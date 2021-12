Jackson (ankle) had a "pronounced limp" Wednesday in his return to a limited practice, Jamison Hensley of ESPN.com reports. Hensley was one of at least three Baltimore beat reporters to mention the limp, with Jonas Shaffer of The Baltimore Sun adding that Jackson relied on his upper body rather than legs/base for arm strength, while Jeff Zrebiec of The Athletic notes that the QB didn't move much and limped when he did. None of that means Jackson won't make it back for Sunday's game against the Rams, but it does at least suggest his mobility will be limited if he plays. Meanwhile, backup QB Tyler Huntley is still on the COVID list, leaving Week 16 starter Josh Johnson as the only healthy signal-caller at Wednesday's practice.

NFL ・ 13 HOURS AGO