ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NBA

Nowell Has Heroic Night for T-Wolves Team Missing All 5 Starters

By Dan Raley
Yardbarker
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIn the continuous COVID intrusion on the sporting world, all five Minnesota Timberwolves starters and more were missing for Monday night's NBA game against the Boston Celtics. Luckily for the home team, Jaylen Nowell was healthy. Well rested. Ready to have a career night. The former University of Washington...

www.yardbarker.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Jaylen Nowell
Person
Naz Reid
Person
D'angelo Russell
Person
Taurean Prince
Person
Jaden Mcdaniels
Person
Jabari Parker
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Anthony Edwards
Person
Jarred Vanderbilt
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Isaiah Thomas (Mavericks), Joe Johnson (Celtics) among players on 10-day contracts

With the omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
NBA
CBS Sports

NBA COVID fallout: Joe Johnson (Celtics), Greg Monroe (Timberwolves) among players on 10-day contracts

With the omicron variant spreading at shocking speed, the NBA and the players union have agreed to new rules aimed at helping teams field fuller rosters and helping the league avoid postponements. Teams are permitted to sign one replacement player for each player who tests positive for COVID-19, and teams are required to sign at least one replacement player if two test positive, at least two replacement players if three test positive and at least three if four or more test positive, per ESPN.
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#The Boston Celtics#University Of Washington
FanSided

Bradley Beal is still a Boston Celtics trade target to keep an eye on

Boston Celtics fans hoping to see Jayson Tatum team up with Washington Wizards star and fellow St. Louis product Bradley Beal ought to keep those hopes up. Sports Illustrated’s Chris Mannix believes that Beal is a Cs target worth keeping an eye on as the NBA approaches the February 10th trade deadline.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NBA Teams
Boston Celtics
NewsBreak
NBA
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
NBA Teams
Minnesota Timberwolves
hookem.com

New York Knicks at Minnesota Timberwolves odds, picks and predictions

The New York Knicks (15-18) travel to Target Center Tuesday to take on the Minnesota Timberwolves (16-17). Tip-off is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET. Below, we look at the Knicks vs. Timberwolves odds and lines, and make our expert NBA picks, predictions and bets. Coming into this home tilt following...
NBA
CBS Boston

Josh Richardson Set To Return, Only Six Celtics Players Ruled Out For Wednesday’s Game Vs. Clippers

BOSTON (CBS) — The Boston Celtics are getting a few reinforcements for Wednesday night’s game against the L.A. Clippers. Only six players have been ruled out for the contest, which is a vast improvement for Boston during the team’s COVID-19 outbreak. Compare that to last Friday, when 14 players were listed on Boston’s injury report ahead of a Christmas Day matchup with the Bucks. A dozen of those players were in Health & Safety Protocol at the time. That number is now down to six. Unfortunately, star forward Jayson Tatum is among those six players and is set to miss his second...
NBA
minnesotanewsnetwork.com

Despite Depleted Lineup T-Wolves End Slide

(Minneapolis, MN) — The Timberwolves stopped their two game slide with a 108-103 win over the Celtics last night at Target Center. Despite the fact that the bulk of their regular line up was unavailable due to Covid protocol, the Wolves got a number of big efforts. Jaylen Nowell lead the way with 29 points off the bench and they got 20 from Nathan Knight and another 17 from Jaden McDaniels. The T-Wolves have won five of their last seven and with the win improved to 16-17 on the season. Prior to the game, the Timberwolves added some depth down low by signing Greg Monroe to a ten-day contract. The 31-year-old has been with the Wizards G-League affiliate this season. In the win over the Celtics, Monroe had 11 points, six assists and nine rebounds in 25 minutes of action despite not playing an N-B-A game since the 2018-19 season.
NBA
celticslife.com

Jaylen Nowell and Wolves D team defeat Celtics 108-103 in embarrassing Boston loss

Jaylen Nowell scored 29 points, Nathan Knight 20 and the Wolves D team shocked the NBA world by defeating the Celtics on Monday night in Minnesota. Jaylen Brown led the Celtics with 26 points and Payton Pritchard pitched in with 22 points in the loss. Al Horford, who along with Grant Williams and Sam Hauser returned tonight, had a strong 1st half and finished the game with 16 points, 9 rebounds, and 6 assists.
NBA
sportstalkline.com

Karl-Anthony Cities Dominates as LeBron James, Lakers Fall to T-Wolves

Despite taking half in without Anthony Edwards and Taurean Prince as a consequence of of health and security protocols, the Minnesota Timberwolves were in a neighborhood to ranking a 110-92 victory over the Los Angeles Lakers on Friday evening at Diagram Center. The T-Wolves announced earlier in the day that...
NBA
Bring Me The News

Wolves piece together team and beat Boston Celtics

The Minnesota Timberwolves continue to be hit hard by the omicron variant but with eight players in the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols, some new faces stepped up and led a 108-103 victory over the Boston Celtics. The win had some familiar names as Jaden McDaniels scored 17 points and...
NBA

Comments / 0

Community Policy