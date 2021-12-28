ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Energy Industry

Did You Know That Detroit Once Had A Partial Nuclear Meltdown

By Nathan Vandenburg
94.9 WMMQ
94.9 WMMQ
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

Youtube does a lot for the person. Helps clear the mind and opens you up to things you probably didn't know once before, or just makes you wonder where you're going in life. In my free time, I tend to just re-watch...

wmmq.com

Comments / 0

Related
94.9 WMMQ

You Can Not Touch Michigan’s Largest Natural Freshwater Spring

This may be the most breathtaking body of water in Michigan. Have you ever been there?. Kitch-iti-kipi Spring can be found in Michigan's Upper Peninsula in Palms Book State Park in Manistique. Kitch-iti-kipi was the Native American's term for "big cold spring" or "mirror of heaven" in the Ojibwe language. These are both very accurate names for the largest natural freshwater spring in Michigan according to ExploringTheNorth.com,
MICHIGAN STATE
1077 WRKR

Did You Know: Michigan’s Meijer Was Originally Called This…

I almost feel like I'm an insult to the word "Michigander" as I only recently discovered that our beloved store Meijer, which first opened it's doors in Grand Rapids, wasn't originally called Meijer. Funny enough, Meijer was my first job when I was 14, so I guess that makes me a pretty crappy employee. It turns out that Meijer had a name that was a little more dandy for its time, as their companies history details:
MICHIGAN STATE
WKMI

Did You Know There Was a Rat Bounty in Michigan Until Recently?

Up until fairly recently, Michigan would legally have to pay you 10 cents per rat head. May 19th, 2000 was a big day in the rat community. The families of Remy, Splinter, and Fievel Mousekewitz were no doubt celebrating over a cheese block on that day because that is the day that Michigan repealed 'The Rat Bounty law of 1915.' This hilariously outdated Michigan law was technically called the Public Act 50 of 1950. This is an excerpt of that law according to American Greatness,
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
94.9 WMMQ

Where to See the Balls Drop on New Year’s Eve in Michigan

The year is almost over and there are plenty of places to ring in 2022. With the majority of 2021 behind us, we can now begin to look to the future! Of course, the most famous ball drop in the country takes place in New York at Times Square and honestly, you couldn't pay me enough to go to that. To me, I feel like it would just be a miserable experience. I've even heard stories of people wearing diapers there so they can keep their places. No thanks!
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

A Gallery of Michigan Ghost Towns, 1870-1930

What can I say about Michigan's Ghost Towns, other than we are so lucky to have so many? Sure, the ghost towns that are littering the western states like Texas, Arizona, New Mexico, Nevada, and Utah are extremely cool, but many are difficult to find let alone GET to. We're talkin' desolate desert atmosphere for many of 'em. But Michigan's ghost towns are easily accessible - and plentiful.
MICHIGAN STATE
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Eminem
WKMI

Did You Know Spitting on the Sidewalk in Kalamazoo is Illegal?

Spitting on the sidewalk in Kalamazoo could get you arrested. A horrific example of this happened in 2008. The exact wording of the law according to ecode360.com says,. Spitting on sidewalks or floors of public conveyances and places. [P&L Code § PL216]. The State of Michigan has a similar...
KALAMAZOO, MI
94.9 WMMQ

Michigan Governor Considers A 4-Day Work Week & 3-Day Weekend

"Dear Governor" That is how the questions begin. Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer considers many topics from her constituents. One of the writers asks if she ever gets overwhelmed by her job. Whitmer answers by saying that from time to time everyone gets overwhelmed especially during a pandemic. But it was...
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

This Remote Northern Michigan Spot is Exactly Halfway Between the Equator and the North Pole

The 45th parallel is equidistant from the Earth's equator and Santa's workshop at the North Pole. You'll find it on the third finger of your Michigan hand-map. Some strategic planning can help that magic dust be more potent and effective for Dasher, Dancer, Prancer, Vixen, Comet, Cupid, Donner, Blitzen, and Rudolph to help Santa make all of the Christmas deliveries to good little girls and boys in just one night. An elf at emailsanta.com lets us in on one of the Christmas secrets:
MICHIGAN STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Detroit#Nuclear Meltdown#State Of Michigan#Power Plants#Natural Gas#Hydropower
94.9 WMMQ

More Old Michigan General Stores: 1890s-1940s

A while back, I did an article about old Michigan general stores with an extensive gallery of photos. Well, here's part two: another extensive gallery with even more old general store photos, ranging from the 1890s to the 1940s. Looking back at these, I get the feeling that the old-time...
MICHIGAN STATE
97.9 WGRD

Did You Know Kalamazoo Has a Reindeer Ranch?

What could get your family in the Holiday spirit more than Reindeer?. I was today years old when I found out about a ranch of reindeer that exists in Kalamazoo. I just happened to scroll onto a quick :15 TikTok video from @wellplannedadventures touring the Reindeer Ranch on North 6th Street in Kalamazoo.
KALAMAZOO, MI
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Economy
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Youtube
Magic 95.5

Coronavirus in Ohio Wednesday update: 20,000 new cases reported

According to NBC4i, the Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state, and it includes a new high for cases reported over 24 hours. As of Wednesday, Dec. 29, a total of 1,975,723 (+20,320) coronavirus cases have been reported in Ohio, leading to 95,709 (+592) hospitalizations and 11,687 […]
OHIO STATE
Florida Phoenix

Federal law still treats marijuana as an illegal drug, creating headaches for states

Quality Journalism for Critical Times Most states in the U.S. are in violation of a major federal drug statute. The 1971 Controlled Substances Act lists marijuana in the most dangerous category defined in the law, on par with cocaine and heroin, because of its supposed potential for abuse and lack of medical applications. But 36 states plus the District of […] The post Federal law still treats marijuana as an illegal drug, creating headaches for states appeared first on Florida Phoenix.
94.9 WMMQ

Party of Two…Or More? Michigan Parties, 1880s-1930s

What image comes to your mind when you hear the word "party"?. Hootin' and hollerin', boozin' it up, people packed like sardines, destroying your parents' living room, food all over the floor, childish drunken behavior, spring break, party crashers, police, etc.....any of these come to mind? I've been to college frat house parties and they are the most uncomfortable: too many people arrive and you can barely move. Dancing is impossible and you might as well plan on wearing an adult diaper, because you'll never get into the bathroom. Once somebody steps on a big glob of spilled chip dip and falls, everyone around him or her goes down as well.
MICHIGAN STATE
94.9 WMMQ

94.9 WMMQ

Lansing, MI
3K+
Followers
5K+
Post
930K+
Views
ABOUT

94.9 WMMQ plays the best classic rock music and delivers the latest local news, information and features for Lansing, Michigan. Live and local on-air, online and through our free mobile app.

Comments / 0

Community Policy