crime spree that started in Denver and spread to Lakewood on Dec. 27. Lakewood police officials say Sarah Steck, 28, was a front desk clerk at Hyatt House hotel in Belmar. (credit: Sarah Steck Alternative Designs) She was shot by the suspect, identified as Lyndon McLeod, after he spoke to her briefly, police say. Steck later died at the hospital on Tuesday. While police believe there’s a connection between McLeod and the other victims, they believe Steck was merely in the wrong place at the wrong time. (credit: Jackie Montoya) Police believe McLeod had previous interactions with the hotel, not Steck. #BREAKING: Police say Lyndon McLeod is the suspect in the Denver-Lakewood shooting spree that left five people dead. The 5th victim is a hotel clerk from Hyatt House hotel in Lakewood. She died from her injuries this afternoon. https://t.co/7IsGU4Xkbw — Mekialaya White (@Mekialaya) December 28, 2021 Steck is one of five victims who were shot and killed by McLeod, police say. The suspect also died. A fundraiser in honor of Steck will be on Jan. 8 at the Tobacco Leaf in Lakewood.

LAKEWOOD, CO ・ 14 HOURS AGO