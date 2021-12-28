On-Campus Report: Tislaretz draws on lessons from Central Valley as Edinboro O-line coach

Editor’s note: This article is a part of a weekly series that the Beaver County Times will publish every week titled the “On-Campus Report,” where sports reporter Parth Upadhyaya will catch up with former Beaver Valley high school stars who are now in the collegiate ranks.

Travis Tislaretz may not have realized it then, but the lessons he’d carry from the fall of 2010 would go on to influence the rest of his life.

A junior at the then-brand-new Central Valley High School — which was formed after his previous school, Monaca High School, merged with Center High School — Tislaretz dealt with the bumps in the road that came with being a student at a school in its first year of existence. Though he was a starting offensive lineman for WPIAL Class 1A Monaca, Tislaretz, along with his teammates, now were a part of the Class 3A Warriors program. They played a level of competition they’d never faced before.

Under head coach Mark Lyons, the Warriors didn’t flinch. Central Valley snuck into the postseason as a No. 14 seed that first season and eventually concluded a Cinderella run in the WPIAL playoffs by toppling No. 1 Montour 24-7 to win the WPIAL Class 3A title. The way in which Lyons encouraged his players to take on life’s challenges left an impression on Tislaretz that he believes has helped propel his career forward.

“He always talked about, ‘It doesn’t matter who we’re playing; it doesn’t matter where we’re playing — go out and compete,’” said Tislaretz, a former Warriors standout center. “‘And ultimately, we’ll have an opportunity to win.’”

After a high school career in which he was a four-year letterman came to a close in 2011, Tislaretz didn’t have an opportunity to play collegiately. He never gave up on his childhood dream of becoming a coach, though. His pursuit of his goal led him to transfer from Robert Morris to Youngstown State as a junior in 2014 to become the FCS Penguins’ offensive quality control coach. Tislaretz remained in this role for the next four seasons before being promoted to tight ends coach in 2018. And most recently — in the spring of 2020 — Tislaretz was hired by Division II Edinboro to be the program’s offensive line coach and recruiting coordinator.

Tislaretz still looks back to his time as a Warriors player for equipping him with what it takes to be able to continue climbing the coaching ladder.

“We worked hard every day — we didn’t take days off,” Tislaretz recalled. “And that was kind of something that I’ve carried over from Coach Lyons, just a ‘compete and work hard every day’ mentality.”

The Beaver County Times recently caught up with Tislaretz in a conversation with topics ranging from his initial inspiration for getting into coaching, the significance of being a part of Central Valley’s first football team and how valuable it was to learn from great football minds at YSU like former head coach Bo Pelini.

Beaver County Times: What initially inspired you to get into coaching?

Travis Tislaretz: I honestly from a young age wanted to be a football coach. Being a younger kid, my dad was my (youth) coach. I saw the impact that he had — or could have — not only on me, but on all these other kids.

I mean, to this day people come over to our house and he’s “Coach,” to them. And he’s made an impact on their lives. For me, I love the game of football, but the thing I’ve found in coaching is: I now get to impact 100 kids' lives every year. And it might just be one conversation with them that changes their lives. So, yeah, from a young age, seeing him as a coach made me want to be the guy who has the opportunity to impact peoples’ lives, as well.

BCT: Unlike a lot of the other high school football programs in Beaver County, Central Valley doesn’t have a decades-long history of dominance with the school having just opened in 2010. What is it like knowing you were a part of the origin story for a program that is now the newest power in the Beaver Valley?

Tislaretz: The guys that I played with, we essentially started that tradition. It would’ve been real easy for us in our first year to just be like, “Hey, you know, I played (Class) A football; we’re playing 3A football now — we’re not going to be very good. But let’s just play to play.” We got into 3A football and it was like, “I don’t care who we’re playing against.”

… We were a really resilient group that kind of found ourselves that year. And I think that has transcended into what it is now — essentially, it’s a dynasty. … And to look back and say, “Man, we kind of started this trend,” is really special.

BCT: How was it learning from some stellar football minds at YSU like Bo Pelini (former YSU and Nebraska head coach), Carmen Bricillo (former YSU offensive line coach and current New England Patriots offensive line coach) and offensive coordinator Shane Montgomery?

Tislaretz: In terms from a coaching side of things, going to YSU was the best thing that ever happened to me, because I got to work for some really good coaches. I got to work for Bo Pelini, who was the head coach at Nebraska; he was our head coach at YSU. I got to work for a guy named Carmen Bricillo — Carmen is the O-line coach for the Patriots right now. And I was his assistant. Talk about hands-on training — you learned something every day.

And then I worked with another guy by the name of Shane Montgomery, who was our offensive coordinator who I got to work with off the field a lot. I learned a lot from those three guys. It’s taken my approach to another level, I guess you could say. … I got a deep dive into it pretty early in my career.

BCT: What do you think is next for you in your coaching career?

Tislaretz: I’m not sure what’s next in line for me. I’m not a guy who goes out looking. But, ultimately for me, my goal in my career is to be a head coach. Because … affecting the kids’ lives and having a positive impact on who they become as human beings is something that’s important to me. So, what’s a way to affect more lives? I think it’s to become a head coach.

That’s my ultimate goal. Whenever that happens, I’ll be excited about it, but hopefully the journey takes me there.

Contact Parth Upadhyaya at pupadhyaya@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @pupadhyaya_.