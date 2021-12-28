ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Cloud, MN

Winter Weather Advisory Tuesday for St. Cloud Metro Area

By Jim Maurice
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

UNDATED -- The National Weather Service has issued a Winter Weather Advisory. It includes Stearns, Benton and Sherburne counties and areas to our east. The advisory will be...

