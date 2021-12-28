ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgia State

Georgia's Tackles Face Massive Challenge

By Evan Crowell
DawgsDaily
DawgsDaily
 1 day ago

Michigan boasts two of the best edge rushers in all of college football. Defensive end Aidan Hutchinson was a Heisman finalist, and his running mate David Ojabo is a consensus first-round pick in the upcoming NFL Draft.

The pair have combined for a staggering twenty-five sacks this season, the most of any duo in the nation. Both can win with power and finesse and face power-five competition at the tackle spot throughout the season.

Opposing teams have yet to find a solution to slowing down the pairing. Ohio State managed to have a successful offensive day against the Wolverines, but their productivity came from elite quarterback play. Quarterback CJ Stroud got the ball out quickly and on time. While Georgia quarterback Stetson Bennett has managed this offense this season, expecting a 35 for 49, 394-yard performance similar to CJ Stroud's might be a bit far-fetched based on Bennett's history as a starter.

However, when Georgia does ask for protection to stretch the field, the responsibility of slowing this pairing down will fall on Georgia's offensive tackles, namely Jamaree Salyer and Warren McClendon. Both have been bright spots for Georgia's offensive line, but they face one of the biggest challenges of their careers.

It's a unique challenge for the Bulldogs. They've seen individual stars this season. They've blocked Will Anderson from Alabama, they've blocked Bryan Breeese as an interior threat, and Myles Murphy as an edge presence against Clemson. What they haven't seen is two uniquely gifted pass-rush specialists on the edge of a defense.

Hutchinson brings a level of athleticism and power that Salyer has not experienced to this point. Salyer will undoubtedly receive some help from offensive coordinator Todd Monken. Expect Georgia to double-team and chip Hutchinson repeatedly while also scheming up plays to the right side of the field.

Ojabo consistently wins with his unique bend off the edge, and when he finds the quarterback, he causes turnovers. Several Ojabo pressures have directly led to interceptions, and he has forced five fumbles this year.

Both Hutchinson and Ojabo can play the run, so Georgia has no silver lining. However, these two offensive tackles have to play the game of their lives to allow Bennett to stay clean and run this Georgia offense.

