Presidential Election

Biden had a productive year picking federal judges. The job could get tougher in 2022

By Carrie Johnson
WABE
WABE
 1 day ago
Cover picture for the article

President Biden has gotten a group of 40 federal judges confirmed in the Senate this year, the most for a new president since the Reagan era — and he’s prioritizing diversity among his nominees for these life-tenured posts. Biden’s nominees include the first openly LGBTQ woman to...

www.wabe.org

