Nowell Has Heroic Night for T-Wolves Team Missing All 5 Starters

(Minneapolis, MN) — The Timberwolves stopped their two game slide with a 108-103 win over the Celtics last night at Target Center. Despite the fact that the bulk of their regular line up was unavailable due to Covid protocol, the Wolves got a number of big efforts. Jaylen Nowell lead the way with 29 points off the bench and they got 20 from Nathan Knight and another 17 from Jaden McDaniels. The T-Wolves have won five of their last seven and with the win improved to 16-17 on the season. Prior to the game, the Timberwolves added some depth down low by signing Greg Monroe to a ten-day contract. The 31-year-old has been with the Wizards G-League affiliate this season. In the win over the Celtics, Monroe had 11 points, six assists and nine rebounds in 25 minutes of action despite not playing an N-B-A game since the 2018-19 season.

NBA ・ 2 DAYS AGO