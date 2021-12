BAY CITY, MI - A new year is quickly approaching as the last days of 2021 are fading away. 2021 brought with it a myriad of emotions and new experiences as the COVID-19 pandemic stretched into its second year. Despite past and ongoing challenges, Bay City and its surrounding communities pushed through 2021 with new investments on the horizon while old traditions such as festivals returned.

BAY CITY, MI ・ 23 HOURS AGO