More Shots of Cold to End 2021: Storm Center Update- Tuesday AM, December 28th
By Brian Karstens
KELOLAND TV
1 day ago
Good morning! Folks at Great Bear are busy again this morning making snow. We have plenty of cold air on the way later today and tomorrow, great for making more snow. KELOLAND Live Doppler HD has been tracking snow across the west and north. Most of the accumulations are less than...
WEST MICHIGAN - January 2022 may enter in southern lower Michigan as a lion. A strong system lifting out of the southwestern United States is expected to track into the Ohio valley this weekend with wind, moisture, and a mixed bag of precipitation. While the track of this system may change, it appears as if precipitation will start Friday night as rain or a wintry mix and carry into Saturday morning. As colder air filters in behind this system, all precipitation will change over to steady to moderate snow through the day on Saturday and Saturday night.
Active weather will be in store for the remainder of the year with a few chances for wintery precipitation. Light snow is possible across northcentral and northeast Kansas Wednesday morning, but accumulations will be minimal to light. New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will bring our next chance for precipitation with the possibility of accumulating snow Friday night into Saturday afternoon.
Weather Headlines
– Light snow to the north Thursday
– Another artic blast for the weekend
– Cold New Year’s Day
MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — Call it a tradeoff. The snow has moved out, and now the cold air is moving in.
MSP Airport reported 2.2 inches of snow after Tuesday’s storm, which brings this month’s snow total to 21 inches. That’s the most snow we’ve had in December since 2010, when we topped out at 33.6 inches. That was also the month when snow collapsed the roof of the Metrodome.
According to the National Weather Service, this is...
Be ready for a much colder start to the day now that a cold front has completed its passage. Winds are not too strong but are enough to bring wind chills down to the single digits. This frigid morning will lead to a chilly afternoon with highs in the 30s and 40s. One or two spots could sneak into the 50s farther south.
Temperatures will reach a high of only 37 today, as a cloud cover is moving into the region from the southwest, according to the National Weather Service. Some light snow may be possible north of the Kansas City area, with a slight chance for light freezing drizzle in central and north central areas of the state. However, there is no precipitation in the forecast for the Kansas City metropolitan area today.
Dangerous wind chills are expected over the next few days!. A wind chill warning remains in effect for the Devils Lake Basin and north until Thursday afternoon for wind chills dropping close to -50. At the same time, central and southern North Dakota and east into Minnesota have been placed into a wind chill advisory until noon Thursday for windchill's -25 to -40. It is likely to see wind chill advisories and warnings be extended or reissued into the weekend as temperatures take another dip.
A winter storm will spread snow from the Rockies to the Plains and Great Lakes. Heavy snow is possible from the central Plains to Michigan. Travel could become difficult New Year's Eve and New Year's Day in these areas. A New Year's winter storm will spread snow from the Rockies...
NORTH TEXAS (CBSDFW.COM) — Let’s start this here weather story with a Haiku:. Speaking for both the year and the weather pattern, it’s out with the old and in with the new. A strong cold front, by far the strongest of the season, is about to knock our socks off. That’s bad news because you’ll need those socks along with heavy coats, mittens, sweaters, scarfs or anything else to keep warm with by Saturday evening and lasting all the way through Monday.
Winter storms are notorious for stranding drivers on the road or passengers at airports. Adding insult to injury is when these storms strike during the holidays. These are five of the worst winter storms to hit the U.S. on or around New Year’s Day. 1949 Great Plains blizzard. The...
CHICAGO (CBS) — Scattered light snow showers were falling Wednesday night with lows falling to the upper 20s and low 30s.
Snowfall amounts will be under one inch for most spots, with isolated locations to the north seeing a bit more.
It will be mostly cloudy for Thursday with highs in the upper 30s.
Look for low 40s and mostly cloudy for New Year’s Eve Friday. Scattered areas of light rain, sleet, and flurries will be possible Friday night as we ring in the new year.
A strong storm system will arrive on Saturday increasing snow...
Overnight we will see a pretty good slug of moisture passing through the Mid Atlantic. this will be another low rolling frontal boundary stalled over the region. The heaviest rain should be over the DelMarVa with lesser amounts out I-70.
On that gradation, figure an inch of rain well East, a half an inch locally, and a third of an inch toward Hagerstown. All rain, no frozen precip.
As a matter of fact another surge of warm air is on the way.
After overnight lows close to the average daytime high in the mid 40’s we will jump up to the mid 50’s.
And even milder air will move in overnight Thursday into Friday morning. Mild enough that we may be dealing with fog for the morning commute on the last day of the year.
Warm temps to start the year with a forecast high of 64, just three shy of the record for 1-1 that goes back to 2005.
It will also be wet Saturday, at times with the rain leaving the Mid Atlantic Sunday A.M. and NOTE on Sunday we will hit the day’s high by noon with temps really dropping during the Sunday Funday afternoon. And windy too.
It was an extremely cold morning, with extremely low wind chills – dipping into the minus-30s in NE South Dakota. Aberdeen got down to a morning low of 20 below. Sioux Falls wasn’t as cold, with an overnight low of 1 above zero. Temperatures have been trying to...
A lengthy period of troughing in the Intermountain West, as well as ridging in the Southeast, continues to have an impact on the continental United States. Cold temperatures are most prevalent under the troughing pattern in the West, with dangerously low wind chills prevailing in the Northern Plains and the Rocky Mountains.
COOKE CITY, Mont. – Two Minnesota men died in an avalanche in the mountains north of Yellowstone National Park. Park County officials say a group of eight snowmobilers was riding near Scotch Bonnet Mountain north of Cooke City at mid-day Monday. One of the men got stuck on a...
