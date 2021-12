It flew by. The Christmas break is over for everyone except the battle of Yinzers, who keep their lights up until March. The Pittsburgh Penguins return to practice on Monday with most of their players on the ice, though one tested positive on Sunday. We looked at the top players who could be on the NHL trade block over the next two months. The NHL changed roster rules to adapt to the sweeping COVID, but the new world is not without some player criticism.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO