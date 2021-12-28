ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Agriculture

Soybean, corn slides on profit-taking amid South American weather woes

By P.j. Huffstutter
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago

CHICAGO, Dec 28 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures fell on profit-taking on Tuesday, as uncertainty over weather forecasts in South America continued to spark questions over global supplies, traders said.

Wheat prices fell sharply, extending losses from the previous session, as investors began to jockey their positions ahead of the year-end. And corn futures slipped, as some market players saw prices overextended to the upside from Monday's rally.

The Chicago Board of Trade's most-active soybean contract settled down 3-1/2 cents to $13.68 a bushel. Corn settled down 10 cents at $6.04-3/4 a bushel.

Soybean and corn crop harvests are expected to be smaller in southern Brazil this season as fields are suffering from dryness, weather forecasters and consultancies said.

But parts of central and southeastern Brazil may see some "limited relief" from rain later this week, Commodity Weather Group said on Tuesday. An "active rain pattern" in northern Brazil could help crop growth, but signs of "excess rain" and flooding concerns are emerging in northeastern areas, the company said.

"It's still early in the growing season, and the crops can recover, which is why the grain markets are back-pedaling a bit," said Karl Setzer, commodity risk analyst at Agrivisor.

Wheat settled down 20-1/2 cents at $7.83-1/2 a bushel as traders pointed to last week's disappointing U.S. export inspections and a lack of competitiveness, particularly with Russia, despite export taxes.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture on Monday said 271,349 tonnes of U.S. wheat was inspected for export last week, which was on the low end of a range of trade estimates.

Funds are turning their attention back to the corn market, say traders, as their long positions in corn are nearly back to where they were in late November.

Large speculators raised their net long position in CBOT corn futures in the week to Dec. 21, regulatory data released on Monday showed.

Reporting by PJ Huffstutter in Chicago, Sybille de La Hamaide in Paris and Naveen Thukral in Singapore; editing by Uttaresh.V, Dan Grebler and Mark Porter

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
newsdakota.com

U of Illinois Sees Higher Corn and Soybean Break-Even Prices

(NAFB) – The University of Illinois’ Department of Agricultural and Consumer Economics set its corn and soybean break-even prices for 2022. Break-even prices farmers need to reach to cover their total cost of production are projected at $4.73 a bushel for corn and $11.06 a bushel for soybeans. These break-even prices are quite high compared to historical levels. From 2013 to 2021, actual break-even prices for corn averaged $4.00 a bushel, well below the 2022 projected level. The break-even prices for soybeans averaged $8.92 a bushel, well below the 2022 level.
ILLINOIS STATE
Agriculture Online

Record Brazilian soybean crop pressures prices

That was the question from a young Illinois customer at my recent seminar. I gave my usual response: “Sure ... in my lifetime or yours!”. But seriously, it is a fair question. This was another very volatile year in the grain markets. Rallies increased corn prices $3 a bushel and soybeans $6 per bushel before moving sharply lower by harvest.
AGRICULTURE
agfax.com

DTN Grain Midday: Corn, Wheat Futures Higher; Soybeans Lower

Corn futures are 1 to 2 cents higher at midday Wednesday; soybean futures are 4 to 6 cents lower; wheat futures are 5 to 6 cents higher. Corn futures are 1 to 2 cents higher at midday with trade bouncing back from early weakness but unable to find much fresh buying. Ethanol margins should remain in the current range for the balance of the year with production up 8,000 barrels per day (bpd) on the weekly report; stocks down 29,000 barrels.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Gold oscillates around $1,800 as firm dollar weighs

Dec 30 (Reuters) - Gold prices slipped for a third straight session on Thursday as the dollar gained, with bullion hovering around the $1,800 mark as it heads towards its worst annual performance in six years. Spot gold fell 0.1% to $1,801.69 per ounce by 1118 GMT while U.S. gold...
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Weather Forecasts#Weather Forecasters#Soybean#South American#Commodity Weather Group#Agrivisor#Cbot#Monda
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cracks dive to 3-week low

SINGAPORE, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Asian refining margins for jet fuel plunged to a three-week low on Thursday as airlines trimmed capacity amid surging Omicron infections, while cash differentials for the aviation fuel in Singapore slid to their smallest premiums in more than a month. Refining margins or cracks for jet fuel dropped to $10.55 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours, the lowest since Dec. 8. They were at $11.02 per barrel a day earlier. Global COVID-19 infections have hit a record high over the past seven-day period, Reuters data showed, as the Omicron variant raced out of control and governments tried to contain its spread without paralysing fragile economies. Airlines in Hong Kong have been told non-mainland China passenger flights will lose all quarantine-related exemptions effective midnight on Wednesday, the South China Morning Post reported. Cash premiums for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF fell to 1 cent per barrel to Singapore quotes on Thursday, the lowest since Nov. 18. The front-month spread for jet fuel narrowed it backwardation on Thursday to trade at 28 cents per barrel, compared with 36 cents a barrel on Wednesday. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories slipped 0.3% to a three-week low of 7.9 million barrels in the week to Dec. 29, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 11.8 million barrels this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 48.1% lower than a year earlier. - U.S. distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.7 million barrels last week, versus expectations for a 0.2 million-barrel rise, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. TENDERS - South Korea's GS Caltex was offering 300,000 barrels of 500 ppm gasoil for Jan. 14-18 loading from Yeosu. The tender closes on Dec. 30 and has a same-day validity. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - No gasoil deals, no jet fuel trades OTHER NEWS - Oil prices eased on Thursday after the world's top importer China cut the first batch of crude import allocations for 2022, offsetting the impact of U.S. data showing fuel demand had held up despite soaring Omicron coronavirus infections. - China has issued its first batch of 2022 crude oil import quotas at a volume 11% below 2021's first allotment, according to industry sources and a document reviewed by Reuters, with large private firms winning out over smaller processors. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 88.68 -0.28 -0.31 88.96 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -1 0.02 -1.96 -1.02 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 88.86 -0.28 -0.31 89.14 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -0.82 0.02 -2.38 -0.84 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 89.23 -0.29 -0.32 89.52 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -0.45 0.01 -2.17 -0.46 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 90.57 -0.28 -0.31 90.85 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.89 0.02 2.30 0.87 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 87.36 -0.36 -0.41 87.72 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff 0.01 -0.09 -90.00 0.1 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Aditya Soni)
INDUSTRY
Reuters

North Sea benchmark crude oil supply to fall in February

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Supply of the five North Sea crude oil grades underpinning the dated Brent benchmark will average about 707,000 barrels per day (bpd) in February, loading programmes showed, down from 813,000 bpd planned in January. Dated Brent is based on the Brent, Ekofisk, Oseberg, Forties and...
TRAFFIC
Reuters

Oil prices slip after China cuts import quotas

LONDON, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Oil prices eased on Thursday after the world's top importer China cut the first batch of crude import allocations for 2022, offsetting the impact of U.S. data showing fuel demand had held up despite soaring Omicron coronavirus infections. Brent crude futures fell 52 cents, or...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
South Ameriica
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Agriculture
NewsBreak
Industry
Country
Singapore
Country
Brazil
Reuters

VEGOILS Palm oil ticks higher tracking stronger crude

KUALA LUMPUR, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Malaysian palm oil futures rose on Thursday, its second daily rise in three days, lifted by stronger crude prices amid tight supply sentiment. The benchmark palm oil contract for March delivery on the Bursa Malaysia Derivatives Exchange rose 32 ringgit, or 0.68%, to 4,727 ringgit ($1,133.57) a tonne by the midday break.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Agriculture Online

Soybeans ease, South American supply worry limits decline

SINGAPORE/PARIS, Dec 29 (Reuters) - Chicago soybean futures edged lower on Wednesday, though concern adverse weather will curb production in top exporter Brazil kept prices close to their highest since late July. Corn was around flat and wheat fell slightly after a more than 2% fall in the previous session.
AGRICULTURE
newsdakota.com

U.S. Hog Inventory Down Four Percent

(NAFB) – As of December 1, U.S. farms held 74.2 million hogs and pigs, a four percent drop from the same time in 2020. It’s also a one percent drop from September 1, 2021. Those numbers come from the latest Quarterly Hogs and Pigs Report published by the National Agricultural Statistics Service. Of those 74.2 million hogs and pigs, 68 million were market hogs, and just over six million were kept for breeding. Between September and November of this year, U.S. farmers weaned 33.7 million pigs, down four percent from the same period in 2020.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

China commodity futures set for 2022 breather after turbulent year

BEIJING, Dec 29 (Reuters) - China's commodities markets suffered through a turbulent year in 2021 as an energy crunch and subsequent government intervention roiled the prices of products from thermal coal to urea, whipsawing them from record highs to monthly lows in weeks. Still, the market is broadly set to...
BUSINESS
iheart.com

China increasing pork production; will need to buy more grain

A recent Bloomberg report says China, which consumes half the world’s pork, has a goal to be mostly self-sufficient in pork production. That means it will need more grain imports to feed the world’s biggest pig herd. China’s agriculture ministry says the country will maintain a target to...
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Asia stocks listless as tough year ticks down

SYDNEY, Dec 30 (Reuters) - Asian share markets got off to a listless start on Thursday as the spread of Omicron clouded what is the last trading day of the year for many exchanges around the globe, while oil was close to finishing 2021 with gains of more than 50%.
STOCKS
agfax.com

DTN Grain Close: Wheat Markets Tumble Again; Soybeans, Corn Correct

All three major ag commodities opened higher, but only soybean meal was able to stay in the green, making a new high for the move, before closing with a modest gain. Wheat markets plummeted again, led by Kansas City, which has now plunged more than 50 cents from Monday’s high. Corn fell hard as the market had become overdone.
AGRICULTURE
Kilgore News Herald

Record soybean crop in South America could be driving force for prices

Corn closed the week 14 and a quarter cents higher. Private exporters did not announce any export sales. U.S. exports for the week ending Dec. 16 were 39.4 million bushels, little-changed from the previous week's 36.1 million bushels and slightly above last year's same-week exports of 30.3 million bushels. The week's exports were a 9-week high. Over the last four weeks, U.S. exports averaged 34.4 million bushels per week, comparable to last year's same-period average of 35.1 million per week, but still considerably below the roughly 53 million bushels per week that corn will need to average through the end of August in order to reach the USDA's 2.5 billion bushel export projection. Cumulative export inspections of 445 million bushels are down 12% from last year's 506 million, while the USDA is currently estimating 2021-2022 exports to be down nine percent on the year.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

South Africa's rand inches down in thin holiday trading

JOHANNESBURG, Dec 29 (Reuters) - South Africa's rand inched lower against the dollar on Wednesday, as the currency struggled to make gains in holiday-thinned trade in the last week of 2021 despite increased appetite for riskier assets globally. "A break above the R15.85 level could open the way for a...
WORLD
stockxpo.com

Grain Prices Could Get More Volatile in 2022

A banner year for grain prices has U.S. farmers aiming to plant even more corn, wheat and soybeans than they did in a record 2021. But high fertilizer prices, forecasts of more wild weather and the threat that China slows its buying loom over the year ahead. Row crops this...
AGRICULTURE
invezz.com

Soybean price in overbought territory; here’s what to expect

Soybean price has rallied by over 10% in two weeks. The surge is founded on the ongoing supply concerns. Investors will be eyeing the La Nina phenomenon in Brazil. Soybean price is at its highest level since mid-August. The bull market is largely founded on the harsh weather recorded in South America and the subsequent supply concerns.
AGRICULTURE
Reuters

Reuters

259K+
Followers
260K+
Post
122M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy