Bronson, MI

Looking ahead to 2022: Educators balance student safety and achievement into new year

 1 day ago
Education administrators and their staff face many challenges in the new year.

It seems they walk a tight rope balancing student safety and achievement while juggling staff changes, funding and student support. It all makes for an interesting career.

We asked them to look ahead into 2022

Kris Jenkins, Branch Intermediate School District superintendent

If you had asked me a couple of weeks ago what the “look ahead” for education was, my response would have been much different that it is today.

With the recent events at Oxford High School, there is no doubt schools will keep prioritizing safety and security in schools. We will be reviewing our Emergency Operation Plans and making sure that we have everything in place we can possibly think of. Student and staff safety is our number one concern. Without a safe school environment, learning is not feasible.

Of course, we continue to focus on COVID protocol. Again doing what we can to keep everyone safe. This will include wearing masks, recommending vaccination, rapid antigen testing and other mitigation strategies.

Luckily we haven’t had to close entire schools because of COVID this year, but we have had to close classrooms and pivot to virtual learning for a specified amount of time. This has lessened the impact on the entire student body, but no doubt had an impact on the students in those classrooms.

Even during a global pandemic, student achievement needs to continue to be our priority. Making sure students are where they need to be academically and moving them to the next level is what we need to focus on.

Last year our message was hope. This year it has to be persistence.

So to begin this new year, I thank all people working in the school setting for their persistence. Even though COVID has persisted, so has everyone’s commitment to educating children in the best ways possible.

We have had numerous obstacles this year, but everyone has persisted right through them. The rest of this school year may not ever be “normal” but we will continue to do great things and positively impact the lives of kids.

Steve Wilson, superintendent of Bronson Community Schools.

The landscape of education was forever changed on March 13, 2020, when we were sent home for “two weeks” until COVID passed and we were all safe.

Needless to say, those two weeks have come and gone and here we are on the verge of 2022 and still dealing with COVID and everything that surrounds it.

COVID has become part of our mainstream and world in which we live and have to deal with on a daily basis.

Knowing this, it's important not to lose focus on the things that are important in our education system. We cannot become so consumed with COVID that we forget why we are here and our great responsibility to our students.

Let us never forget the element of safety and security and that it is our number one focus and responsibility.

In 2022, we must continue to be diligent in learning as much as we can to keep our community school safe and ensure a safe learning/working environment. This is going to take collaborative work and the knowledge to make the best decisions we can.

Let us not forget about student achievement. At BCS we have a motto that reads, “Every Student-Every Day” and as we move into 2022, we must recognize the needs of our students through teaching a curriculum with fidelity as well as through intervention and enrichment.

Let us not forget about social emotional health. As 2022 approaches we understand the great need for this type of programming in our schools and we must work to put the social and emotional health of individuals in perspective so that we are able to help those in need be most successful not only in school, but in life.

Education is interesting in that we never know what life (or the state) is going to throw at us or when.

As we near 2022 we need to exercise patience, understanding and be great at “rolling with the punches.”

As educators, our responsibilities become greater every year and 2022 will be no different.

Having said that, there is no greater profession than being an educator and I am blessed to work with the students and staff of Bronson Community Schools.

