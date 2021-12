This story is part of Grist’s 2021 Comic Recap — an illustrated look back on some of the year’s biggest climate stories. If you’ve been attempting to keep up with the status of President Biden’s big climate plans in 2021, you’re probably feeling pretty exhausted by now. Democrats’ ambitious policy proposals have undergone more twists and turns than a Netflix true-crime drama — with plenty of scars to show for it. Now, it seems one of the biggest pieces of legislation, the Build Back Better Act, has been shelved for the foreseeable future. So wait, how did we get here again? Read on for a look back at some of the biggest climate policy moments from 2021.

