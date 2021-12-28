Did You Know That Detroit Once Had A Partial Nuclear Meltdown

The year is almost over and there are plenty of places to ring in 2022. With the majority of 2021 behind us, we can now begin to look to the future! Of course, the most famous ball drop in the country takes place in New York at Times Square and honestly, you couldn't pay me enough to go to that. To me, I feel like it would just be a miserable experience. I've even heard stories of people wearing diapers there so they can keep their places. No thanks!

MICHIGAN STATE ・ 6 DAYS AGO