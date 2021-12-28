Winter Weather Advisory Tuesday for St. Cloud Metro Area

UNDATED -- Minnesotans will have the opportunity to get out and enjoy some fresh air at several state parks to ring in 2022. The Minnesota DNR is hosting First Day Hikes at six state parks on Saturday. Guided hiking and snowshoeing will be available at Minneopa State Park from 10:00 a.m. until 11:00 a.m., William O’Brien State Park from 10:00 a.m. until 11:30 a.m., Mille Lacs Kathio State Park 1:00 p.m. until 2:00 p.m., and Itasca State Park, Lake Bemidji State Park, and Whitewater State Park from 1:00 p.m. until 3:00 p.m.
