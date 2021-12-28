ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Myanmar: Save the Children says army attack killed staff

BBC
Cover picture for the articleInternational charity Save the Children has confirmed two of its staff members in Myanmar were killed in an attack it blames on the military. More than 35 bodies, including those of women and children, were found in eastern Kayah state, the charity says. It said troops had forced people...

#Myanmar Army#Save The Children#Military Junta#Burma#The Un Security Council#State#Nld#Reuters News Agency#Afp
